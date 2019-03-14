Calendar

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Members Show I: Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Mixed media collage exhibit by Jame Accashian of Woodbury: Runs through April 14. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Reception, March 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“John Frederick Walker: Book Works” at The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens”: Runs through April 9. Opening reception and artist talk, March 16, 4-6 p.m. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, One Green Hill. Hours: Fridays-Sundays, 2-5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: March 16: with Uncle Bill’s My Dad’s Truck band mates Susan Lang and Leif Smith, 5:30 p.m. March 17: with guests Chris Durham, Dale Jones and friends, 5:30 p.m. March 24: with guests Chris Durham, Riva Jean Martin and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend at The Abbey: March 16: Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums of Danbury, 4:30 p.m.; My Dad’s Truck with Bill Wisnowski, Susan Lang and Leif Smith, 5:30 p.m. March 17: Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums, 4:30 p.m.; Uncle Bill Whiskey with guests Chris Durham, Dale Jones and friends, 5:30 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

“Seek Out Light” concert: March 17, 4 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of routes 7 and 341. $15 in advance at www.kentsingers.com/index.php/tickets/ and $20 at door.

SHERMAN

Program with Danbury Brass Band: March 16, 8 p.m. Snow date, March 23. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $25/member. $30/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“No More Pink Teas: The Militant Surge for Woman Suffrage”: March 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street South. With progressive-era suffrage historian Joanie DiMartino. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

Program about World War I memorials in Connecticut: March 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With historian Richard Franklin Donohue. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

College planning workshop: March 16: For students in 9-11th graders. Focus on characteristics of colleges and making the right match, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street. For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book discussion: March 21: discussion of “Miss Burma,” 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

Program with eco-friendly garden coach Karen Bussolini: March 30, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. $5. Bring seed packet. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Easter offerings: Lenten services: ongoing, Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

St. Patrick’s Day event: March 15, 11 a.m. At Roger Sherman Town Hall, Main Street.

Coffee with the mayor: March 16, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Coffee and conversation with Julia Taborsak: March 16, 9 a.m. Hosted by New Milford Democratic Town Committee at Barristers, Bank Street.

Community health fair: March 16, 10 a.m.-noon. New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club, Grove Street.

Pancake brinner, fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 31: March 16, 5-7:30 p.m. At First Congregational Church, 36 Main St. $7/person. $25/family of five.

Irish music and dancing: March 16, 1-3:30 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Commission on the Arts at the Makery Coworking, Bank Street. Featuring Wildcat Creek and members of the McArdle Irish School of Dance.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner: March 16, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music, 6:30-10:30 p.m. VFW, Avery Road. $20/person. For more information and tickets, visit the VFW hall or call Wayne Maher at 203-948-5772.

Open house for Apocatastasis Institute: March 16 at private home in Danbury. March 21, 6-8 p.m. At Makery Coworking, Bank Street. With founder John Coleman. For more information, visit www.apocatastasisinstitute.wordpress.com, and to RSVP, email apocatastasisinstitute@aol.com.

Caregivers Support Group: March 19, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Digital privacy workshop: March 20, 2-3 p.m. Hosted by library at senior center, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.

Cookbook Club: March 21, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Tech help: March 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

“Recipe for Success” culinary event: March 23, 5:30-8 p.m. Presented by Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. $85/person. For more information and tickets, visit www.communityculinaryschool.org or call 203-512-5791.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: March 27, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

ROXBURY

“Land and Culture: A Deep Look at the History of Land Use”: March 21: program about how to read the landscape with Kyle Turoczi. April 6: field walk on Roxbury Land Trust property with Kyle Turoczi. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

Pop-Up Pub: March 22. Hodge Memorial Library & Museum, Route 67.

SHERMAN

Lenten luncheon and discussion series: March 17 and 31 and April 7, 11:30 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call 860-354-6114.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: March 20: early spring ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, 1 p.m. March 29: owl prowl, 6 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center offering: March 24: royal reception tea, 2-3 p.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 7 East, Suite 3 at Sherman Commons. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

WARREN

Pancake breakfast: March 17, 7:30-11 a.m. Hosted by Women’s Auxiliary of the Warren Volunteer Fire Company at Warren Community Center, Sackett Hill Road. $5/adult. $2/child. Free/child under 3.

“Warren, March 24, 1813 - A Day in the Life”: March 24, 2 p.m. Co-hosted by Warren Historical Society and Jude Brien’s Arts Workshop at Warren Community Hub, 4 Cornwall Road.

WASHINGTON

Lenten lunches: Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m. through April 10. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. For more information, call 860-868-2794.

Gunn Junior Library events: March 16: St. Patrick’s Day celebration, 1 p.m. March 23: teddy bear picnic, 1 p.m. March 30: paint and sip Saturday for ages 7 and older, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner and dance: March 16, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Snow date, March 23. Hosted by Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at town hall, the Depot. $25. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2600 or 860-868-2008.

Training session for new and veteran trail managers: March 16, 9-11:30 a.m. At Steep Rock Association’s Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St. For more information and RSVP, visit https://steeprockassoc.org/events-programs/ or call 860-868-9131.

HORSE volunteer day: March 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, March 17. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road. For more information, call 860-868-1960.

Movie screenings: March 18: “The Favourite,” 1 p.m. March 25: “Green Book,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Visual program and book signing with John Dwyer: March 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Giving Johnny Cold Iron: A Connecticut Yankee-Irishman’s Wartime Letters Home.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Program with playwright Sarah Ruhl: March 23, 11 a.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Will discuss “Letters from Max: A Book of Friendship.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Race”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., through March 16. TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave. Play contains strong language and controversial themes. $25/reserved seat. $20/student, and military personnel and veterans with ID. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.

“Footloose”: March 29-30 and April 5, 7 p.m. March 31, 3 p.m. April 6, 2 and 7 p.m. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $10 in advance at https://nmhsct.booktix.com/ and at school box office Mondays-Fridays, 2:30-4 p.m.

WASHINGTON

“Young Frankenstein”: March 21-23, 7 p.m. At Lemcke Theater of the Emerson Performing Arts Center at The Gunnery, 99 Green Hill Road. Free.

AREA TOWNS

“Rip Van Winkle: The Musical”: March 15, 7:30 p.m. March 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Route 7, Falls Village. $15/adult. $10/student, child and senior. Available online at www.hmts.org or by cash/check at the Salisbury General Store & Pharmacy, the Sharon Pharmacy, the Kent Station Pharmacy and from cast members. $5 balcony tickets at the door.