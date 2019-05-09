Calendar

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA annual spring juried show: Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“BEAUTY + BOUNTY Farm to Table Squared”: Runs through June 2. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Opening reception, May 11, 2-4 p.m. Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things” - photos by John Kane: Runs through May 26. Artist reception, May 25, 4-6 p.m. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, 1 Green Hill Road. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Artwork by Tina Underwood: Runs through May 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Music on Main” - music by Robert Fullerton: May 11, 1-4 p.m. Front courtyard, Kent Town Center. Bring seating. Canceled if it rains. For more information, call 860-927-1255.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: May 18: with Murali Coryell, 7:30 p.m. $20. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

Yoga class: May 25, 9 a.m. Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7). $10. For more information, call 860-354-7008.

KENT

Book discussion series: May 16: discussion of “Pachinko,” 5-6:15 p.m. ibrary, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

Annual book sale: Opens May 24-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Library, Main Street.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: May 5, 12, 19 and 26. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: May 15, 22 and 29. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: May 10 and 24. CDC evangelism crusade event: May 18, noon-2 p.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. May 11-November. Village Green.

“Getting it Right: Creating an LGBT Inclusive Organization” lunch and learn program: May 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.

Hot cakes and cold fruit breakfast fundraiser: May 10, 8-9:30 a.m. Hosted by WHEELS program at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St. $15/person. Tickets available at www.wheelsofnewmilford.org.

Multi-family tag sale: May 11, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 31 at NMUMC, 68 Danbury Road.

Benefit dinner: May 11, 5-7 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Refugee Relocation group at New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7). Dinner consists of tacos and tamales. $15/person. $25/family.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “Einstein’s Theory of Relativity”: May 11, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust offerings: May 14: program about hemlocks, 6:30-7:30 p.m. At Gunn Memorial Library, Wykeham Road, Washington. To RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org. May 18: trail work day at Alice McAllister Memorial Sanctuary. To RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Survive the Drive presentation: May 14, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Chamber of Commerce members-only Breakfast Networking Scene: May 13, 8-9 a.m. At Devereux Glenholme School, 81 Sabbaday Lane, Washington. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080 by May 8.

Program with author and musician Craig Harris: May 15, 6:30 p.m. Senior center, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Cookbook Club: May 16, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Tech help: May 16. Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: May 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. At The Cookhouse, 31 Danbury Road. Co-sponsored by Coldwell Banker and Dental Associates of Connecticut.

Spring dance for school-aged children with special needs: May 17, 5-7 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For more information, call 860-210-2030.

Roast beef dinner: May 18, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Penny auction fundraiser: May 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board at senior center, 40 Main St.

Welcome home ceremony; return of the peacocks: May 19, 10 a.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive.

Spring fling to benefit VNA Home: May 19, noon-4 p.m. VNA Home, Inc., 1 Old Park Lane Road.

Fundraiser for new bowling league for veterans: May 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. DolrBills Bowling & Family Entertainment Center, Lore’s Plaza. $25/person.

“How to Grow Your Business” seminar: May 21, 8-9:30 a.m. Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and Apple Store at Apple Store, Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

Caregivers Support Group: May 21, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Program about climate change: May 13, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. With Dr. Mitch Wagener.

Screening of “Reel Injun: On the Trail of the Hollywood Indian”: May 15, 6:30 p.m. Co-hosted by library and Institute for American Indian Studies at library, South Street.

Rummage/bake sale: May 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

SHERMAN

Women’s brunch: “Biblical Wisdom and Personal Wellness: The Science of Faith, Forgiveness, Thanksgiving and a Merry Heart”: May 11, 10 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. With guest speaker Lynn Durham, registered nurse and well-being coach. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6114.

Naromi Land Trust offerings: May 12: bird walk, 7:30 a.m. Wimisink Preserve along west side of Route 39 just south of intersection with Route 55. May 18: special meeting to vote on Certificate of Incorporation, 5 p.m. Charter Hall For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-0260 or email office@naromi.org.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: May 17-19: migration madness and bird-a-thon event. May 18: early bird walk, 6-8 a.m. May 18: not-so-early bird walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. May 18: children’s story time with craft and nature walk, 10 a.m.-noon. May 19: bird hot spot hike, noon-2 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Robbyn’s Nest offerings: May 18: etiquette event, 3-4 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 37 East. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

WASHINGTON

Movie screenings: May 12: “Vice,” 1 p.m. May 19: “On the Basis of Sex,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

“Climate Impact on the Eastern Hemlock” talk and visual presentation: May 14, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Dr. Carole Cheah. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Unsung Heroes of The Gunnery”: May 16, noon. Library, Wykeham Road. With Michael Kassis, presenter. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7756.

“A Journey Through Jazz”: May 16, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With musicologist, music theorist and award winning professor Gil Harel, PhD. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Doomsday Denial: The Politics of Climate Change”: May 19, 3 p.m. “Conversations on the Green” program at Shepaug Valley School, 159 South St. Moderated by Jane Whitney, former NBC News correspondent. With Washington Governor and Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee and David Wallace-Wells, author of “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming.” Tickets start at $45. For more information and tickets, email conversationsonthegreen@gmail.com.

“Optical Delusions” - talk and visual presentation: May 21, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road With Emily Mattina, director of Shakesperience Productions. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

Acts 4 Ministry ‘Inspiration’ fundraiser: May 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lower Lobby of Palace Theater, 100 East Main St., Waterbury. Cocktail reception. Featuring folk/rock/pop band The Kennedys. $45/person via www.acts4.org, www.palacetheaterct.org, or by check made out to Acts 4 Ministry and U.S. Mailed to P.O. Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704, or at Acts 4 Ministry, 1713 Thomaston Ave., Waterbury, Mondays-Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon or by calling 203-574-2287.

Great Hollow Photographs Club annual juried painting and photography show: Opening reception, May 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Show, May 18-19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center, 225 State Route 37, New Fairfield.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Quartet”: Fridays-Saturdays through May 18, 8 p.m. May 12, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

WASHINGTON

“Big Fish”: May 10-11, 7:30 p.m. May 12, 2 p.m. Presented by Shepaug Dramatics at Shepaug Valley School, 159 South St. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen and veteran. For more information and tickets, call the box office at 860-717-2444.