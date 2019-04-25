Calendar

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

KAA annual spring juried show: Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Opening reception, April 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Artwork by Tina Underwood: May 2-31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Music/Dance

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Grange meeting and award presentation: April 26, 7 p.m. At St Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwsinville Hotel annual spring arts and fine crafts show: May 4-5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Features works for sale by more than 60 local artists and artisans, with live demonstrations. $2 suggested donation. Free/member and child under 10.

KENT

Book signing with Joyce Lapin: April 28, 2-3 p.m. House of Books, 10 North Main St. Author of “If You Had Your Birthday Party on the Moon.”

Spring Power-Up event: May 4-5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

“Wondering About Retirement”: May 8, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Connecticut Open House Day event: May 8, 2 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With Matt Soltis, who will discuss the “Mona Lisa.”

College planning program: May 9: For students in 9-11th graders. Focus on personal timeline for the college process and what admission committees look for in applicants. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. May 7-September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Tree giveaways: April 26, 5 p.m. Hosted by Rotary Club of New Milford at Ohmen Pavilion at Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. In recognition of Arbor Day and the club’s 90th anniversary.

Corporation for New Milford Economic Development public reception: April 30, reception follows a 6 p.m. EDC board meeting. Makery Coworking, Bank Street.

“Getting it Right: Creating an LGBT Inclusive Organization” lunch and learn program: May 3 and 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.

Video game club: May 2, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Mother-son dance: May 4, 5:30-8 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St. For children K-8 and their moms. $20/mom. Free/son. For more information and tickets, call 860-210-2030.

Community document shredding day: May 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hosted by Rotary Club of New Milford in Lore’s Plaza, Route 7. FileShred LLC mobile shredder will shred documents on site. No limit for number of boxes. $10/standard copy paper-style box. Larger boxes will cost more. For more information or to arrange for a large number of boxes to be shredded, call 860-350-2225.

Anniversary gala for DAR to benefit Plow to Plate Healthy Meals Program for cancer patients and caregivers: May 4, 5 p.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. Includes music by Wanda I. Houston and the HBH Band, performance by NMHS Jazz Band, a silent auction, a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and more. $50. For more information and tickets, visit www.rs125gala.eventbrite.com or call Stephanie at 860-372-8389.

Italian night dinner: May 4, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road. $12/adult. $6/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. $40/family.

Caregivers Support Group: May 7 and 21, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Spring resources fair for families with young adults ages 14 to 21 with disabilities: May 8, 6-8 p.m. Co-sponsored by Litchfield Hills Transition Center and New Milford High School at NMHS, Room 2325, Route 7 South.

Hot cakes and cold fruit breakfast fundraiser: May 10, 8-9:30 a.m. Hosted by WHEELS program at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St. $15/person. Tickets available at www.wheelsofnewmilford.org.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “Einstein’s Theory of Relativity”: May 11, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Greater New Milford Children’s Business Fair: May 11, noon-3 p.m. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.

ROXBURY

Earth Day walk: April 28, 2 p.m. Roxbury Land Trust at Emily Griffith Beardsley Preserve. Meet at preserve parking lot on Route 199. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-4148.

Four-week workshop on managing grief and loss: Begins May 6, 7-8:15 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1978.

SHERMAN

Robbyn’s Nest offerings: April 27: open house, 2-3 p.m. May 4: Spanish Day, 2-3 p.m. May 18: etiquette event, 3-4 p.m. June 1: “Moana” and Hawaiian-themed day of activities, 2-3 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 37 East. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

Screening of “Witness” and Q&A with Holocaust survivor Maks Etingin: April 27, 7 p.m. JCC, 9 Route 39 South. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Author talk/book signing: April 27, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With Christopher Wigren, author of “Connecticut Architecture: Stories of 100 Places.”

Deer Pond Farm offerings: April 30: spring ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, 5 p.m. May 18: early bird walk, 6-8 a.m. May 18: not-so-early bird walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. May 18: children’s story time with craft and nature walk, 10 a.m.-noon. May 19: bird hot spot hike, noon-2 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Music of the Holocaust: Melodies of Solace, Hope & Spiritual Resilience”: May 4, 7-9 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $10/member. $15/non-member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

“Great Decisions 2019” series: May 10: “The Middle East: Regional Disorder,” 7-9 p.m. Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Women’s brunch: “Biblical Wisdom and Personal Wellness: The Science of Faith, Forgiveness, Thanksgiving and a Merry Heart”: May 11, 10 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. With guest speaker Lynn Durham, registered nurse and well-being coach. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6114.

WARREN

Earth Day enviro-magic show for all ages: April 27, 10-11 a.m. Hosted by Warren Land Trust in partnership with Warren Parks & Recreation. At Warren Community Hub, Warren Town Center.

Pancake breakfast: April 28, 7:30-11 a.m. Hosted by Women’s Auxiliary of the Warren Volunteer Fire Company at Warren Community Center, Sackett Hill Road. $5/adult. $2/child. Free/child under 3.

WASHINGTON

Gunn Junior Library events: April 27: origami workshop, 1 p.m. May 4: Cinco de Mayo celebration, 1 p.m. May 11: Make It for Mother’s Day, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, all 860-868-2310.

“Love Your Mother-Earth Day” 5K and 5-mile road/trail race: April 27. Registration day of, 7:30-8:45 a.m. Race, 9 a.m. At Steep Rock Nature Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road. $20 in advanced at www.fastracktiming.com. $25 day of race.

Earth Day roadside cleanup: April 27. Volunteers invited to adopt a road in town. Available roads listed at https://www.wec-ct.org/earth-day-roadside-cleanup.

“Vernal Pools and their Woodland Wonders: A Family-Friendly Adventure”: April 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by Steep Rock Association at Hidden Valley Preserve, at secondary parking area on Sabbaday Lane near Route 109 junction. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

“The First Ladies Coalition”: April 30, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Judea Chapter, DAR at library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Exhibition on Screen” documentary “Degas: Passion for Perfection”: May 2, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Movie screenings: May 5: “Green Book,” 1 p.m. May 12: “Vice,” 1 p.m. May 19: “On the Basis of Sex,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Divorce support group: Tuesdays for 10 weeks starting May 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Meets at First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road. Closed after week two. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0569.

Program with author Martha Hall Kelly: May 9, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Lost Roses.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Screening of “Beautiful Boy”: May 5, 4 p.m. Presented by Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington.

AREA TOWNS

“Huntington’s Disease Benefit Dinner: The Fred Maher’s Family Journey”: April 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Hosted by Maher family at Bantam Fire Department, 92 Doyle Road, Bantam. $35/adult in advance. $40/adult at door. $15/child 2-10. $325/table for 10. For more information and tickets, call 203-241-9216 or email fmfjourney@gmail.com.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Quartet”: Fridays-Saturdays, April 26-May 18, 8 p.m. May 12, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel. Pay-what-you-can-night, May 2, 8 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

WASHINGTON

“Big Fish”: May 10-11, 7:30 p.m. May 12, 2 p.m. Presented by Shepaug Dramatics at Shepaug Valley School, 159 South St. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen and veteran. For more information and tickets, call the box office at 860-717-2444.

AREA TOWNS

“Pippin”: May 2-4, 7 p.m. May 3, 2 p.m. Immaculate High School, Danbury. For more information and tickets, visit www.immaculatehs.org/pippin .