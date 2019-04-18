Calendar

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

KAA annual spring juried show: Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Artist talk, April 20, 2 p.m. Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: April 20, noon-2 p.m. Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: April 19: with Nick Arne, RivaJean and Emme Kiara. $10. May 25: with vocalist Diane Blue. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

West Point Band concert alongside NMHS wind ensemble: April 22. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. Free.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Easter egg hunt: April 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Hosted by Grange at 41 Main St. South.

Penny auction: April 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. Drawing, 1 p.m.

“An American Treasure” program about Leonard Bernstein: April 25, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

Grange meeting and award presentation: April 26, 7 p.m. At St Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Earth Day celebration: April 20, noon-4 p.m. The Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7). Includes egg hunt, potluck lunch, hands-on planting demonstration and tours of farm. Carpool to do clean-ups at two historic sites will be held at 2 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-7008.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

New Preston Women’s Club meeting and program: April 18. Happy half-hour, 6:30 p.m. Business meeting, 7 p.m. Program with Elizabeth D. Aleksinas, owner of Bramasole Yoga and Fitness in Morris, who will present “The Power of a Quiet Mind,” to follow.

NEW MILFORD

Easter offerings: April 19 (Good Friday): egg dyeing and movie event, 11:30 a.m. Good Friday ecumenical walk on the Green, noon. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Easter offerings: April 19: Good Friday service of darkness, 7 p.m. April 21: Easter Sunday breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m. Easter Sunday High Holy Festival Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Caregivers Support Group: May 7 and 21, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Easter egg hunt: April 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Bring basket to collect 10 eggs that can be turned in to receive a free Scholastic Book. $5.

Patriot’s Day celebration: April 20, noon. Village Green. Includes drills performed by the 6th Connecticut Regiment, the presentation of an Honorary Patriot Award, visits with representatives from the Daughters, Sons and Children of the American Revolution groups, music by Pat Maguire, a flag ceremony, a regiment salute, refreshments and more.

“Wake Up with the Dems Budget Conversation and Coffee”: April 20, 9 a.m. Barrister’s, 59 Bank St.

Easter events: April 21, Easter worship, 10:45 a.m. Easter egg hunt, noon. Riverview Baptist Church, 126 Kent Road.

Session with veterans service officer: April 24, 9 a.m.-noon. Office across from mayor’s office, town hall, Main Street. With Peter DiMaria. Bring DD214 form and other documents. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Screening of “Gen Silent” and dinner: April 25, 5-7 p.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. Held in conjunction with AARP. Open to memberes of general public who are LGBT and/or advocates of LGBT community. For more information and RSVP, call 877-926-8300 by April 22.

ROXBURY

Easter offerings: April 19: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 21: Easter services, 8 and 10 a.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 4 Wellers Bridge Road.

Easter offerings: Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. April 21: Easter outdoor service at Good Hill Road at Upper Grassy Hill Road on Woodbury town line, 6 a.m. Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. at the church. Easter service, 10:30 a.m. At the church.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: April 23: early migration walks with Miley Bull, 8 a.m. April 26: volunteer appreciation day, 11 a.m. April 30: spring ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, 5 p.m. May 18: early bird walk, 6-8 a.m. May 18: not-so-early bird walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. May 18: children’s story time with craft and nature walk, 10 a.m.-noon. May 19: bird hot spot hike, noon-2 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Program about nighttime breathing problems for children: April 25, 6 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With breathing specialist Tara Clancy.

Screening of “Witness” and Q&A with Holocaust survivor Maks Etingin: April 27, 7 p.m. JCC, 9 Route 39 South. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

WARREN

Earth Day enviro-magic show for all ages: April 27, 10-11 a.m. Hosted by Warren Land Trust in partnership with Warren Parks & Recreation. At Warren Community Hub, Warren Town Center.

WASHINGTON

Easter offerings: April 19: Tenebrae service, 7:15 p.m. April 20: Easter bake sale and flower sale, 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 21: community Easter sunrise service, 6 am. at Stone Church, New Preston Hill, New Preston. April 21: Easter service, 10:30 a.m., followed by egg hunt for kids. All events at Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road, except for the Easter sunrise service.

Gunn Junior Library events: April 20: Easter egg dyeing (bring hard-boiled eggs), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27: origami workshop, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Movie screenings: April 22: “The Mule” (R), 1 p.m. May 5: “Green Book,” 1 p.m. May 12: “Vice,” 1 p.m. May 19: “On the Basis of Sex,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Preserve monitoring training session: April 20, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Meet at 116 Christian St. For more information and RSVP, visit https://steeprockassoc.org/events-programs/.

Book signing with Rosemary Wells, author and creator of “Max & Ruby”: April 20, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Will sign copies of latest book “Sleep, My Bunny,” and some of her former titles.

Discussion of “Witch Elm”: April 25, 6:30 p.m. Librart, Wykeham Road. With English professor Christopher Rempfer. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Love Your Mother-Earth Day” 5K and 5-mile road/trail race: April 27. Registration day of, 7:30-8:45 a.m. Race, 9 a.m. At Steep Rock Nature Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road. $20 in advanced at www.fastracktiming.com. $25 day of race.

Earth Day roadside cleanup: April 27. Volunteers invited to adopt a road in town. Available roads listed at https://www.wec-ct.org/earth-day-roadside-cleanup.

“Vernal Pools and their Woodland Wonders: A Family-Friendly Adventure”: April 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by Steep Rock Association at Hidden Valley Preserve, at secondary parking area on Sabbaday Lane near Route 109 junction. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

“The First Ladies Coalition”: April 30, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Judea Chapter, DAR at library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

“Huntington’s Disease Benefit Dinner: The Fred Maher’s Family Journey”: April 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Hosted by Maher family at Bantam Fire Department, 92 Doyle Road, Bantam. $35/adult in advance. $40/adult at door. $15/child 2-10. $325/table for 10. For more information and tickets, call 203-241-9216 or email fmfjourney@gmail.com.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Quartet”: Fridays-Saturdays, April 26-May 18, 8 p.m. May 12, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel. Free preview for senior citizens, April 25, 8 p.m. Pay-what-you-can-night, May 2, 8 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

Auditions for “The Tempest”: April 22-23: auditions for general roles, 6:30-9 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. General cast of 10 males and five females ages 16 to 65 sought. For more information, email the director at frome@snet.net.