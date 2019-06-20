Calendar

Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: Runs through June 30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Opening reception, June 22, 2-7 p.m. Includes music by Roger Young, 2-6:30 p.m. and talk and awards by Rufus deRham, executive director of Northwester Connecticut Arts Council. At KAA, Route 7.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street. Features works by David Armstrong; Mike Redmond of the class of 1961; Sonny Crawford, Joel Foster, Peter Nichols, Pat Redmond and Paul Sakren of the class of 1963; Margery Jennings of the class of 1964; Patricia Chase of the class of 1965; RJ Lucas of the class of 1987; and Andy Barrett, Andrew Jack and Lurrtsema of the class of 1997.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“Studio Stars” - exhibit by local artists to benefit the library: Opening reception, June 29, 4-6 p.m. Library, South Street. 40 in advance at www.minormemoriallibrary.org or in person at the library, and $50 at the door. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Make Music Day”: June 21. With Carol & Nick Duo, 1:30-2:30 p.m. With Hummingbird, 4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, Route 7.

Free concert: June 27: with Heather and Tobias, 6- 8 p.m.Front lawn of Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Inclement weather site, Kent Community House, 93 North Main St. Brings blankets/chairs and picnic dinner.

NEW MILFORD

Music at Italia Mia: June 22: with The Red Hots, 7-10 p.m. June 29: with Willie/Callahan, 7-10 p.m. Italia Mia, Route 7 South.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: June 24: exercise with Jill Weiss, 11 a.m. June 20: bingo, 1 p.m. $1/first card. 50 cents/additional card. Sign-up required. June 27: lunch, 12:15 p.m. Sign-up required. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 .m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Alcoholics Anonymous, 5-6 p.m. Fridays: Poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Library, Main Street.

Creative journaling sessions: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon in June. Sundays, noon-2 p.m. in July and August. Library, Main Street. With E. Barrie Kavisch. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3716.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Book discussion series: June 23: discussion of “in the Shadow of the Banyon Tree,” 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: June 23 (none June 30). Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: June 26. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: June 28 At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Movie on the Village Green: June 21: “Hook” (PG), about 9 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green between post office and library. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Summer solstice community yoga, 108 sun salutations: June 21, 6-8 p.m. Rain date, June 22. Co-sponsored by ah Yoga & Wellness Center, Larry Schmitt Thai Yoga, Elora Allen Yoga and Quiet Spruce Wellness on Village Green. $20. Benefits New Milford Animal Welfare Society, Inc. Bring own mat and water in non-plastic bottle.

Coffee with mayor: June 22, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Merryall Chapel service: June 23: with Pastor Brian Prue of Walnut Hill Community Church in New Milford, 4 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

“QuickBooks” Lunch & Learn seminar: June 25, noon-1:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by chamber and Bakewell & Mulhare LLC. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080 or email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com.

Studio D open houses and registration days: June 25, 4-6 p.m. July 17, 5-7 p.m. July 27, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

Readings from “Blooming Beyond Brooklyn, Poems of Roots, Sorrow and Lessons”: June 27, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With author former New Milford resident Iris Aresnson-Fuller. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Summer reading program kickoff: June 21, 5-8 p.m. Hosted by library at Hurlbut Park, 18 Apple Lane.

Program about birds in Cuba: June 24, 6 p.m. Library, South Street. With Angela Dimmitt, who traveled to Cuba in January 2018 to study their birds.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: June 21: nature exploration with Deirdra Wallin, 1 p.m. June 25: birding basics with Jim Arrigoni, 9 a.m. June 27: bird walk with Miley Bull, 8 a.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offerings: June 22: Lego challenge, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29: “Make It and Take It,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“New England Geology: Ice Ages, Plate Collisions, Earthquakes & Climate Change”: June 22, 11 a.m. Sponsored by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust at library, Wykeham Road. With geologist Dr. James Lawford Anderson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

HORSE Kids’ Fun Day: June 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rain date, June 23. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road. Includes pony rides, arts and crafts, horseshoe decorating, cupcake decorating, face painting, necklace and bracelet making, T-shirt tie-dye, pony grooming, an obstacle course, food and visits with horses.

Reading of poetry and book signing with Barbara Kinsolving: June 23, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of several books will sign copies of newest book, “Peripheral Vision.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Book discussion of “Witch Elm”: June 25, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With English Professor Christopher Rempfer. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

Musicals at Richter special concert and fundraiser: June 21. Rain date, June 22. Grounds open, 7 p.m. Event, 8 p.m. Musicals at Richter, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Event will include singers and dancers from throughout MAR’s history who will perform numbers from favorite Broadway musicals, as well as dessert, a silent auction and prizes. $15/adult. $10/senior and student. Bring chairs/blankets. For more information and tickets, visit www.musicalsatrichter.org, call 203-748-6873 or email info@musicalsatrichter.org.