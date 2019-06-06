Calendar

Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: Runs through June 30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

KENT

KAA Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show: Runs through June 9. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Opening reception, June 9, 4-6 p.m. Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Opening reception, June 8 , 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: June 8-July 20. Reception with artist, June 15, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: June 8: with Nick Petrone, 8 p.m. $25. June 15: with Mrs. Smith, 8 p.m. $25. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Music at Italia Mia: June 8: with The Blue Yodels, 7-10 p.m. June 15: with Brennan Orie, 7-10 p.m. June 22: with The Red Hots, 7-10 p.m. June 29: with Willie/Callahan, 7-10 p.m. Italia Mia, Route 7 South.

Kent Singers concert of Bach’s “St. John Passion”: June 16, 3 p.m. At St John’s Episcopal Church, Whitttlesey Avenue. $20 in advance. $25 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: June 9: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Sign-up required. June 10, 17 and 24: exercise with Jill Weiss, 11 a.m. June 13: lunch, 12:15 p.m. Sign-up required. June 20: bingo, 1 p.m. $1/first card. 50 cents/additional card. Sign-up required. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Program with Marty Podskoch: June 8, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Route 133. Author of “The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut.” For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel open for CT Open House Day: June 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Merwinsville Hote, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Free admission.

Little Red Schooolhouse open for CT Open House Day: June 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Little Red Schoolhouse, Gaylord Road.

Program about the “Mona Lisa”: June 8, 2 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, Route 7. With historian Matt Soltis.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Library, Main Street.

Creative journaling sessions: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon in June. Sundays, noon-2 p.m. in July and August. Library, Main Street. With E. Barrie Kavisch. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3716.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Mineral and gem show: June 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Co-sponsored by Connecticut Antique Machinery Association and Danbury Mineralogical Society at CAMA’s campus, one mile north of Kent town center, Route 7 North.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: June 9, 16 and 23 (none June 30). Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: June 12, 19 and 26. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: June 14 and 28 At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

“Brushes with Nature” en plein air painting sessions: June 8-9, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. At four venues: Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive, The Pratt Nature Center on Papermill Road, Hunt Hill Farm at 44 Upland Road and the Village Green on Main Street. To confirm location and session, and to RSVP, contact gallery25newilfordct@gmail.com.

FineLine Theatre Arts’ “Spring DanceFest”: June 8, 7 p.m. June 9, 1 and 6 p.m. Presented by FineLine Theatre Arts at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. Features concert-dance style presentation of diversy choreography and “The Peter Pan Ballet.” $20/adult. $15/student. Fere/child under 12

“The New Milford Green: Then and Now” with historian Joe Cats: June 8, 3 p.m. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Free/member. $5/non-member. For more information, call 860-354-3069.

“Light the Green Orange” candlelight vigil, remembrance and call to action: June 8, 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Litchfield County local group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on Village Green.

IPA Tasting & Dinner: June 8, 6-9 p.m. Presented by Village Center for the Arts at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 Whittlesey Ave. $60. For more information, call 860-354-4318.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “Before this Decade Is Out: The Apollo 11 Mission”: June 8, 8 to 10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South. Will include a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Roast beef dinner: June 15, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

“An Evening with the Medium” fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 31: June 15, 7 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. With spiritual medium Karen Kilmartin. $25. For tickets, call Jessica at 203-994-2853, and get them at the door.

“The Battle for Candlewood Mountain” fundraiser: June 15, 5-8 p.m. At hangar at Candlelight Farms, 222 Candlewood Mountain Road. Includes food, drinks, auctions, raffles, more. $85/person, with tickets available at www.rescuecandlewoodmountain.org.

Father’s Day grilling competition: June 16. Registration starts, 9 a.m. Inspections, 10 a.m. Guests ready to sample, 11 a.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information, call 860-799-6520.

Military book club meeting: June 17, 6:30 p.m. Presented by library at senior center, 40 Main St. Discussion of “Say Anything.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Chamber and Microsoft Store networking and education program: June 18, 8:30-10 a.m. At Microsoft Store, Danbury Fair Mall, Backus Avenue, Danbury. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080 or email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com.

SHERMAN

DuckFest carnival: June 9, noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Sherman Library Association at Sherman School.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: June 12: New York bird walk with Stefan Martin, 7:30 a.m. June 21: nature exploration with Deirdra Wallin, 1 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Great Decisions 2019” program: June 14: “Nuclear Negotiations; Back to the Future?,” 7-9 p.m. JCC, Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

WARREN

BBQ barrel tasting for Father’s Day: June 16, noon-5 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, 25 Hopkins Road. Includes barrel samplings, live music by Sweet Surrender from 2 to 5 p.m., and food by The Clambaking Company. $12.

WASHINGTON

Children’s story time and singing: June 8, noon. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Joyce Lapin, author or “If You Had Your Birthday Party on the Moon.” Celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing.

Basic horse care clinic: June 8, 10 a.m.-noon. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road. $10. For more information, call 860-868-1960.

Book signing: June 8, 3 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With design and travel writer Annie Kelly and photographer Tim Street-Porter, in celebration of their new book “Splash: The Art of the Swimming Pool.”

“Reflections of Life after the Cuban Revolution”: June 11, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Washington icon Abdo Ballester. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“The Chamber Music of Brahms” musically enhanced program: June 13, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Oskar Espina-Ruiz, Music Mountain’s artistic director. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Family picnic: June 14, 6 p.m. Hosted by Village Improvement Society at River Walk Pavilion, next to Washington Primary School.

Junior library offerings: June 15: “Fluffy Slime,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22: Lego challenge, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29: “Make It and Take It,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m.