Calendar

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA annual spring juried show: Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Opening reception, May 11, 2-4 p.m. Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center.For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Artwork by Tina Underwood: Runs through May 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concert with Murali Coryell: May 8, 7:30 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwsinville Hotel annual spring arts and fine crafts show: May 4-5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Features works for sale by more than 60 local artists and artisans, with live demonstrations. $2 suggested donation. Free/member and child under 10.

KENT

Spring Power-Up event: May 4-5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

“Wondering About Retirement”: May 8, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Connecticut Open House Day event: May 8, 2 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With Matt Soltis, who will discuss the “Mona Lisa.”

College planning program: May 9: For students in 9-11th graders. Focus on personal timeline for the college process and what admission committees look for in applicants. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

“Getting it Right: Creating an LGBT Inclusive Organization” lunch and learn program: May 3 and 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.

Prayer stations event: May 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Hosted by First Apostolic Gathering of New Milford, Inc. at 25 Church St.

Community document shredding day: May 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hosted by Rotary Club of New Milford in Lore’s Plaza, Route 7. FileShred LLC mobile shredder will shred documents on site. No limit for number of boxes. $10/standard copy paper-style box. Larger boxes will cost more. For more information or to arrange for a large number of boxes to be shredded, call 860-350-2225.

“Fit to a Tee” clothing sale: May 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Mother-son dance: May 4, 5:30-8 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St. For children K-8 and their moms. $20/mom. Free/son. For more information and tickets, call 860-210-2030.

Anniversary gala for DAR to benefit Plow to Plate Healthy Meals Program for cancer patients and caregivers: May 4, 5 p.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. Includes music by Wanda I. Houston and the HBH Band, performance by NMHS Jazz Band, a silent auction, a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and more. $50. For more information and tickets, visit www.rs125gala.eventbrite.com or call Stephanie at 860-372-8389.

Italian night dinner: May 4, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road. $12/adult. $6/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. $40/family.

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust offerings: May 4: bird walk, 6:30-10:30 a.m. At Smyrksi Farm, Merryall Road. To RSVP, email Elizabeth@weantinoge.org. May 14: program about hemlocks, 6:30-7:30 p.m. At Gunn Memorial Library, Wykeham Road, Washington. To RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org. May 3: trail work day at Kahn Preserve, New Milford. To RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

AARP meeting: May tea and silent auction fundraiser: May 8, noon. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Information session about the 2019-20 Connecticut Office of the Arts grant programs: May 9, 5:30 p.m. At Makery Coworking, Bank Street. For more information, call 860-618-0075, email info@artsnwct.org or visit www.artsnwct.org.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. May 7-September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Program about bears: May 7, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Phillip Robbins of Wild Birds Unlimited. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Caregivers Support Group: May 7, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Spring resources fair for families with young adults ages 14 to 21 with disabilities: May 8, 6-8 p.m. Co-sponsored by Litchfield Hills Transition Center and New Milford High School at NMHS, Room 2325, Route 7 South.

Hot cakes and cold fruit breakfast fundraiser: May 10, 8-9:30 a.m. Hosted by WHEELS program at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St. $15/person. Tickets available at www.wheelsofnewmilford.org.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. May 11-November. Village Green.

Multi-family tag sale: May 11, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 31 at New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “Einstein’s Theory of Relativity”: May 11, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

ROXBURY

Pop-Up Pub - Kentucky Derby edition: May 3, 6-9 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library & Museum, 4 North St. Featuring beer from Bad Dream Brewing in New Milford, games, and more. Kentucky Derby attire welcome.

Talk and concert: May 5, 2-3 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library & Museum, 4 North St. With Angelo Paul Ramunni, author of “Accordion Stories from the Heart.”

Four-week workshop on managing grief and loss: Begins May 6, 7-8:15 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1978.

SHERMAN

Robbyn’s Nest offerings: May 4: Spanish Day, 2-3 p.m. May 18: etiquette event, 3-4 p.m. June 1: “Moana” and Hawaiian-themed day of activities, 2-3 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 37 East. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

“Music of the Holocaust: Melodies of Solace, Hope & Spiritual Resilience”: May 4, 7-9 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $10/member. $15/non-member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Deer Pond Farm offering: May 6: sunset walk, 6 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Great Decisions 2019” program: May 10: “The Middle East: Regional Disorder,” 7-9 p.m. Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Women’s brunch: “Biblical Wisdom and Personal Wellness: The Science of Faith, Forgiveness, Thanksgiving and a Merry Heart”: May 11, 10 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. With guest speaker Lynn Durham, registered nurse and well-being coach. For information and RSVP, call 860-354-6114.

WARREN

Information session about the 2019-20 Connecticut Office of the Arts grant programs: May 7, 5:30 p.m. At Warren Hub, Warren Center. For more information, call 860-618-0075, email info@artsnwct.org or visit www.artsnwct.org.

WASHINGTON

Gunn Junior Library events: May 4: Cinco de Mayo celebration, 1 p.m. May 11: Make It for Mother’s Day, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, all 860-868-2310.

HORSE volunteer day: May 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road.

“Tool Talk for Gardeners”: May 4, 10 a.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Movie screenings: May 5: “Green Book,” 1 p.m. May 12: “Vice,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Screening of “Beautiful Boy”: May 5, 4 p.m. Presented by Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington.

Divorce support group: Tuesdays for 10 weeks starting May 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Meets at First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road. Closed after week two. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0569.

Program with author Martha Hall Kelly: May 9, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Lost Roses.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“The Wonder Years Can Last Forever: The Impact of the Early Years on the Development of the Lifelong Learner”: May 9, 8:45 a.m. Washington Montessori School, Route 202. For more information, call 860-868-0551.

“Climate Impact on the Eastern Hemlock” talk and visual presentation: May 14, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Dr. Carole Cheah. For information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Quartet”: Fridays-Saturdays through May 18, 8 p.m. May 12, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

WASHINGTON

“Big Fish”: May 10-11, 7:30 p.m. May 12, 2 p.m. Presented by Shepaug Dramatics at Shepaug Valley School, 159 South St. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen and veteran. For more information and tickets, call the box office at 860-717-2444.

AREA TOWNS

“Pippin”: May 3-4, 7 p.m. May 3, 2 p.m. Immaculate High School, Danbury. For more information and tickets, visit www.immaculatehs.org/pippin