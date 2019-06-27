Calendar

Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: Runs through June 30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Opening reception, June 30, 3-5 p.m. Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street. Features works by David Armstrong; Mike Redmond of the class of 1961; Sonny Crawford, Joel Foster, Peter Nichols, Pat Redmond and Paul Sakren of the class of 1963; Margery Jennings of the class of 1964; Patricia Chase of the class of 1965; RJ Lucas of the class of 1987; and Andy Barrett, Andrew Jack and Lurrtsema of the class of 1997.

“Born to Be Wild” - exhibit by Paul Sakren: July 3-Aug. 31. Reception, July 7, 3-5 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Studio Stars” - exhibit by local artists to benefit the library: Opening reception, June 29, 4-6 p.m. Library, South Street. 40 in advance at www.minormemoriallibrary.org or in person at the library, and $50 at the door. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Historical/Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Music at Italia Mia: June 29: with Willie/Callahan, 7-10 p.m. Italia Mia, Route 7 South.

Concert at Hunt Hill Farm: June 29: Gil Parris. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 .m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Alcoholics Anonymous, 5-6 p.m. Fridays: Poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Library, Main Street.

Creative journaling sessions: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon in June. Sundays, noon-2 p.m. in July and August. Library, Main Street. With E. Barrie Kavisch. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3716.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

NEW MILFORD

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Free group bike ride: June 30. Gather at 10:45 a.m. for 11 a.m. start at Patriot’s Way parking lot near railroad station. For all levels of teenagers through adult. Ride will be 15 miles through Merryall section of town, with stop at LaNoce’s Gourmet Market for a break. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

Discussion and book signing: July 2, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by library at senior center, 40 Main St. With Ehris Urban and Velya Janca-Urban, local authors of “How to Survive a Brazilian Betrayal: a Mother-Daughter Memoir.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Caregivers Support Group: July 2,10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Fourth of July Lions carnival: July 5, 6-10 p.m. July 6, 5-10 p.m. Hosted by Lions Club at Young’s Field, Young’s Field Road. Rides cost tickets. $1.25/ticket. $30/strip of 28 tickets. $25/wrist band for unlimited rides.

Fourth of July Celebration and fireworks: July 6. Rain date, July 26. Village Green. Giant cake with Woman’s Club, 6 p.m. Ceremony at bandstand, 6:30 p.m. Music by Songhorse, 7 p.m. Fireworks, about 9:30 p.m. shot off over Fort Hill/Still Meadow.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: July 8: sunset nature hike to Greenwich View, 6 p.m. July 11: bird walk, 8 a.m. July 12: invasive plant 101 and removal program, 2 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

Fourth of July bell ringing: July 4. Gather at 1:30 p.m. for refreshments and reading of Preamble of Declaration of Independence and 2 p.m. bell ringing. Held at The Academy parking lot, Sackett Hill Road.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offering: June 29: “Make It and Take It,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Book discussion and signing with Lisa Brennan-Jobs: June 30, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Small Fry.” Author is daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Stephen Reich 5K Freedom Run: July 4. Registration, 8:30 a.m. Start, 9 a.m. Horse ring at Steep Rock.

Fourth of July concert: July 4, 2 p.m. River Walk Pavilion. Featuring Raging Gracefully.

Program with illustrator Wendell Minor and Abigail Rockwell: July 6, 3 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Rockwell, granddaughter of Norman Rockwell, is the editor and author of a new introduction of the book “My Adventures as an Illustrator: The Definitive Edition” by Norman Rockwell.

Junior library Saturday offerings: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 6: henna tattoos. July 13: space ranger training. July 20: cardboard build-it challenge. July 27: solar system creations. Library, Wykeham Road.

“Rainy Days & Nights of Mr. and Mrs. Noah” summer theater camp: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-noon, July 8-27. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 78 Green Hill Road. For children ages 6-11. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2527.

Screening of “Young Picasso”: July 11, 6:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by library and Washington Art Association at library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.