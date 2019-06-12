Calendar

Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: Runs through June 30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Opening reception, June 22, 2-7 p.m. Includes music by Roger Young, 2-6:30 p.m. and talk and awards by Rufus deRham, executive director of Northwester Connecticut Arts Council. At KAA, Route 7.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street. Features works by David Armstrong; Mike Redmond of the class of 1961; Sonny Crawford, Joel Foster, Peter Nichols, Pat Redmond and Paul Sakren of the class of 1963; Margery Jennings of the class of 1964; Patricia Chase of the class of 1965; RJ Lucas of the class of 1987; and Andy Barrett, Andrew Jack and Lurrtsema of the class of 1997.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Reception with artist, June 15, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Merryall Center for the Arts offering: June 15: with Mrs. Smith, 8 p.m. $25. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Music at Italia Mia: June 15: with Brennan Orie, 7-10 p.m. June 22: with The Red Hots, 7-10 p.m. June 29: with Willie/Callahan, 7-10 p.m. Italia Mia, Route 7 South.

Kent Singers concert of Bach’s “St. John Passion”: June 16, 3 p.m. At St John’s Episcopal Church, Whitttlesey Avenue. $20 in advance. $25 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

Third Thursday concert/block party: June 20: with the Mighty Ploughboys. July 20: with Those Guys. Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: June 20: bingo, 1 p.m. $1/first card. 50 cents/additional card. Sign-up required. June 27: lunch, 12:15 p.m. Sign-up required. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 .m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Alcoholics Anonymous, 5-6 p.m. Fridays: Poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Library, Main Street.

Creative journaling sessions: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon in June. Library, Main Street. With E. Barrie Kavisch. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3716.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

“Make Music Day”: June 21. With Carol & Nick Duo, 1:30-2:30 p.m. With Hummingbird, 4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, Route 7.

Book discussion series: June 23: discussion of “in the Shadow of the Banyon Tree,” 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: June 16 and 23 (none June 30). Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: June 19 and 26. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: June 14 and 28 At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

“Wake Up with the Dems Coffee & Conversation” - end-of-session panel discussion: June 15, 9 a.m. Hosted by Democratic Town Committee at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District. Moderated by Democratic mayoral candidate Tom O’Brien and multiple guests who will highlight the 2019 legislative session and outcomes of hot topics like gun reform, paid family leave, minimum wage, reproductive rights, immigration and the environment.

Roast beef dinner: June 15, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

“An Evening with the Medium” fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 31: June 15, 7 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. With spiritual medium Karen Kilmartin. $25. For tickets, call Jessica at 203-994-2853, and get them at the door.

Father’s Day grilling competition: June 16. Registration starts, 9 a.m. Inspections, 10 a.m. Guests ready to sample, 11 a.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information, call 860-799-6520.

Military book club meeting: June 17, 6:30 p.m. Presented by library at senior center, 40 Main St. Discussion of “Say Anything.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Chamber and Microsoft Store networking and education program: June 18, 8:30-10 a.m. At Microsoft Store, Danbury Fair Mall, Backus Avenue, Danbury. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080 or email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com.

Caregivers Support Group: June 18,10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Chamber Business Scene: June 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Fischel Properties at The Bleachery, 143 West St. Open to public.

Cookbook Club: June 20, 6:30 p.m. Meets third Thursday each month, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Tech help: June 20. Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Movies on the Village Green: June 21: “Hook” (PG), about 9 p.m. July 12: “Up” (PG), about 9 p.m. Aug. 23: “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 1,” about 9 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green between post office and library. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Summer solstice community yoga, 108 sun salutations: June 21, 6-8 p.m. Rain date, June 22. Co-sponsored by ah Yoga & Wellness Center, Larry Schmitt Thai Yoga, Elora Allen Yoga and Quiet Spruce Wellness on Village Green. $20. Benefits New Milford Animal Welfare Society, Inc. Bring own mat and water in non-plastic bottle.

Coffee with mayor: June 22, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Merryall Chapel services: June 23: with Pastor Brian Prue of Walnut Hill Community Church in New Milford, 4 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

ROXBURY

“Art in the Meetinghouse” juried art show: June 14: opening night, 6-9 p.m., with reception and awards at 7:30 p.m. June 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1, 1-4 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

Book signing with Velta Jancz-Urban and Ehris Urban: June 20, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. Co-authors of “How to Survive a Brazilian Betrayal.”

Summer reading program kickoff: June 21, 5-8 p.m. Hosted by library at Hurlbut Park, 18 Apple Lane.

SHERMAN

“Great Decisions 2019” series orogram: June 14: “Nuclear Negotiations; Back to the Future?,” 7-9 p.m. JCC, Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: June 21: nature exploration with Deirdra Wallin, 1 p.m. June 25: birding basics with Jim Arrigoni, 9 a.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

BBQ barrel tasting for Father’s Day: June 16, noon-5 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, 25 Hopkins Road. Includes barrel samplings, live music by Sweet Surrender from 2 to 5 p.m., and food by The Clambaking Company. $12.

Pancake breakfast: June 16, 7:30-11 a.m. Hosted by Women’s Auxiliary of Warren Volunteer Fire Company at Warren Community Center, Sackett Hill Road. $5/adult. $2/child over 3. Free/child under 3.

WASHINGTON

Family picnic: June 14, 6 p.m. Hosted by Village Improvement Society at River Walk Pavilion, next to Washington Primary School.

Junior library offerings: June 15: “Fluffy Slime,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22: Lego challenge, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29: “Make It and Take It,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Discussion and book signing with author Wendy Walker: June 18, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “The Night Before.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“New England Geology: Ice Ages, Plate Collisions, Earthquakes & Climate Change”: June 22, 11 a.m. Sponsored by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust at library, Wykeham Road. With geologist Dr. James Lawford Anderson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Reading of poetry and book signing with Barbara Kinsolving: June 23, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of several books will sign copies of newest book, “Peripheral Vision.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

Author talk and mini-concert, “Accordion Stories from the Heart”: June 20, 1:30-2:30 p.m. New Fairfield Senior Center, Route 37, New Fairfield. With author Angelo Paul Ramunni, owner of the privately-owned New England Accordion Connection & Museum in Canaan. Free. For information, visit https://www.neacmc.com, or call 860-833-1374.