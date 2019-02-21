Calendar

Members Show I: Opening reception and awards presentation, Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Mixed media collage exhibit by Jame Accashian of Woodbury: Opening reception, March 2, 4-6 p.m. Runs through April 14. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For information, call 860-354-2455.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Feb. 24: with guests Julie Sorcek, Susan Reid and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. March 3: with guests Madz, Chris Durham and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt appointments, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 pm. VNA with blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 pm. Wednesdays: Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

“Herbs for the Aging Mind”: Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With clinical herbalist and nutritionist Alison Birks. RSVP encouraged by emailing cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.

KENT

Program about America’s LGBTQ history: Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Hosted by library at Kent Town Hall, Kent Green Boulevard. With author Kevin Jennings. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Family skating party: Feb. 24, 3-5 p.m. Hosted by library’s parents’ committee at Kent School rink, 1 Macedonia Road. Skates no longer available in Kent; make other arrangements. $4/adult. $2/child. $10/family.

“Tips for Maintaining Safety in the Home”: Feb. 25, 1-2 p.m. Co-sponsored by the library and Kent Community Fund at library, Main Street. With representatives of NMVNA. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Children - Our Treasure, Our Future” about UNICEF: March 2, 2:30-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Attorney Terri Brennan. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Cold Homes, Warm Hearts 5K walk: Feb. 24, 1 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. Pledge envelope, $20. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075 or 860-355-6079.

“The Teenage Brain: Cracking the Code”: Feb. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. “Parents as Partners” program hosted by New Milford Public Schools at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. Child care available. For more information, RSVP and to make arrangements for child care, call 860-354-2654.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: Feb. 27, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Screening of “Before the Flood”: Feb. 27, 6 p.m. Co-sponsored by library and Pratt Nature Center at library, Main Street. Includes discussion led by Pratt Nature Center. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Free, informational session on first-time home buying: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Book club about military history: Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

St. Patrick’s Irish Night Dinner: March 2, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7). $12/adult. $6/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. $40/family.

Easter offerings: March 5: Shrove Tuesday dinner, 5-7 p.m. March 6: Ash Wednesday service, 7 p.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Caregivers Support Group: March 5 and 19, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Program with biographer Linda Gordon: Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. Author of “Inge Morath, An Illustrated Biography.” She will sign copies of the book.

SHERMAN

“Another Broadway Cabaret”: Feb. 22, 7-9 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Will feature music from variety of Broadway shows. Directed by Beth Bonnebeau of the PAC at 32 Below. $25/member. $30/non-member. $10/student. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Robbyn’s Nest offerings: Feb. 23 “Frozen”-themed event, 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon. March 2: cursive writing class, 10-11 a.m. March 9: open house, 10-11 a.m. March 23: royal reception, 10-11 a.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, Route 37, Sherman Commons, Suite 3. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

Deer Pond Farm offering: Feb. 27: winter bird walk with Miley Bull, 1 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member family. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: March 2: snowshoeing for beginners and experienced snowshoers, 9 a.m. March 7: early migration bird walk focusing on birding basics with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

Pancake breakfast: Feb. 24, 7:30-11 a.m. Hosted by Women’s Auxiliary of Warren Volunteer Fire Company at community center, Sackett Hill Road. $5/adult. $2/child. Free/child under 3.

WASHINGTON

Gunn Junior Library events: Feb. 23: Dr. Seuss Day, 1 p.m. March 2: jewelry making workshop for children ages 7 and older, 1 p.m. March 9: fairy house workshop, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Movie screenings: Feb. 25: “A Star is Born,” 1 p.m. March 4: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

“Whose Water Is It? What to Know about Connecticut’s Water & How to Protect It”: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With guest speaker resident Hugh Rogers, a Rivers Alliance of CT board member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Traditional Roles of Native American Women in Southern New England Tribal Societies”: March 7, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, March 14. Library, Wykeham Road. With Dr. Lucianne Lavin, director of research for the Institute for American Indian Studies. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Lenten lunches: Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m. March 6-April 10. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. For more information, call 860-868-2794.

AREA TOWNS

“Just Us: Mad Gardeners Working with the Land, Part 1”: March 2, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Mad Gardeners at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Route 7, Falls Village. Featured speakers will include Helen Dimos (“Evolution of a Designer’s Personal Garden”), Catharine Cooke (“One Designer’s Process”) and Laura Rissolo (“Becoming Wild”). $75/member. $85/non-member. Includes bag lunch. For more information, visit www.madgardeners.com.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

Auditions for “Quartet”: Feb. 23, 3-6 p.m. Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Cast of two men and two females ages 60 and older sought. Come prepared to read from the script with a British accent, and bring a headshot and resume. For information, call 860-350-6863.

“Race”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Feb. 22 through March 16, as well as March 10, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave. Play contains strong language and controversial themes. $25/reserved seat. $20/student, and military personnel and veterans with ID. Pay-what-you-can-night, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.

SHERMAN

“Venus in Fur”: Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 15-March 3, 8 p.m., as well as Feb. 24 and March 2, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 37 North. For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.

WASHINGTON

“Young Frankenstein”: Feb. 22-23, 7 p.m. The Gunnery, Lemcke Theater of the Emerson Performing Arts Center, 22 Kirby Road. Free.