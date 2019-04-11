Calendar

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA annual spring juried show: April 13: 2 p.m. opening reception .3 p.m. awards presentation. Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

“My Head is a Map” - collection of historic, antique maps by collector Mark Cohagen: Runs through April 20. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: April 20, noon-2 p.m. Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concert at Hunt Hill Farm: April 19: with Nick Arne, RivaJean and Emme Kiara. $10. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

West Point Band concert alongside NMHS wind ensemble: April 22. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. Free.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: April 18 and 25: line dancing, 11 a.m. April 14: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. April 18: bingo, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Penny auction: April 13. Doors open, 11 a.m. Drawing, 1 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. One free envelope per family that brings three canned goods to support the Bridgewater Food Pantry.

Easter egg hunt: April 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Hosted by Grange at 41 Main St. South.

Penny auction: April 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. Drawing, 1 p.m.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Easter pancake breakfast: April 13, 8-10 a.m. Hosted by fire department at firehouse, Route 7. Free.

Easter egg hunt: April 13, 10 a.m. Hosted by firehouse at firehouse, Route 7. Free.

KENT

“Air is All Around Us” educational program: April 17, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by Kent Conservation Commission and library at library, Main Street. Geared for kids pre-K through grade 3. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book discussion: April 18, 5 p.m. Discussion of “White Chrysanthemum.” Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Fishermen’s breakfast: April 13, 5:30-11:30 a.m. New Preston firehouse, Route 202. $7/adult. $5/child.

New Preston Women’s Club meeting and program: April 18. Happy half-hour, 6:30 p.m. Business meeting, 7 p.m. Program with Elizabeth D. Aleksinas, owner of Bramasole Yoga and Fitness in Morris, who will present “The Power of a Quiet Mind,” to follow.

NEW MILFORD

Spaghetti dinner: April 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7). $10/adult and senior. $4/child -12. $25 family maximum.

“Second Saturday Stars” event: “State of the Earth, 2019”: April 13, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7.

Easter offerings: April 14: Palm Sunday service, 10 a.m. Followed by waffle bar. April 18: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 19 (Good Friday): egg dyeing and movie event, 11:30 a.m. Good Friday ecumenical walk on the Green, noon. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Easter offerings: April 14: Palm Sunday Holy Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. April 18: Holy Eucharist Thursday services, 7 p.m. with stripping of the altar. April 19: Good Friday service of darkness, 7 p.m. April 21: Easter Sunday breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m. Easter Sunday High Holy Festival Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Caregivers Support Group: April 16, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: April 17, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Book club about military history: April 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Cookbook Club: April 18, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Tech help: April 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Easter egg hunt: April 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Bring basket to collect 10 eggs that can be turned in to receive a free Scholastic Book. $5.

ROXBURY

Poetry program: April 13, 2 p.m. At Hodge Memorial Library and Museum, 4 North St. With Howie Faerstein and Roger Netzer.

Program about Chinese medicine: April 18, 7 p.m. Library, South Street. With Jampa Stewart.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: April 12: vernal pool walk with Jim Arrigoni, 9 a.m. April 23: early migration walks with Miley Bull, 8 a.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Great Decisions 2019” series: Kicks off April 12. Co-hosted by JCC, 9 Route 39 South, and library, Sherman Center. “Refugees and Global Migration” April 12, 7-9 p.m. JCC. Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Shred-It and bake sale fundraiser: April 13, 9 a.m.-noon. Hosted by New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society at Stop & Shop, routes 37 and 39, New Fairfield.

Spring horse parade: April 13, 1-3 p.m. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road.

WASHINGTON

Gunn Junior Library events: April 13: “Yummy, Healthy Snacks,” 1 p.m. April 20: Easter egg dyeing (bring hard-boiled eggs), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27: origami workshop, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Chocolate Fest: April 13, 11 a.m. Hosted by Washington Republican Town Committee at American Legion Hall, Bryan Plaza. $5.

Margaret P. Addicks memorial blood drive: April 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Gunnery, 22 Kirby Road. To select a time and schedule an appointment, visit https://rcblood.org/2HlIUur.

Spring egg hunt: April 13, 11 a.m. Rain date, April 14. Glenholme School, 81 Sabbaday Lane. Bring non-perishable food for Washington Warren Food Bank.

“Near the Cross: An Evening of Contemplative Song” with church choir: April 14, 5 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road.

Easter offerings: April 14: Palm Sunday service, 10:30 am. April 14: “Near the Cross: An Evening of Contemplative Song” program, 5 p.m. April 18: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 19: Tenebrae service, 7:15 p.m. April 20: Easter bake sale and flower sale, 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 21: community Easter sunrise service, 6 am. at Stone Church, New Preston Hill, New Preston. April 21: Easter service, 10:30 a.m., followed by egg hunt for kids. All events at Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road, except for the Easter sunrise service.

Movie screenings: April 15: “Vice” (R), 1 p.m. April 22: “The Mule” (R), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Program with local author George Goens: April 16, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Civility Lost.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Preserve monitoring training session: April 20, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Meet at 116 Christian St. For more information and RSVP, visit https://steeprockassoc.org/events-programs/.

Book signing with Rosemary Wells, author and creator of “Max & Ruby”: April 20, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Will sign copies of latest book “Sleep, My Bunny,” and some of her former titles.

AREA TOWNS

“Huntington’s Disease Benefit Dinner: The Fred Maher’s Family Journey”: April 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Hosted by Maher family at Bantam Fire Department, 92 Doyle Road, Bantam. $35/adult in advance. $40/adult at door. $15/child 2-10. $325/table for 10. For more information and tickets, call 203-241-9216 or email fmfjourney@gmail.com.

Theater

SHERMAN

Auditions for “The Tempest”: April 22-23: auditions for general roles, 6:30-9 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. General cast of 10 males and five females ages 16 to 65 sought. For more information, email the director at frome@snet.net.