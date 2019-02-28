Calendar

Members Show I: Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: March 3: with guests Madz, Chris Durham and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. March 10: with guests Dale Jones and Steve O’Tree & Friends, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

Concerts with Myles Mancuso Band: March 8, 7 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Corned beef dinner: March 9, 5-7 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. $15/adult. $8/child. $45/family.

Trivia night: March 9, 6-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street South. BYOB. BYOS. $10/person. Payable at door or via Eventbrite at www.burnhamlibrary.org.

“No More Pink Teas: The Militant Surge for Woman Suffrage”: March 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street South. With progressive-era suffrage historian Joanie DiMartino. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“Children - Our Treasure, Our Future” about UNICEF: March 2, 2:30-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Attorney Terri Brennan. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

College planning workshop program: March 9: For 8th-9th graders. Focus on early college awareness, 10:30 a.m.-noon.Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Easter offerings: March 5: Shrove Tuesday dinner, 5-7 p.m. March 6: Ash Wednesday service, 7 p.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Caregivers Support Group: March 5, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Easter offerings: March 6: ashes, 7-8 a.m. Holy Eucharist, 7 p.m. Open for prayer and meditation, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Lenten services: ongoing, Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Video game club: March. 7, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

“Second Saturday Stars” program, “Search for Life in the Solar System”: March 9, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Open house maple festival: March 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10, noon-5 p.m. Youth Agency’s Sullivan Farm, 140 Park Lane (Route 202).

Corned beef dinner: March 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Hosted by Palm Rebekah Lodge at Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $5/child under 12.

DAR program about patriotic sisterhood: March 10, 2 p.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, DAR, at library, Mani Street. With Bill Hosley, historian and writer. For more information, call Bonnie Butler at 860-354-5129 or email bbutler5129@gmail.com.

Free poetry writing workshop: March 11, 6:15 p.m. Meets second Monday of each month, 6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With James Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Irish music and dancing: March 16, 1-3:30 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Commission on the Arts at the Makery Coworking, Bank Street. Featuring Wildcat Creek and members of the McArdle Irish School of Dance.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner: March 16, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music, 6:30-10:30 p.m. VFW, Avery Road. $20/person. For more information and tickets, visit the VFW hall or call Wayne Maher at 203-948-5772.

ROXBURY

Spaghetti supper: March 2, 5-7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. Gluten-free options available. $10/adult and senior. $5/youth 5-12. Free/child under 5.

Shrove Tuesday pancake supper: March 5, 5:30-7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

“Land and Culture: A Deep Look at the History of Land Use” program: March 7: discussion of the rise and fall of water-powered industry in Litchfield County with author Peter Vermilyea. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Robbyn’s Nest offerings: March 2: cursive writing class, 10-11 a.m. March 9: open house, 10-11 a.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, Route 37, Sherman Commons, Suite 3. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: March 2: snowshoeing for beginners and experienced snowshoers, 9 a.m. March 7: early migration bird walk focusing on birding basics with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Lenten luncheon and discussion series: March 10, 17 and 31 and April 7, 11:30 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call 860-354-6114.

WASHINGTON

Gunn Junior Library events: March 2: jewelry making workshop for children ages 7 and older, 1 p.m. March 9: fairy house workshop, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Movie screenings: March 4: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” 1 p.m. March 11: “Can You Forgive Me?,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

“Traditional Roles of Native American Women in Southern New England Tribal Societies”: March 7, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, March 14. Library, Wykeham Road. With Dr. Lucianne Lavin, director of research for the Institute for American Indian Studies. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Community conversation about future of Shepaug Valley School: March 12, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, March 19. At library, Wykeham Road. With Region 12 Superintendent Megan Bennett, Principal Kim Gallo and Agriscience teacher Lori Trovato. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Lenten lunches: Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m. March 6-April 10. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. For more information, call 860-868-2794.

AREA TOWNS

“Just Us: Mad Gardeners Working with the Land, Part 1”: March 2, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Mad Gardeners at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Route 7, Falls Village. Featured speakers will include Helen Dimos (“Evolution of a Designer’s Personal Garden”), Catharine Cooke (“One Designer’s Process”) and Laura Rissolo (“Becoming Wild”). $75/member. $85/non-member. Includes bag lunch. For more information, visit www.madgardeners.com.

“The Garden in Every Sense and Season” with Tovah Martin: March 12, 11 a.m. Presented by Pomperaug Valley Garden Club at Woodbury Senior Center, 265 Main St., Southbury. $5.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Race”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., through March 16, as well as March 10, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave. Play contains strong language and controversial themes. $25/reserved seat. $20/student, and military personnel and veterans with ID. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.

SHERMAN

“Venus in Fur”: Fridays-Saturdays through March 3, 8 p.m. and March 2, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 37 North. For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.