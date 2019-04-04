Calendar

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Reception, April 7, 3-5 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA spring show: April 13-May 12. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

“Bits and Pieces of Historical Costumes from the Collection”: Runs through June 18. Historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. For more information, call 860-354-3069.

ROXBURY

“My Head is a Map” - collection of historic, antique maps by collector Mark Cohagen: Runs through April 20. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“John Frederick Walker: Book Works” at The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens”: Runs through April 9. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, One Green Hill. Hours: Fridays-Sundays, 2-5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Music in the Nave” concert: “Melodies of Mark Twain”: April 7, 4 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. $15. For more information, call 860-927-3486, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net or visit www.standrewskentct.org/mitn.html

NEW MILFORD

Concert at Hunt Hill Farm: April 19: with Nick Arne, RivaJean and Emme Kiara. $10. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Visit with Dan MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 p.m. Blood pressure check with VNA, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: Poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. April 11: lunch and talk with Wayne Woodard of Sunny Valley Preserve, 12:15 p.m. $10. RSVP required. April 11, 18 and 25: line dancing, 11 a.m. April 14: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. April 18: bingo, 1 p.m. May 20: AARP Safe Driving course, 12:30 p.m. $15/member. $20/non-member. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

“What’s In? What’s Out?” program about garbage/recycling: April 6, 11 a.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

Penny auction: April 13. Doors open, 11 a.m. Drawing, 1 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. One free envelope per family that brings three canned goods to support the Bridgewater Food Pantry.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Free Easter pancake breakfast: April 13, 8-10 a.m. Hosted by fire department at firehouse, Route 7.

Free Easter egg hunt: April 13, 10 a.m. Hosted by firehouse at firehouse, Route 7.

KENT

“Meet. Play. Flow” wellness event: April 6-10. At variety of locations in town. For more information, visit www.meetplayflow.com.

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: April 6, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

“Exploring Methods & Mediums: Using Color and Composition for Dramatic Effect” workshop: April 8-10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With KAA President Connie Horton. $150. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3989.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Spring wreath-making workshop: April 7, 1-3 p.m. The Smithy, 10 Main St. With New Preston artisan Holly Bailey. Will use willow branches, fresh florals and -dyed silk ribbon. $75, including supplies. To RSVP, email carol@thesmithystore or call 860-868-9003.

Fishermen’s breakfast: April 13, 5:30-11:30 a.m. New Preston firehouse, Route 202. $7/adult. $5/child.

New Preston Women’s Club meeting and program: April 18. Happy half-hour, 6:30 p.m. Business meeting, 7 p.m. Program with Elizabeth D. Aleksinas, owner of Bramasole Yoga and Fitness in Morris, who will present “The Power of a Quiet Mind,” to follow.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Easter offerings: Lenten services: ongoing, Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Woman’s Club penny auction: April 6. Doors open, 11 a.m. Bidding closes, 1 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road. $5/sheet of 25 tickets.

DAR 125th anniversary event, “An Afternoon at Harrybrooke Park”: April 6, 1-4 p.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution at Harrybrooke Park, 100 Still River Drive. For $5, patrons can sample variety of desserts. Other activities include scavenger hunt, tours of Harden House museum and folk music.

Live presentation of Gospel of Mark: April 6, 2 p.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St. With the Rev. Shannon Wall. $20 suggested donation. Question and answer session to follow. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-8232.

Easter egg hunt: April 6, 10 a.m. Rain date, April 7, 3 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Parks & Recreation at John Pettibone Community Center softball field, Pickett District Road. For children age 2-8. Bring basket or bag.

Empty Bowls Dance: April 6, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted by Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $20. Tickets available at Nutmeg Oil Company, 25 Main St., or by calling 203-417-1333 or emailing loavesfishes@charter.net.

Free poetry writing workshop: April 8, 6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With James Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford. For information, call 860-355-1191.

“The Role of Worm Composting in Regenerative Agriculture” and Garden Club meeting: April 9. Refreshments, 1 p.m. Program, 1:30 p.m. Business meeting to follow. Hosted by Garden Club of New Milford at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7). With guest speaker horticulturist and food advocate Monique Bosch.

AARP meeting: April 10, noon. At Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7. Bring blankets, cleaning supplies or pet food to support Animal Welfare Society, Inc. in New Milford.

Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: April 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-hosted by Reis Learning Center, TheatreWorks New Milford and YardApes at Lucia Ristorante, 51 Bank St.

“Second Saturday Stars” event: “State of the Earth, 2019”: April 13, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7.

Easter offerings: April 14: Palm Sunday service, 10 a.m. Followed by make-your-own waffle bar. April 18: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Caregivers Support Group: April 16, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: April 17, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

ROXBURY

Contemplative Celtic service and supper: April 6, 5 p.m. Christ Church, 4 Wellers Bridge Road. For more information and RSVP to dinner, email christchurchoffice@frontier.com.

Poetry program: April 13, 2 p.m. At Hodge Memorial Library and Museum, 4 North St. With Howie Faerstein and Roger Netzer.

SHERMAN

Comedy night: April 6, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 North. With Steve Bennett, aka Steve Carl, and Nataly Aukar, Steve Carl, Mike Calcagno, Matt Carter, Youngmi Mayer, Ed Prokopski and Jessica Saul. $20/member. $25/non-member. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center offering: April 7: free community outreach program with speech therapist, 2-3 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 7 East, Suite 3 at Sherman Commons. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

Lenten luncheon and discussion series: April 7, 11:30 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call 860-354-6114.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: April 10: early migration walks with Miley Bull, 8 a.m. April 12: vernal pool walk with Jim Arrigoni, 9 a.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Great Decisions 2019” series: Kicks off April 12. Co-hosted by JCC, 9 Route 39 South, and library, Sherman Center. April 12: “Refugees and Global Migration” April 12, 7-9 p.m. JCC. JCC. Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Shred-It and bake sale fundraiser: April 13, 9 a.m.-noon. Hosted by New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society at Stop & Shop, routes 37 and 39, New Fairfield.

WASHINGTON

Gunn Junior Library events: April 6: Earth Day banner making event, 11 a.m. April 13: “Yummy, Healthy Snacks,” 1 p.m. April 20: Easter egg dyeing (bring hard-boiled eggs), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

“The Opioid Epidemic in Northwest Connecticut”: April 7, 1 p.m. Sponsored by Washington Democratic Town Committee at library, Wykeham Road. With John Simoncelli, executive director of Greenwoods Counseling Referrals, and Maria Coutant Skinner, executive director of McCall Center for Behavioral Health. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Movie screenings: April 8: “Stan & Ollie” (PG), 1 p.m. April 15: “Vice” (R), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

“The Grand Descent: A Walk Across Dante’s Inferno”: Mondays, 10 a.m., through May 6. Library, Wykeham Road. April 8, Inferno, Cantos 1-4; April 15, Inferno, Cantos 5-10. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Margaret P. Addicks memorial blood drive: April 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Gunnery, 22 Kirby Road. To select a time and schedule an appointment, visit https://rcblood.org/2HlIUur.

Spring egg hunt: April 13, 11 a.m. Rain date, April 14. Glenholme School, 81 Sabbaday Lane. Bring non-perishable food for Washington Warren Food Bank.

“Near the Cross: An Evening of Contemplative Song” with church choir: April 14, 5 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road.

Easter offerings: April 14: Palm Sunday service, 10:30 am. April 14: “Near the Cross: An Evening of Contemplative Song” program, 5 p.m. April 18: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road.

Program with local author George Goens: April 16, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Civility Lost.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Footloose”: April 5, 7 p.m. March 31, 3 p.m. April 6, 2 and 7 p.m. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $10 in advance at https://nmhsct.booktix.com/ and at school box office Mondays-Fridays, 2:30-4 p.m.

SHERMAN

Auditions for “The Tempest”: April 6: auditions for Ariel, noon-4 p.m. April 22-23: auditions for general roles, 6:30-9 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. General cast of 10 males and five females ages 16 to 65 sought. For more information, email the director at frome@snet.net.

WASHINGTON

“Big Fish”: April 5-6, 7:30 p.m. April 7, 2 p.m. Shepaug Valley School, 159 South St. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen and veteran. For more information and tickets, call 860-717-2444.