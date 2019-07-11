Calendar

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Reception, July 13, 3-5 p.m. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

“Born to Be Wild” - exhibit by Paul Sakren: Runs through Aug. 7. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Opening reception, July 27, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

Exhibit of photographs and ceramics depicting life in Sherman from 1850-90: Opening reception, July 19, 6:30-8 p.m., with special talk at 7:15 p.m. July 24, special talk about exhibit, 12:45 p.m. Exhibit runs through Aug. 8. Library, Sherman Center. Reception and talks with Gloria Thorne, curator of the photos, and Paul Fortenberry, curator and artist for the ceramics.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: July 27-Sept. 7. Reception, Aug. 10, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Historical/ Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert Series: July 13: “Quintets of the Masters,” 8 p.m. RT Facts Gallery, Kent Barns Complex. Aug. 9: “Mendelssohn’s Last,” 8 p.m. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Free concerts: July 18: with The Regulators, 6-8 p.m. July 25: with The Carlson Family Band, 6-8 p.m. Front lawn of Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Inclement weather site, Kent Community House, 93 North Main St. Brings blankets/chairs and picnic dinner.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: July 12: Bob Dylan tribute. July 13: Frankie Justin. July 19: John Denver tribute. July 20: Dong Munro. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: July 12: with Cross Purpose, 8 p.m. $10. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: July 13: with Profile Reggae Band, 7:30 p.m. July 20: with Wanda’s World, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday concert/block party: July 20: with Those Guys. Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

SHERMAN

Sherman Singer, Songwriter, Songfest: July 13, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information, call 860-355-8050.

Benny Carter Tribute Jazz Concert: July 27, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Featuring TJ Thompson Quintet. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

“Jazz After Work” concert series: Mondays-Thursdays, 7:15-8:30 p.m. Runs through July 25. At Emerson Performing Arts Center at The Gunnery, 99 Green Hill Road. To view the full schedule of nightly concerts, visit https://litchfieldjazzcamp.com/student-activities/faculty-concerts/2019-jazz-after-work-concert-schedule/.

AREA TOWNS

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert Series concert: July 12: “Quintets of the Masters,” 8 p.m. Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: July 18: bingo, 1 p.m. Sign-up required. July 25: lunch, 12:15 p.m. Sign-up required. July 28: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Sign-up required. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 .m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Alcoholics Anonymous, 5-6 p.m. Fridays: Poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Summer soiree fundraiser: July 12, 5-8 p.m. Hilltop Center, Hut Hill Road. $25 in advance by calling 860-355-3090 or emailing bwscseniorcenter@gmail.com and $30 at the door.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Creative journaling sessions: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon in June. Sundays, noon-2 p.m. in July and August. Library, Main Street. With E. Barrie Kavisch. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3716.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Giant mineral and fossil sale: July 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain date, July 20. Connecticut Museum of Mining, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

“Make Friends with Your Technology”: July 13, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: July 13, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Fourth of July Lions carnival: July 5, 6-10 p.m. July 6, 5-10 p.m. Hosted by Lions Club at Young’s Field, Young’s Field Road. Rides cost tickets. $1.25/ticket. $30/strip of 28 tickets. $25/wrist band for unlimited rides.

Annual book sale: July 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by FRIENDS of New Milford Library at high school, Route 7 South.

Movie on the Village Green: July 12: “Up” (PG), about 9 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green between post office and library. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Thanksgiving in July car, motorcycle and truck show: July 13, 5-9 p.m. Co-hosted by Paradice Classic Cruisers and Union Savings Bank at Union Savings Bank, corner of Routes 202 and 109. $10/exhibitor. Free/spectator. Bring non-perishable food items to fill antique fire truck.

Events to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing: July 13: “Second Saturday Stars” program about Apollo LM. July 20: variety of offerings for families. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Program about estate planning: July 16, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by library at senior center, 40 Main St. With Attorney Lynda Lee Arnold. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Caregivers Support Group: July 16,10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Studio D open houses and registration days: July 17, 5-7 p.m. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

Cookbook Club: July 18, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Roast beef dinner: July 18, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Discussion of “Nature of Mindful Eating”: July 23, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by library at senior center, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Merryall Chapel services: July 23: with Pastor John Esposito of Gaylordsville United Methodist Church. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

ROXBURY

Roxbury Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ Contest: July 13, 2 p.m. Rain date, July 14. Hosted by Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department at Hurlbut Park, Apple Lane. Contestant registration, 12:30 p.m. $12/adult. Free/child under 10. Bring lawn chairs/blankets, picnics and beverages.

“Tuesdays Tales and Trails” program for pre-K and kindergartners: Tuesdays in July, 10 a.m. July 16: at Gavel Family Preserve. July 23: at Brian E. Tierney Preserve. For more information and RSVP, email ann@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.

Trivia Night: July 20, 6:30 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $75/table of six. $12/individual who will be added to a team. BYOB/S. For more information, call 8600-355-9067.

Barbecue: July 20, 5-7 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, center of town. For more information, call 860-355-3695.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: July 12: invasive plant 101 and removal program, 2 p.m. July 16: ecology walk, 8 a.m. July 17: New York bird walk, 8 a.m. July 23: hike, 8 a.m. July 26: bird walk, time to be announced. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Naromi Land Trust annual meeting and program: July 12, 6:30 p.m. At Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. Includes program “The Birds in Your Woods: Who, Why and How To Help Them” by Eileen Fielding.

“Great Decisions 2019” series program: July 12: “The Rise of Populism in Europe,” 7-9 p.m. Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Jazz Soiree: July 13, 6-8 p.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. Featuring Glenn Thorp on drums, Winston McCullough on piano, Alex McCullough on clarinet and Nicole Thorp on vocals. Bring appetizer to share. Do not wear cologne or perfume. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-8294.

WASHINGTON

Junior library Saturday offerings: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13: space ranger training. July 20: cardboard build-it challenge. July 27: solar system creations. Library, Wykeham Road.

Discussion and book signing: July 14, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Sharon Farber, author of “Choosing to be a Medium: Experience & Share the Healing Wonder of Spirit Communication.”

Library summer reading family programs: July 16: “Star Gazing Night,” 6:30 p.m. July 23: “Star Wars” party, 6:30 p.m. July 30: space trivia night, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

New Beginnings of Northwest CT divorce support group: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Starts July 16 and runs for 10 weeks. At First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road. For more information and RSVP, call the church office at 860-868-0569 or call Barb at 203-266-4706.

“A Night at the Opera”: July 18, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With musicologist, music theorist and award-winning professor Dr. Gil Harel. Fo more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

HORSE summer horse parade: July 20, 1-3 p.m. HORSE of CT, 43 Wilbur Road. For more information, call 860-868-1960.

Author talk and book signing: July 20, 4 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Lisa Taddeo, journalist and author of “Three Women.”

“Seniors in Steep Rock: An Exploration in Nature”: July 25, 10 a.m.-noon. Steep Rock Preserve. Includes hike and provided picnic lunch. Registration is required by visiting http://www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or calling the office at 860-868-9131.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: Fridays-Saturdays, July 12-Aug. 3, 8 p.m. July 20, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID. Pay-what-you-can-night, July 18, 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“The Tempest”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. through July 20. July 14, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 37 North. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-3622 or visit www.shermanplayers.org.