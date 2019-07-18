Calendar

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

“Born to Be Wild” - exhibit by Paul Sakren: Runs through Aug. 7. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Opening reception, July 27, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photographs and ceramics depicting life in Sherman from 1850-90: Opening reception, July 19, 6:30-8 p.m., with special talk at 7:15 p.m. July 24, special talk about exhibit, 12:45 p.m. Exhibit runs through Aug. 8. Library, Sherman Center. Reception and talks with Gloria Thorne, curator of the photos, and Paul Fortenberry, curator and artist for the ceramics.

Music/Dance

KENT

Free concerts: July 25: with The Carlson Family Band, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1: with The Joint Chiefs, 6-8 p.m. Front lawn of Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Inclement weather site, Kent Community House, 93 North Main St. Brings blankets/chairs and picnic dinner.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: July 19: John Denver tribute. July 20: Dong Munro. July 27: Jon Bates. Aug. 24: Slam Allan. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: July 20: with Wanda’s World, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3: with The Lucky Bastards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10: with the Jay Willie Band, 7:30 pm. Aug. 17: with Kenn Morr Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday concert/block party: July 20: with Those Guys. Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

SHERMAN

Jammin’ at the J Open Mic Night: July 23, 6 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $10. For more information, call 860-355-8050.

Benny Carter Tribute Jazz Concert: July 27, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Featuring TJ Thompson Quintet. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

“Jazz After Work” concert series: Mondays-Thursdays, 7:15-8:30 p.m. Runs through July 25. At Emerson Performing Arts Center at The Gunnery, 99 Green Hill Road. To view the full schedule of nightly concerts, visit https://litchfieldjazzcamp.com/student-activities/faculty-concerts/2019-jazz-after-work-concert-schedule/.

Washington Friends of Music Summer Concert Festival: July 26, Aug. 2, 9 and 16, 5:30 p.m. Meetinghouse of First Congregational Church. $25 in advance at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston. $30 at door. For more information, call 860-868-9174.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: July 28: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Sign-up required. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 .m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Alcoholics Anonymous, 5-6 p.m. Fridays: Poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Group bike ride: July 28. Gather, 10:45 a.m. Start, 11 a.m. Meet at George Washington Plaza, Route 7. 14-mile ride through back roads of Gaylordsville and Sherman, with stop at the Sherman IGA for a break. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Creative journaling sessions: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon in June. Sundays, noon-2 p.m. in July and August. Library, Main Street. With E. Barrie Kavisch. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3716.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Annual antique engine show: July 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road. Free.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: July 21 and 28. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: July 24 and 31. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: July 26. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Event to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing: Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Narcan training: July 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Youth Agency at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Discussion of “Nature of Mindful Eating”: July 23, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by library at senior center, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Merryall Chapel services July 23: with Pastor John Esposito of Gaylordsville United Methodist Church. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Program on basics of Feng Shui: July 25, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by library at senior center, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Historical society tag sale: July 25: early-buying preview sale, 6-8 p.m. $5. July 26-27, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. No admission. July 28: half-price sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No admission. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Village Fair Days: July 26-27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Village Green.

Marc R. Mills Memorial Fund summer event: July 26, 6 p.m. At 19 Main, 19 Main St. Benefits The Pratt Nature Center. $75. Tickets available at door.

Studio D open houses and registration days: July 27, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

ROXBURY

Barbecue: July 20, 5-7 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, center of town. For more information, call 860-355-3695.

Trivia Night: July 20, 6:30 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $75/table of six. $12/individual who will be added to a team. BYOB/S. For more information, call 8600-355-9067.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: July 23: hike, 8 a.m. July 26: bird walk, time to be announced. July 31; sunset hike to Kirby View, 6 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WASHINGTON

Junior library Saturday offerings: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20: cardboard build-it challenge. July 27: solar system creations. Library, Wykeham Road.

Author talk and book signing: July 20, 4 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Lisa Taddeo, journalist and author of “Three Women.”

HORSE summer horse parade: July 20, 1-3 p.m. HORSE of CT, 43 Wilbur Road. For more information, call 860-868-1960.

Library summer reading family programs: July 23: “Star Wars” party, 6:30 p.m. July 30: space trivia night, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

“Seniors in Steep Rock: An Exploration in Nature”: July 25, 10 a.m.-noon. Steep Rock Preserve. Includes hike and provided picnic lunch. Registration is required by visiting http://www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or calling the office at 860-868-9131.

Annual meeting of library: July 25, 5 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Book signing with Michael Limoli: July 27, 3 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “Marina Svetlova: A Tribute.”

Book discussion and signing: July 28, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Joel Levitt, author of The Tree of Lives: A Journey through Genealogy.”

“History of the Shepaug Railroad” illustrated program: July 30, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Gunn Historical Museum at senior center, formerly the Washington Depot railroad station. With Col. Don A. Woodworth Jr., USAF (Ret.). For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 3, 8 p.m. July 20, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

Staged reading of “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later”: July 25, 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. For RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“The Tempest”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. through July 20. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 37 North. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-3622 or visit www.shermanplayers.org.