Calendar

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Historical/ Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

KENT

Free concert: July 11, 6-8 p.m. With jazz performer Wanda Houston and HBH, 6-8 p.m. Kent Common Park, Swifts Lane. Free.

Free concert: July 18: with The Regulators, 6-8 p.m. Front lawn of Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Inclement weather site, Kent Community House, 93 North Main St. Brings blankets/chairs and picnic dinner.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: July 12: Bob Dylan tribute. July 13: Frankie Justin. July 19: John Denver tribute. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: July 12: with Cross Purpose, 8 p.m. $10. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: July 13: with Profile Reggae Band, 7:30 p.m. July 20: with Wanda’s World, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday block party: July 20: with Those Guys. Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

SHERMAN

Sherman Singer, Songwriter, Songfest: July 13, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

“Jazz After Work” concert series: Mondays-Thursdays, 7:15-8:30 p.m. Runs through July 25. At Emerson Performing Arts Center at The Gunnery, 99 Green Hill Road. To view the full schedule of nightly concerts, visit https://litchfieldjazzcamp.com/

student-activities/faculty-

concerts/2019-jazz-after-work-

concert-schedule/

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) special events: July 11: monthly breakfast, 9 a.m. Sign-up required. July 18: bingo, 1 p.m. Sign-up required. July 25: lunch, 12:15 p.m. Sign-up required. July 28: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Sign-up required. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Summer soiree fundraiser: July 12, 5-8 p.m. Hilltop Center, Hut Hill Road. $25 in advance by calling 860-355-3090 or emailing bwscseniorcenter@gmail.com and $30 at the door.

KENT

Creative journaling sessions: Sundays, noon-2 p.m. in July and August. Library, Main Street. With E. Barrie Kavisch. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3716.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Giant mineral and fossil sale: July 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain date, July 20. Connecticut Museum of Mining, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: July 13, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Fourth of July Lions carnival: July 5, 6-10 p.m. July 6, 5-10 p.m. Hosted by Lions Club at Young’s Field, Young’s Field Road. Rides cost tickets. $1.25/ticket. $30/strip of 28 tickets. $25/wrist band for unlimited rides.

Fourth of July Celebration and fireworks: July 6. Rain date, July 26. Village Green. Giant cake with Woman’s Club, 6 p.m. Ceremony at bandstand, 6:30 p.m. Music by Songhorse, 7 p.m. Fireworks, about 9:30 p.m. shot off over Fort Hill/Still Meadow.

Annual book sale: July 11: early bird admission, 9-10 a.m. $5. Free admission: July 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by FRIENDS of New Milford Library at high school, Route 7 South.

Movies on the Village Green: July 12: “Up” (PG), about 9 p.m. Aug. 23: “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 1,” about 9 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green between post office and library. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Events to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing: July 13: “Second Saturday Stars” program about Apollo LM. July 20: variety of offerings for families. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Program about estate planning: July 16, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by library at senior center, 40 Main St. With Attorney Lynda Lee Arnold. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Caregivers Support Group: July 16,10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Studio D open houses and registration days: July 17, 5-7 p.m. July 27, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

Cookbook Club: July 18, 6:30 p.m. Meets third Thursday each month, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Roast beef dinner: July 18, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

ROXBURY “Tuesdays Tales and Trails” program for pre-K and kindergartners: Tuesdays in July, 10 a.m. July 9: at River Road Preserve. July 16: at Gavel Family Preserve. July 23: at Brian E. Tierney Preserve. July 30: at Styron Preserve. For more information and RSVP, email ann@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.

Roxbury Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ Contest: July 13, 2 p.m. Rain date, July 14. Hosted by Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department at Hurlbut Park, Apple Lane. Contestant registration, 12:30 p.m. $12/adult. Free/child under 10. Bring lawn chairs/blankets, picnics and beverages.

SHERMAN Deer Pond Farm offerings: July 8: sunset nature hike to Greenwich View, 6 p.m. July 11: bird walk, 8 a.m. July 12: invasive plant 101 and removal program, 2 p.m. July 16: ecology walk, 8 a.m. July 17: New York bird walk, 8 a.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Great Decisions 2019” series: July 12: “The Rise of Populism in Europe,” 7-9 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

HORSE volunteer day: July 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, July 7. Tack sale, noon-3 p.m. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road.

Junior library Saturday offerings: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 6: henna tattoos. July 13: space ranger training. July 20: cardboard build-it challenge. July 27: solar system creations. Library, Wykeham Road.

Program with illustrator Wendell Minor and Abigail Rockwell: July 6, 3 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Rockwell, granddaughter of Norman Rockwell, is the editor and author of a new introduction of the book “My Adventures as an Illustrator: The Definitive Edition” by Norman Rockwell.

Library summer reading family programs: July 9: “ScienceTellers,” 6:30 p.m. July 16: “Star Gazing Night,” 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Screening of “Young Picasso”: July 11, 6:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by library and Washington Art Association at library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Rainy Days & Nights of Mr. and Mrs. Noah” summer theater camp: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-noon, July 8-27. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 78 Green Hill Road. For children ages 6-11. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2527.

New Beginnings of Northwest CT divorce support group: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Starts July 16 and runs for 10 weeks. At First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road. For more information and RSVP, call the church office at 860-868-0569 or call Barb at 203-266-4706.

“A Night at the Opera”: July 18, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With musicologist, music theorist and award-winning professor Dr. Gil Harel. Fo more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: Fridays-Saturdays, July 12-Aug. 3, 8 p.m. July 20, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens, July 11, 8 p.m. Pay-what-you-can-night, July 18, 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“The Tempest”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. through July 20. July 7 and 14, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 37 North. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-3622 or visit www.shermanplayers.org.