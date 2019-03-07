Calendar

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Members Show I: Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Reception, March 16, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Mixed media collage exhibit by Jame Accashian of Woodbury: Runs through April 14. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“John Frederick Walker: Book Works” at The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens”: March 13-April 9. Opening reception and artist talk, March 16, 4-6 p.m. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, One Green Hill. Hours: Fridays-Sundays, 2-5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: March 8: with Myles Mancuso Band, 7 p.m. March 30: with Chris Vitarello and the Boogie Boys, 7 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: March 10: with guests Dale Jones and Steve O’Tree & Friends, 5 p.m. March 16: with Uncle Bill’s My Dad’s Truck band mates Susan Lang and Leif Smith, 5:30 p.m. March 17: with guests Chris Durham, Dale Jones and friends, 5:30 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend at The Abbey: March 16: Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums of Danbury, 4:30 p.m.; My Dad’s Truck with Bill Wisnowski, Susan Lang and Leif Smith, 5:30 p.m. March 17: Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums, 4:30 p.m.; Uncle Bill Whiskey with guests Chris Durham, Dale Jones and friends, 5:30 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

“Seek Out Light” concert: March 17, 4 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of routes 7 and 341. $15 in advance at www.kentsingers.com/index.php/tickets/ and $20 at door.

SHERMAN

Program with Danbury Brass Band: March 16, 8 p.m. Snow date, March 23. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $25/member. $30/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Corned beef dinner: March 9, 5-7 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. $15/adult. $8/child. $45/family.

Trivia night: March 9, 6-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street South. BYOB. BYOS. $10/person. Payable at door or via Eventbrite at www.burnhamlibrary.org.

“No More Pink Teas: The Militant Surge for Woman Suffrage”: March 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street South. With progressive-era suffrage historian Joanie DiMartino. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

College planning workshop series: March 9: For 8th-9th graders. Focus on early college awareness, 10:30 a.m.-noon. March 16: For students in 9-11th graders. Focus on characteristics of colleges and making the right match, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: March 10. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: March 8. New Year’s Eve service: Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-12:15 a.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: Second Saturday of each month, 1-5 p.m. Combination of Burnham Library in Bridgewater and New Milford Public Library, meets at New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Open to older teens and adults.

One-on-one tech help: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, through December. Library, Main Street.

Easter offerings: Lenten services: ongoing, Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

“Second Saturday Stars” program, “Search for Life in the Solar System”: March 9, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Open house maple festival: March 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10, noon-5 p.m. Youth Agency’s Sullivan Farm, 140 Park Lane (Route 202).

Corned beef dinner: March 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Hosted by Palm Rebekah Lodge at Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $5/child under 12.

DAR program about patriotic sisterhood: March 10, 2 p.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, DAR, at library, Mani Street. With Bill Hosley, historian and writer. For more information, call Bonnie Butler at 860-354-5129 or email bbutler5129@gmail.com.

Free poetry writing workshop: March 11, 6:15 p.m. Meets second Monday of each month, 6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With James Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

AARP meeting and St. Patty’s lunch: March 13, noon. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North).

Irish music and dancing: March 16, 1-3:30 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Commission on the Arts at the Makery Coworking, Bank Street. Featuring Wildcat Creek and members of the McArdle Irish School of Dance.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner: March 16, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music, 6:30-10:30 p.m. VFW, Avery Road. $20/person. For more information and tickets, visit the VFW hall or call Wayne Maher at 203-948-5772.

Open house for Apocatastasis Institute: March 16 at private home in Danbury. March 21, 6-8 p.m. At Makery Coworking, Bank Street. With founder John Coleman. For more information, visit www.apocatastasisinstitute.wordpress.com.

and to RSVP, email apocatastasisinstitute@aol.com.

SHERMAN

Robbyn’s Nest offerings: March 9: open house, 10-11 a.m. March 23: royal reception, 10-11 a.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, Route 37, Sherman Commons, Suite 3. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

Lenten luncheon and discussion series: March 10, 17 and 31 and April 7, 11:30 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call 860-354-6114.

Children’s talk and book signing with author/illustrator Michael Garland: March 13, 1:30 p.m. Library, Sherman Center.

JCC programs: Mondays and Thursdays: yoga

Deer Pond Farm offerings: March 14: early migration bird walk focusing on nests and nest boxes with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. March 20: early spring ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, 1 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WASHINGTON

Lenten lunches: Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m. through April 10. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. For more information, call 860-868-2794.

Gunn Junior Library events: March 9: fairy house workshop, 1 p.m. March 16: St. Patrick’s Day celebration, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Maple sugar festival: March 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pancake breakfast, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Children’s activities, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Maple syrup demonstrations, noon-3 p.m. Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road. $15/adult. $13/senior. $10/child. $5/museum member.

Movie screenings: March 11: “Can You Forgive Me?,” 1 p.m. March 18: “The Favourite,” 1 p.m. March 25: “Green Book,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Community conversation about future of Shepaug Valley School: March 12, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, March 19. At library, Wykeham Road. With Region 12 Superintendent Megan Bennett, Principal Kim Gallo and Agriscience teacher Lori Trovato. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner and dance: March 16, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Snow date, March 23. Hosted by Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at town hall, the Depot. $25. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2600 or 860-868-2008.

AREA TOWNS

“The Garden in Every Sense and Season” with Tovah Martin: March 12, 11 a.m. Presented by Pomperaug Valley Garden Club at Woodbury Senior Center, 265 Main St., Southbury. $5.

Theater

WASHINGTON