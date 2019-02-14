Calendar

Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Members Show I: Opening reception and awards presentation, Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury: Runs through Feb. 24. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center.For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concert with R&B journeyman Kenny Hamber: Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street. $20 at door and on Eventbrite.

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Feb. 17: with guests Julie Sorcek, Susan Lang and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Feb. 24: with guests Julie Sorcek, Susan Reid and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“Herbs for the Aging Mind”: Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With clinical herbalist and nutritionist Alison Birks. RSVP encouraged by emailing cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.

KENT

Book signing with nutrition consultant and author Diane Lash Decker: Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of children’s book “Sam Finds Sugar Gram.”

Program about America’s LGBTQ history: Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Hosted by library at Kent Town Hall, Kent Green Boulevard. With author Kevin Jennings. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Family skating party: Feb. 24, 3-5 p.m. Hosted by library’s parents’ committee at Kent School rink, 1 Macedonia Road. Skates no longer available in Kent; make other arrangements. $4/adult. $2/child. $10/family.

NEW MILFORD

“Queens of Heart” show drag style: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. Fast Eddie’s, 46 Old State Road. $20 in advance. $25 at door. Tickets can be purchased at Fast Eddie’s or by emailing paypal-helpdesk@kbjbradio.com or calling 860-350-8152.

MAC winter guard and percussion competition: Feb. 16, 5 p.m. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $15/adult. $8/child under 10.

Caregivers Support Group: Feb. 19, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

“Nature as Mentor” workshop: Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Marlow Shami. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Filmmaker mixer: Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Film Commission at Lucia’s, 51 Bank St. Open to local actors, screenwriters, producers, directors and others involved in film, as well as New Milford residents who are film fans. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Open to first 50 people. For more information and RSVP, visit http://filmnewmilfordct.org/

Small business power lunch: Feb. 20, noon-1 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Program about resume writing process: Feb. 21, 6-7 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Tech help: Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Children’s program to celebrate Black History Month and Underground Railroad: Feb. 21, 4-5:30 p.m. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. For children in grades 2-5. $5. For more information and advance registration, call 860-354-3069 or email nmhistorical@gmail.com.

Cookbook Club: Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Roast beef dinner: Feb. 21, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Drug Takeback Day: Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. At New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St. Acceptable items: over-the-counter and prescription medications, medical samples, household pet medicines and medical ointments. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

Cold Homes, Warm Hearts 5K walk: Feb. 24, 1 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. Pledge envelope, $20. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075 or 860-355-6079.

“The Teenage Brain: Cracking the Code”: Feb. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. “Parents as Partners” program hosted by New Milford Public Schools at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. Child care available. For more information, RSVP and to make arrangements for child care, call 860-354-2654.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: Feb. 27, 9 a.m.-noon, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

ROXBURY

“Land and Culture: A Deep Look at the History of Land Use”: Feb 21: presentation on ways in which Native Americans interacted with the local landscape with Lucianne Lavin of the Institute of American Indian Studies. Library, South Street. For information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“The United Nations: What It Means to Us and to the World”: Feb. 16, 4 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With Miguel Arroyo of the United Nations Association of the USA. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2455.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: Feb. 19: full moon owl prowl with Jim Arrigoni and Stefan Martin, 6 p.m. Feb. 27: winter bird walk with Miley Bull, 1 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member family. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WASHINGTON

Puppetry festival program: Feb. 16: “In Search of the Unicorn,” 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). $8/person. Free/child under 2. For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Gunn Junior Library events: Feb. 16: indoor sports fest, 1 p.m. Feb. 23: Dr. Seuss Day, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Washington Montessori School classroom visis: Feb. 16: for children ages 10-18 months, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Followed by puppet show, 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Movie screenings: Feb. 25: “A Star is Born,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

Auditions for “Quartet”: Feb. 23, 3-6 p.m. Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Cast of two men and two females ages 60 and older sought. Come prepared to read from the script with a British accent, and bring a headshot and resume. For more information, call 860-350-6863.

“Race”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Feb. 22 through March 16, as well as March 10, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave. Play contains strong language and controversial themes. $25/reserved seat. $20/student, and military personnel and veterans with ID. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. Pay-what-you-can-night, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.

SHERMAN

Auditions for “The Graduate”: Feb. 18-19, 7-9 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. Seeks five males and six females ages 18-60. For more information, email director Susan Abrams at snuzzywaa5a@gmail.com.

“Venus in Fur”: Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 15-March 3, 8 p.m., as well as Feb. 24 and March 2, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 37 North. For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.