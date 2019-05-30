Calendar

Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: June 1-30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Collaboration between school and garden club.

KENT

KAA Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show: Runs through June 9. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“BEAUTY + BOUNTY Farm to Table Squared”: Runs through June 2. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Opening reception, June 9, 4-6 p.m. Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: June 8-July 20. Reception with artist, June 14, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: June 1: “Love is for the Birds: A Cabaret” with Alan Clark and Connie Pachl, 8 p.m. $20. June 8: with Nick Petrone, 8 p.m. $25. Merryall Center for the Arts, Chapel Hill Road. For information, call 860-354-7264; for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Music at Italia Mia: June 1: with Robert Fullerton, 7-10 p.m. June 8: with The Blue Yodels, 7-10 p.m. Italia Mia, Route 7 South.

Frühlings Konzert (spring concert): June 2, 2 p.m. Hosted by Arion Singing Society at New Fairfield Senior Center, Route 37, New Fairfield. With New Fairfield High School Rebel Clefs. Free.

AREA TOWNS

Concert with Rod MacDonald: May 31, 7:30 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Danbury, 24 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. Includes opening set by Prism. $10 cash/check at door.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Program with Marty Podskoch: June 8, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Route 133. Author of “The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut.” For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Flea market: June 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by fire department auxiliary, firemen’s field, Route 7.

Chicken barbecue: June 1, 1-5 p.m. Hosted by fire department at ball field, Route 7.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Library, Main Street.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Talk and book signing with Martha Hall Kelly: June 1, 2 p.m. Co-hosted by library and House of Books at town hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Author of “Lilac Girls” and her latest, “Lost Roses.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Mineral and gem show: June 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Co-sponsored by Connecticut Antique Machinery Association and Danbury Mineralogical Society at CAMA’s campus, one mile north of Kent town center, Route 7 North.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. May 11-November. Village Green.

“On Leisure” lecture: May 31, 7 p.m. Presented by the Apocatastasis Institute at The Makery, Bank Street. Lecture to consider the role of leisure, possibly the most wasted aspect in the lives of teachers and students, as regards the scholastic vocation. For more information, visit ApocatastasisInstitute.wordpress or email ApocatastasisInstitute@aol.com.

“Tales of the Forest ~ In Motion”: June 1, 6 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. Presented by Studio D at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $20/ticket through May 25 and at door. For more information, call 860-350-2900 or visit www.dancestudiod.com.

“Year After Year” multi-generational art exhibit: June 1, 7-8:30 p.m. June 2, 1-4 p.m. Presented by Village Center for the Arts at Makery Coworking, Bank Street.

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust offerings: June 1: Kahn Preserve hike, 9 a.m.-noon. To RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org. June 6: bird walk, 6:30-10:30 a.m. At Smyrksi Farm, Merryall Road. To RSVP, email Elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Screening of “Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom”: June 4. Light supper, 5:30 p.m. Screening, 6 p.m. Co-sponsored by Sierra Club Connecticut and library at library, Main Street. With attorney and energy professional Art Helmus. Q&A. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Caregivers Support Group: June 4, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Screening of short films by NMHS students: June 6, 7 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Film Commission at Bank Street Theater, Bank Street. Features seven films, which are public service announcements. Q&A to follow. Free.

“The Grotesque 10” program with Matthew Duman: June 6, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Classic car show: June 7, 5-9 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road. Includes music, awards, raffles. Free/spectator. $10/car to exhibit.

“Brushes with Nature” en plein air painting sessions: June 8-9, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. At four venues: Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive, The Pratt Nature Center on Papermill Road, Hunt Hill Farm at 44 Upland Road and the Village Green on Main Street. To confirm location and session, and to RSVP, contact gallery25newilfordct@gmail.com.

“The New Milford Green: Then and Now” with historian Joe Cats: June 8, 3 p.m. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Free/member. $5/non-member. For more information, call 860-354-3069,

IPA Tasting & Dinner: June 8, 6-9 p.m. Presented by Village Center for the Arts at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 Whittlesey Ave. $60. For more information, call 860-354-4318.

ROXBURY

Connecticut Trails Day walk: June 1, 9 a.m. At Brian E. Tierney Preserve.

“In Our Backyard: Conserving Our Community Assets”: June 6, 7 p.m. Library, South Street. With Dr. Spencer Meyer.

SHERMAN

Sherman School annual art show: Open May 31, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sherman School, 2 Route 37.

Robbyn’s Nest offerings: June 1: “Moana” and Hawaiian-themed day of activities, 2-3 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 37 East. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

“Ancient Law,” a cine-concert: June 1, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. Includes music by Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and RSVP by May 30, call 860-355-8090 or visit www.jccinsherman.org.

“Drag Your Mother’s Day Brunch”: June 2, 12:30 p.m. Presented by KBJB Live Events at Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. Features brunch at 12:30 p.m. and show at 1 p.m. $45. Benefits Hunt Hill Farm. For more information and tickets, visit www.thesiloct.eventbank.com.

“Light the Green Orange” candlelight vigil, remembrance and call to action: June 8, 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Litchfield County local group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on Village Green.

WARREN

Connecticut Trails Day hike at Mattatuck Trail Extension: June 1, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet at Flat Rocks Road, just east of Melius Road. Starting point will be marked and Warren Land Trust volunteers will be on hand to greet hikers. For more information and RSVP, email info@warrenlandtrust.org.

WASHINGTON

Trail Day hike to Steep Rock Summit: June 1, 9-11 a.m. Meet at Steep Rock Preserve’s main parking lot, 2 Tunnel Road. Includes four-mile hike to the summit. For more information, call 860-868-9131.

Junior library offerings: June 1: “Build It with Candy,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8: library scavenger hunt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 15: “Fluffy Slime,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22: Lego challenge, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29: “Make It and Take It,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“What’s Up with Cuba Now?” lecture: June 2, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Washington Democratic Town Committee at library, Wykeham Road. With Wendy W. Luers, founder and president of The Foundation for a Civil Society.

Book discussion and signing: June 4, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Chris Pavone, author of “The Paris Diversion.”

Lecture and Q&A on the comedy in “The Comedy of Errors”: June 6, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Yale professor Dr. Mark Schenker. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Children’s story time and singing: June 8, noon. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Joyce Lapin, author or “If You Had Your Birthday Party on the Moon.” Celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing.

Book signing: June 8, 3 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With design and travel writer Annie Kelly and photographer Tim Street-Porter, in celebration of their new book “Splash: The Art of the Swimming Pool.”

“Reflections of Life after the Cuban Revolution”: June 11, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Washington icon Abdo Ballester. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“The Chamber Music of Brahms” musically enhanced program: June 13, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Oskar Espina-Ruiz, Music Mountain’s artistic director. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Tales from the Brookside” 10-minute play festival: June 4-8, 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $20/night or $75/five nights. For more information, visit https://theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php.