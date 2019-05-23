Calendar

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: June 1-30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

KENT

KAA Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show: Opening reception, May 25, 2 p.m. reception and 3 p.m. presentation of awards. Show runs through June 9. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street. Features works by David Armstrong; Mike Redmond of the class of 1961; Sonny Crawford, Joel Foster, Peter Nichols, Pat Redmond and Paul Sakren of the class of 1963; Margery Jennings of the class of 1964; Patricia Chase of the class of 1965; RJ Lucas of the class of 1987; and Andy Barrett, Andrew Jack and Lurrtsema of the class of 1997.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things” - photos by John Kane: Runs through May 26. Artist reception, May 25, 4-6 p.m. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, 1 Green Hill Road. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Artwork by Tina Underwood: Runs through May 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concert at Hunt Hill Farm: May 25: Diane Blue. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: May 25: with Berkshire Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m. $20. June 1: “Love is for the Birds: A Cabaret” with Alan Clark and Connie Pachl, 8 p.m. $20. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Frühlings Konzert (spring concert): June 2, 2 p.m. Hosted by Arion Singing Society at New Fairfield Senior Center, Route 37, New Fairfield. With New Fairfield High School Rebel Clefs. Free.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 8:20 a.m. Starts in front of firehouse, Route 133.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Yoga class: May 25, 9 a.m. Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7). $10. For more information, call 860-354-7008.

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 8 a.m. Center of Gaylordsville.

Flea market: June 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by fire department auxiliary at firemen’s field, Route 7.

Chicken barbecue: June 1, 1-5 p.m. Hosted by fire department at ball field, Route 7.

KENT

Annual book sale: Opens May 24-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m. May 24-Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Tag sale to benefit Kent Community Nursery School: May 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Kent Republican Town Committee at Kent Common Park, Swift Park. 12x12 spaces are $20 for Kent residents and $25 for non-residents. For more information, call John at 860-717-1113.

Memorial Day parade: May 27. Gather at 9 a.m. at Kent Center School, Judd Avenue, for a 9:30 a.m. start. In case of rain, parade is canceled.

Talk and book signing with Martha Hall Kelly: June 1, 2 p.m. Co-hosted by library and House of Books at town hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Author of “Lilac Girls” and her latest, “Lost Roses.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. May 11-November. Village Green.

NMHS Senior Art Show: May 24, 2:30-7 p.m. May 25, 2-7 p.m. May 26, 2-5 p.m. At The Maxx, Railroad Street.

Garden club plant sale: May 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Presented by Garden Club of New Milford on Village Green.

“Who Are You Carrying?” event: May 26. Registration, 9 a.m. Event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information, call 860-799-6520.

Merryall Chapel service: May 26: with the Rev. Jack Gilpin of St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford, 4 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 10 a.m. Starts with ceremony at library, Main Street. In case of rain, ceremony will be held at VFW, Avery Road.

Ascension Day Eucharist: May 30, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

“Tales of the Forest ~ In Motion”: June 1, 6 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. Presented by Studio D at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $20/ticket through May 25 and at door. For more information, call 860-350-2900 or visit www.dancestudiod.com.

“Year After Year” multi-generational art exhibit: June 1, 7-8:30 p.m. June 2, 1-4 p.m. Presented by Village Center for the Arts at Makery Coworking, Bank Street.

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust offerings: June 1: Kahn Preserve hike, 9 a.m.-noon. To RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org. June 6: bird walk, 6:30-10:30 a.m. At Smyrksi Farm, Merryall Road. To RSVP, email Elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Caregivers Support Group: June 4,10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 10 a.m. Starts in front of Roxbury Congregational Church, Church Street.

Program about rain gardens: May 30, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. With Cynthia Rabinowitz, executive director of the Northwest Conservation District

Connecticut Trails Day walk: June 1, 9 a.m. At Brian E. Tierney Preserve.

SHERMAN

Friends of Happy Acres Run for the Farm 5K: May 24, 6 p.m. Starts at Happy Acres, 2 Taber Road. $25 in advance. $30 day of event. For more information and registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Sherman/RunfortheFarm.

Asparagus festival: May 25-26, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East. Six prepared dishes made with the farm’s fresh-picked asparagus. Fee per dish. Music by the Hummingbirds, May 25, 1-4 p.m. Music by Marty Meyer, May 26, 1-4 p.m.

Memorial Day parade: May 26, 1 p.m. Starts at intersection of Spring Lake Road and Route 39 North, traveling through center of town and ending at Veterans Field.

Sherman School annual art show: Opening reception, May 30, 6:30-8 p.m. Open May 30-31, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sherman School, 2 Route 37.

Ice cream social, raffle and dodgeball event: May 30, 6:30-8 p.m. Hosted by Sherman Education Association at Sherman School, 2 Route 37.

Robbyn’s Nest offerings: June 1: “Moana” and Hawaiian-themed day of activities, 2-3 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 37 East. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

“Ancient Law,” a cine-concert: June 1, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. Includes music by Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and RSVP by May 30, call 860-355-8090 or visit www.jccinsherman.org.

“Drag Your Mother’s Day Brunch”: June 2, 12:30 p.m. Presented by KBJB Live Events at Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. Features brunch at 12:30 p.m. and show at 1 p.m. $45. Benefits Hunt Hill Farm. For more information and tickets, visit www.thesiloct.eventbank.com.

WARREN

Memorial Day parade: May 26, 11:30 a.m. Starts in front of community center, Sackett Hill Road.

Connecticut Trails Day hike at Mattatuck Trail Extension: June 1, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet at Flat Rocks Road, just east of Melius Road. Starting point will be marked and Warren Land Trust volunteers will be on hand to greet hikers. For more information and RSVP, email info@warrenlandtrust.org.

WASHINGTON

11th annual Memorial Run for ALS: May 25, 1:30 p.m. At The Gunnery, Washington. $10. For more information and RSVP, visit https://theangelfund.org/gunnery-run-signup.

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 2:15 p.m. Forms at Washington Primary School.

“What’s Happening in New Preston?”: May 30, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Washington Conservation Commission.

Trail Day hike to Steep Rock Summit: June 1, 9-11 a.m. Meet at Steep Rock Preserve’s main parking lot, 2 Tunnel Road. Includes four-mile hike to the summit. For more information, call 860-868-9131.

Junior library offerings: June 1: “Build It with Candy,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8: library scavenger hunt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

“What’s Up with Cuba Now?” lecture: June 2, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Washington Democratic Town Committee at library, Wykeham Road. With Wendy W. Luers, founder and president of The Foundation for a Civil Society.

Book discussion and signing: June 4, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Chris Pavone, author of “The Paris Diversion.”

AREA TOWNS

Preamble to the Ramble benefit for homeless veterans: May 25, 7 p.m. At Molly Darcy’s, 39 Mill Plain Road, Danbury. Featuring the Adam Ezra Group, with special gust Nemes and Kali Stoddard-Imari. $20. For more information, visit preamble6.bpt.me or call 860-938-2711.

Theater

NEW MILFORD