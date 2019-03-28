Calendar

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: April 1-May 30. Reception, April 7, 3-5 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Student Art Show: March 30-31, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Mixed media collage exhibit by Jame Accashian of Woodbury: Runs through April 14. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“My Head is a Map” - collection of historic, antique maps by collector Mark Cohagen: Gallery talk on “History of Map Making,” March 30, 2-3:30 p.m. Runs through April 20. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concert with the Boogie Boys: March 30, 5 p.m. $20 includes concert, and dinner of soup and bread. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

ROXBURY

Jazz concert with Doug White Quintet: March 30, 7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $15.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

Program with eco-friendly garden coach Karen Bussolini: March 30, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. $5. Bring seed packet. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Children - Our Treasure, Our Future”: April 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Attorney Terri Brennan. Followed by reception. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

“Meet. Play. Flow” wellness event: April 6-10. At variety of locations in town. For more information, visit www.meetplayflow.com.

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: April 6, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

“Exploring Methods & Mediums: Using Color and Composition for Dramatic Effect” workshop: April 8-10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With KAA President Connie Horton. $150. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3989.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Easter offerings: Lenten services: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Spring bazaar: March 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Jazzercise fundraiser for Women’s Center of Greater Danbury: March 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jazzercise, 99 Danbury Road. $20. For more information, call 860-248-5357.

Caregivers Support Group: April 2 and 16, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

“Women at the Table” women’s Seder: April 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Temple Sholom, Route 7 North. $5. Bring dairy or vegetarian dish to share for potluck supper. For information and RSVP, call 860-354-0273 or email admin@tsholom.com.

“Reflecting on New Milford” - photo event by Norm Cummings: April 4, 7 p.m. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Free/member. $5/non-member.

Video game club: April 4, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Woman’s Club penny auction: April 6. Doors open, 11 a.m. Bidding closes, 1 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road. $5/sheet of 25 tickets.

Live presentation of Gospel of Mark: April 6, 2 p.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St. With the Rev. Shannon Wall. $20 suggested donation. Question and answer session to follow. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-8232.

Easter egg hunt: April 6, 10 a.m. Rain date, April 7, 3 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Parks & Recreation at John Pettibone Community Center softball field, Pickett District Road. For children age 2-8. Bring basket or bag.

ROXBURY

April Fool’s poetry party: March 31, 2 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library and Museum, 4 North St. Poems will be read by Roxbury luminaries Ellen McCourt, Joe Godfrey, Jenny Schuck and Elizabeth Hubbard.

Contemplative Celtic service and supper: April 6, 5 p.m. Christ Church, 4 Wellers Bridge Road. For more information and RSVP to dinner, email christchurchoffice@frontier.com by April 1.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: March 29: owl prowl, 6 p.m. March 30: Still River Greenway ecology walk, 9 a.m. April 4: early migration walks with Miley Bull, 8 a.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Lenten luncheon and discussion series: March 31 and April 7, 11:30 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call 860-354-6114.

Comedy night: April 6, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 North. With Steve Bennett, aka Steve Carl, Nataly Aukar, Steve Carl, Mike Calcagno, Matt Carter, Youngmi Mayer, Ed Prokopski and Jessica Saul. $20/member. $25/non-member. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 by April 4.

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center offering: April 7: free community outreach program with speech therapist, 2-3 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 7 East, Suite 3 at Sherman Commons. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

WASHINGTON

Lenten lunches: Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m. through April 10. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. For more information, call 860-868-2794.

Gunn Junior Library events: March 30: paint and sip Saturday for ages 7 and older, 1 p.m. April 6: Earth Day banner making event, 11 a.m. April 13: “Yummy, Healthy Snacks,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

HORSE birthday celebration for Fiona: March 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road.

Movie screenings: April 1: “If Beale Street Could Talk” (R), 1 p.m. April 8: “Stan & Ollie” (PG), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For information, call 860-868-7586.

“The Grand Descent: A Walk Across Dante’s Inferno”: Mondays, 10 a.m. April 1-May 6. Library, Wykeham Road. April 1, Introduction; April 8, Inferno, Cantos 1-4; With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Book discussion: April 4, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With English professor Christopher Rempfer, who will discuss “Warlight.”

Earth Day banner-making event: April 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Co-hosted by library and Washington Environmental Council at library, Wykeham Road. For ages 8-12.

AREA TOWNS

“Vernal Pools: Identification and Conservation”: March 30, 4-5:30 p.m. Great Hollow Nature Preserve, 225 State Route 37, New Fairfield. With naturalist John Foley. Free/member. $5/non-member. For more information, email jfoley@greathollow.org.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Footloose”: March 29-30 and April 5, 7 p.m. March 31, 3 p.m. April 6, 2 and 7 p.m. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $10 in advance at https://nmhsct.booktix.com/ and at school box office Mondays-Fridays, 2:30-4 p.m.

Auditions for “Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike”: March 30, 3-6 p.m. March 31, 7-9 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Cast of two men and four women ages 20-60 sought. For more information, visit www.theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

SHERMAN

Auditions for “The Tempest”: April 6: auditions for Ariel, noon-4 p.m. April 22-23: auditions for general roles, 6:30-9 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. General cast of 10 males and five females ages 16 to 65 sought. For more information, email the director at frome@snet.net.

WASHINGTON

“Big Fish”: April 5-6, 7:30 p.m. April 7, 2 p.m. Shepaug Valley School, 159 South St. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen and veteran. For more information and tickets, call 860-717-2444.