Calendar

Fine art photos by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Student Art Show: Opening reception and awards , March 24, 2-4 p.m. Continues March 30-31, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

“My Head is a Map” - collection of historic, antique maps by collector Mark Cohagen: Opening reception, March 23, 2-4 p.m. History of Map Making” talk, 2-3:30 p.m. Runs through April 20. Library, South Street. For information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Reception, March 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: March 24: with guests Chris Durham, Riva Jean Martin and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. March 31: with guests Julie Sorcek, Wendy Matthews and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For information, call 860-799-6464.

Boogie Boys concert: March 30, 5 p.m. $20 includes concert, and dinner of soup and bread. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For information, call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Program about World War I memorials in Connecticut: March 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With historian Richard Franklin Donohue. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Program with eco-friendly garden coach Karen Bussolini: March 30, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. $5. Bring seed packet. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Program on fraud prevention: March 25, 1-2 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Kent State Trooper Andrew Fisher.

NEW MILFORD

“Recipe for Success” culinary event: March 23, 5:30-8 p.m. Presented by Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. $85/person. For more information, call 203-512-5791.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: March 27, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Book club about military history: March 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

State of New Milford address: March 28, 7 p.m. Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. With Mayor Pete Bass.

Spring bazaar: March 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Jazzercise fundraiser for Women’s Center of Greater Danbury: March 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jazzercise, 99 Danbury Road. $20. For more information, call 860-248-5357.

ROXBURY

Pop-Up Pub: March 22, 6-9 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library & Museum, 4 North St.

April Fool’s poetry party: March 31, 2 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library and Museum, 4 North St. Poems will be read by Roxbury luminaries Ellen McCourt, Joe Godfrey, Jenny Schuck and Elizabeth Hubbard.

SHERMAN

Royal reception tea: March 24, 2-3 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 7 East, Suite 3 at Sherman Commons. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

Lenten luncheon and discussion series: March 31 and April 7, 11:30 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call 860-354-6114.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: March 29: owl prowl, 6 p.m. March 30: Still River Greenway ecology walk, 9 a.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

“Warren, March 24, 1813 - A Day in the Life”: March 24, 2 p.m. Co-hosted by Warren Historical Society and Jude Brien’s Arts Workshop at Warren Community Hub, 4 Cornwall Road.

WASHINGTON

Lenten lunches: Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m. through April 10. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. For more information, call 860-868-2794.

Gunn Junior Library events: March 23: teddy bear picnic, 1 p.m. March 30: paint and sip Saturday for ages 7 and older, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For information, call 860-868-2310.

Movie screenings: March 25: “Green Book,” 1 p.m. April 1: “If Beale Street Could Talk” (R), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For information, call 860-868-7586.

Program with playwright Sarah Ruhl: March 23, 11 a.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Will discuss “Letters from Max: A Book of Friendship.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Seed starting program: March 26, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.

Visual program and book signing with John Dwyer: March 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Giving Johnny Cold Iron: A Connecticut Yankee-Irishman’s Wartime Letters Home.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“The Grand Descent: A Walk Across Dante’s Inferno”: Mondays, 10 a.m. April 1-May 6. Library, Wykeham Road. April 1, Introduction; April 8, Inferno, Cantos 1-4; April 15, Inferno, Cantos 5-10; April 22, Inferno, Cantos 11-17; April 29, Inferno, Cantos 18-27; and May 6, Inferno, Cantos 28-34. With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Footloose”: March 29-30 and April 5, 7 p.m. March 31, 3 p.m. April 6, 2 and 7 p.m. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $10 in advance at https://nmhsct.booktix.com/ and at school box office Mondays-Fridays, 2:30-4 p.m.

Auditions for “Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike”: March 30, 3-6 p.m. March 31, 7-9 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Cast of two men and four women ages 20-60 sought. For more information, visit www.theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

WASHINGTON

“Young Frankenstein”: Through March 23, 7 p.m. At Lemcke Theater of the Emerson Performing Arts Center at The Gunnery, 99 Green Hill Road. Free.

“Big Fish”: April 5-6, 7:30 p.m. April 7, 2 p.m. Shepaug Valley School, 159 South St. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen and veteran. For more information and tickets, call 860-717-2444.