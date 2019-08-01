Calendar

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

“Born to Be Wild” - exhibit by Paul Sakren: Runs through Aug. 7. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photographs and ceramics depicting life in Sherman from 1850-90: Runs through Aug. 8. Library, Sherman Center. Reception and talks with Gloria Thorne, curator of the photos, and Paul Fortenberry, curator and artist for the ceramics.

WASHINGTON

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Reception, Aug. 10, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

“Washington, Connecticut - An American Story”: Opening reception, Aug. 17, 1 -3 p.m. Exhibit is a long-term exhibit. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Historical/Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

NEW MILFORD

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: Aug. 3: with The Lucky Bastards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10: with the Jay Willie Band, 7:30 pm. Aug. 17: with Kenn Morr Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday concert/block party: Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concer: Aug. 10: “Mendelssohn’s Last,” 8 p.m. JCC, 9 Route 39 South. Lake Maueweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

WASHINGTON

Washington Friends of Music Summer Concert Festival: Aug. 2, 9 and 16, 5:30 p.m. Meetinghouse of First Congregational Church. $25 in advance at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston. $30 at door. For more information, call 860-868-9174.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 .m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Alcoholics Anonymous, 5-6 p.m. Fridays: Poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Creative journaling sessions: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon in June. Sundays, noon-2 p.m. in July and August. Library, Main Street. With E. Barrie Kavisch. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3716.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

“Small Works Porch Show”: Aug. 2-3, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

Kent Sidewalk Festival: Runs through Aug. 4. Downtown Kent. For a complete list of activities, visit www.kentct.com.

“Wednesdays in August” watercolor classes: Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m.-noon. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With instructor Trisha S. Haulenback. $200. For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentart.org or call the KAA Gallery at 860-927-3989.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Connecticut Clay Artists exhibit and sale: Thursdays and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.Through August. Opening reception with artists, coinciding with the downtown Art Walk, Aug. 10, 5- 8 p.m. Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street. Features pottery by Roberta Ahuja, Rosalind Liliengren and Karen Pinto of Newtown, Paula Cook and Sarah Bernhardt of Ridgefield, and Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman.

“Coffee with Mayor”: Aug. 3, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, Roger Sherman Town Hall. With Mayor Pete Bass.

Caregivers Support Group: Aug, 6 and 20,10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Art Walk: Aug. 10, noon-5 p.m. Map highlighting participating businesses and artists the lineup for events on Green will be available at art depot, 11 Railroad St.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “The Meaning of Meteorites”: Aug. 10, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

ROXBURY

Pop-Up Pub: Aug. 9, 6-9 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St.

Tag/bake sale: Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

SHERMAN

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Aug. 2: invasive plant work party, 9 a.m. Aug. 7: bird walk with Miley Bull, 7 a.m. Aug. 13: three-mile hike, 8 a.m. Aug. 13: volunteer training, 11 a.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Great Decisions 2019” series program:Aug. 9: “Decoding U.S.-China Trade,” 7-9 p.m. JCC. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offerings: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3: “Cosmic Sun Catchers,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6: “Science Experiment Night,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10: “Candy Constellations,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 13: screening of “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20: ice cream social, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Book talk and signing: Aug. 4, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Camila Calhoun, author of “The White Moth: Three Generations at a Tuscan Villa.”

“Healthcare in Connecticut: Where We Are…Where We May Go”: Aug. 8, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Washington Democratic Town Committee at library, Wykeham Road.

Talk and book signing: Aug. 11, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Roxana Robinson, author of “Dawson’s Fall.”

AREA TOWNS

100 family tag sale: Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 3, 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.