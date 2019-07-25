Calendar

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

“Born to Be Wild” - exhibit by Paul Sakren: Runs through Aug. 7. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Opening reception, July 27, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photographs and ceramics depicting life in Sherman from 1850-90: Runs through Aug. 8. Library, Sherman Center. Reception and talks with Gloria Thorne, curator of the photos, and Paul Fortenberry, curator and artist for the ceramics.

WASHINGTON

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: July 27-Sept. 7. Reception, Aug. 10, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Historical/Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

KENT

Free concert: Aug. 1: with The Joint Chiefs, 6-8 p.m. Front lawn of Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Inclement weather site, Kent Community House, 93 North Main St. Brings blankets/chairs and picnic dinner.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: July 27: Jon Bates. Aug. 24: Slam Allan. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: Aug. 3: with The Lucky Bastards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10: with the Jay Willie Band, 7:30 pm. Aug. 17: with Kenn Morr Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

SHERMAN

Benny Carter Tribute Jazz Concert: July 27, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Featuring TJ Thompson Quintet. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

Washington Friends of Music Summer Concert Festival: July 26, Aug. 2, 9 and 16, 5:30 p.m. Meetinghouse of First Congregational Church. $25 in advance at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston. $30 at door. For more information, call 860-868-9174.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: July 28: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Sign-up required. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 .m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Alcoholics Anonymous, 5-6 p.m. Fridays: Poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Group bike ride: July 28. Gather, 10:45 a.m. Start, 11 a.m. Meet at George Washington Plaza, Route 7. 14-mile ride through back roads of Gaylordsville and Sherman, with stop at the Sherman IGA for a break. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Annual antique engine show: July 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road. Free.

Kent Sidewalk Festival: Aug. 1-4. Downtown Kent. For a complete list of activities, visit www.kentct.com.

“Small Works Porch Show”: Aug. 2-3, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

“Wednesdays in August” watercolor classes: Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m.-noon. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With instructor Trisha S. Haulenback. $200. For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentart.org or call the KAA Gallery at 860-927-3989.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: July 28. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: July 31. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: July 26. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Historical society tag sale: July 26-27, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. No admission. July 28: half-price sale, X a.m.-2 p.m. No admission. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Village Fair Days: July 26-27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Village Green.

Marc R. Mills Memorial Fund summer event: July 26, 6 p.m. At 19 Main, 19 Main St. Benefits The Pratt Nature Center. $75. Tickets available at door.

Paint along with Miss Deb: July 27, 3-5 p.m. Village Center for the Arts, 12 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-4318.

Studio D open houses and registration days: July 27, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

Connecticut Clay Artists exhibit and sale: Thursdays and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.Through August. Opening reception with artists, coinciding with the downtown Art Walk, Aug. 10, 5- 8 p.m. Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street. Features pottery by Roberta Ahuja, Rosalind Liliengren and Karen Pinto of Newtown, Paula Cook and Sarah Bernhardt of Ridgefield, and Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman.

“Ease Your Way to Fitness: Intuitive Movement”: Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by library at senior center, 40 Main St. Bring mat. With Lisa Lent, LMT, GFI. For more information and RSVP, call 860-605-4043 or email movethemovementimi@gmail.com.

“Coffee with Mayor”: Aug. 3, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, Roger Sherman Town Hall. With Mayor Pete Bass.

Caregivers Support Group: Aug, 6 and 20,10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Art Walk: Aug. 10, noon-5 p.m. Map highlighting participating businesses and artists the lineup for events on Green will be available at art depot, 11 Railroad St.

“How It’s Made” educational and networking event: Aug. 14, 5-7 p.m. Hosted by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce at Kimberly Farms, 415 Chestnut Land Road (Route 109). Includes tours and more. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 by Aug. 12.

Tech help: Aug. 15. Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: July 26: bird walk, time to be announced. July 31; sunset hike to Kirby View, 6 p.m. Aug. 1: a talk, “The Power of Pollinators Tour & Talk,” with Tierney Beauregard, environmental studies and economics student at Bucknell University, 9 a.m. Aug. 2: invasive plant work party, 9 a.m. Aug. 7: bird walk with Miley Bull, 7 a.m. Aug. 13: three-mile hike, 8 a.m. Aug. 13: volunteer training, 11 a.m.Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Great Decisions 2019” series:Aug. 9: “Decoding U.S.-China Trade,” 7-9 p.m. JCC. Sept 13: “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics,” 7-9 p.m. Library. Oct. 11: “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested,” 7-9 p.m. JCC. Nov. 8: “State of the State Department and Diplomacy,” 7-9 p.m. Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offerings: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27: solar system creations.Aug. 3: “Cosmic Sun Catchers,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6: “Science Experiment Night,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10: “Candy Constellations,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 13: screening of “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Book signing with Michael Limoli: July 27, 3 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “Marina Svetlova: A Tribute.”

Book discussion and signing: July 28, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Joel Levitt, author of The Tree of Lives: A Journey through Genealogy.”

Library summer reading family program: July 30: space trivia night, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

“History of the Shepaug Railroad” illustrated program: July 30, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Gunn Historical Museum at senior center, formerly the Washington Depot railroad station. With Col. Don A. Woodworth Jr., USAF (Ret.). For more information, call 860-868-7756.

“The Treaty of Versaille from Victory to Chaos”: Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With author, historian and professor Mark Albertson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Healthcare in Connecticut: Where We Are…Where We May Go”: Aug. 8, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Washington Democratic Town Committee at library, Wykeham Road.

Lecture and book discussion about “Lincoln in the Bardo”: Aug. 15, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, all 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

100 family tag sale: Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 3, 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID.