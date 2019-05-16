Calendar

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show: Opening reception, May 25, 2 p.m. reception and 3 p.m. presentation of awards. Show runs through June 9. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

WASHINGTON

“Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things” - photos by John Kane: Runs through May 26. Artist reception, May 25, 4-6 p.m.. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, 1 Green Hill Road. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Artwork by Tina Underwood: Runs through May 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: May 18: with Murali Coryell, 7:30 p.m. $20. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20.May 25: Diane Blue.Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Merryall Center for the Arts offering: May 25: with Berkshire Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m. $20. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 8:20 a.m. Starts in front of firehouse, Route 133.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Yoga class: May 25, 9 a.m. Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7). $10. For more information, call 860-354-7008.

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 8 a.m. Center of Gaylordsville.

KENT

Kent Garden Club annual spring tag sale: May 18, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Rain date, May 19. On lawn of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Route 7.

Annual book sale: Opens May 24-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Memorial Day parade: May 27. Gather at 9 a.m. at Kent Center School, Judd Avenue, for a 9:30 a.m. start. In case of rain, parade is canceled.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 1:30 p.m. Village center.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: May 19 and 26. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: May 22 and 29. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: May 10 and 24. CDC evangelism crusade event: May 18, noon-2 p.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Runs through November. Village Green.

Spring dance for school-aged children with special needs: May 17, 5-7 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For more information, call 860-210-2030.

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust offering: May 18: trail work day at Alice McAllister Memorial Sanctuary. To RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Roast beef dinner: May 18, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Goat Days: May 18-19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Goatboy Soaps at Young’s Field, Young’s Field Road.

Penny auction fundraiser: May 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board at senior center, 40 Main St.

First Apostolic Gathering of New Milford service: May 18, noon-2 p.m. At bandstand, Village Green.

Welcome home ceremony; return of the peacocks: May 19, 10 a.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive.

Spring fling to benefit VNA Home: May 19, noon-4 p.m. VNA Home, Inc., 1 Old Park Lane Road.

Fundraiser for new bowling league for veterans: May 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. DolrBills Bowling & Family Entertainment Center, Lore’s Plaza. $25/person.

“How to Grow Your Business” seminar: May 21, 8-9:30 a.m. Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and Apple Store at Apple Store, Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 10 a.m. Starts with ceremony at library, Main Street. In case of rain, ceremony will be held at VFW, Avery Road.

ROXBURY

Rummage/bake sale: May 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 10 a.m. Starts in front of Roxbury Congregational Church, Church Street.

SHERMAN

Naromi Land Trust offerings: May 18: special meeting to vote on Certificate of Incorporation, 5 p.m. Charter Hall For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-0260 or email office@naromi.org.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: May 17-19: migration madness and bird-a-thon event. May 18: early bird walk, 6-8 a.m. May 18: not-so-early bird walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. May 18: children’s story time with craft and nature walk, 10 a.m.-noon. May 19: bird hot spot hike, noon-2 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Author talk and book signing: May 18, 3 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With Robert McWilliams, author of “The Kiss of Sweet Scottish Rain.”

Robbyn’s Nest offerings: May 18: etiquette event, 3-4 p.m. June 1: “Moana” and Hawaiian-themed day of activities, 2-3 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 37 East. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

“Culture, Politics and Fake News: Is the UN the Answer?”: May 19, 3 p.m. Library, Sherman Center.

Friends of Happy Acres Run for the Farm 5K: May 24, 6 p.m. Starts at Happy Acres, 2 Taber Road. $25 in advance. $30 day of event. For more information and registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Sherman/RunfortheFarm.

Memorial Day parade: May 26, 1 p.m. Starts at intersection of Spring Lake Road and Route 39 North, traveling through center of town and ending at Veterans Field.

WARREN

Pancake breakfast: May 19, 7:30-11 a.m. Hosted by Women’s Auxiliary of Warren Volunteer Fire Company at Warren Community Center, Sackett Hill Road. $5/adult. $2/child over 3. Free/child under 3.

Memorial Day parade: May 26, 11:30 a.m. Starts in front of community center, Sackett Hill Road.

WASHINGTON

Movie screening: May 19: “On the Basis of Sex,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

HORSE spring open house: May 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, May 19. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road.

“Bring a Friend” potluck supper: May 18, 6 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 78 Green Hill Road. Chicken and ham will be served; bring salad, side dish or dessert to share, and a beverage. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2527.

“Doomsday Denial: The Politics of Climate Change”: May 19, 3 p.m. “Conversations on the Green” program at Shepaug Valley School, 159 South St. Moderated by Jane Whitney, former NBC News correspondent. With Washington Governor and Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee and David Wallace-Wells, author of “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming.” Tickets start at $45. For more information and tickets, email conversationsonthegreen@gmail.com.

“Optical Delusions” - talk and visual presentation: May 21, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road With Emily Mattina, director of Shakesperience Productions. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 2:15 p.m. Forms at Washington Primary School.

AREA TOWNS

Great Hollow Photographs Club annual juried painting and photography show: Opening reception, May 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Show, May 18-19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center, 225 State Route 37, New Fairfield.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Quartet”: Fridays-Saturdays through May 18, 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.