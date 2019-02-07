Calendar

Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury: Runs through Feb. 24. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Feb. 10: with guests Jonathan Chapman, Jennifer Terry and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Feb. 17: with guests Julie Sorcek, Susan Lang and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Feb. 10: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Sign up required. Feb. 14: February lunch to celebrate Valentine’s Day, 12:15 p.m. Features meal of cheese and beef lasagna prepared by Ann Frattalone and Rudy Simari and entertainment by The Jems. $10. Sign up required. Feb. 21: bingo, 1 p.m. $1 for first card. 50 cents for each additional card. Sign up required. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt appointments, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 pm. VNA with blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 pm. Wednesdays: Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: Second Saturday of each month, 1-5 p.m. Combination of Burnham Library in Bridgewater and New Milford Public Library, meets at New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Open to older teens and adults.

KENT

Book signing with nutrition consultant and author Diane Lash Decker: Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of children’s book “Sam Finds Sugar Gram.”

Lincoln’s birthday celebration: Feb. 17. 6 p.m. hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. 7 p.m. dinner. Hosted by Kent Republican Town Committee at Bull’s Bridge Inn, Route 7. $30/person. $55/couple. For more information and RSVP, contact Vince LaFontan at vlafontan@snet.net, Scott Harvey at cpplprez@yahoo.com or 860-927-5016, Andy Ocif at 860-927-3318 or aocif3318@charter.net, or Karen Casey at 937-4095 or kcasey@williampitt.com by Feb. 14.

Program about America’s LGBTQ history: Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Hosted by library at Kent Town Hall, Kent Green Boulevard. With author Kevin Jennings. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

One-on-one tech help: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, through December. Library, Main Street.

“Second Saturday Stars” - “NASA’s Great Space Observatory Program”: Feb. 9, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Workshop on learning how to knit or crochet: Feb. 9, 1 p.m. Library, Main Street. Participants age 16 to adult need to know basic knitting skills (cast on, bind off, knit and purl) or basic crochet skills (chain and single crochet) and bring tarn- #5 bulky or #6 chunky; one pair of knitting needles (US 10.5, 11 or 13) or a crochet hook (K, L or N), with the equipment sized appropriate for the yarn chosen. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Free poetry writing workshop: Feb. 11, 6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With James Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

AARP meeting: Feb. 13, noon. At Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North. Features Valentine’s party and bingo.

Gingerbread house workshop: Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Nancy Stuart. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meeting: Feb. 14: with Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, 7 a.m. 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

“Queens of Heart” show drag style: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. Fast Eddie’s, 46 Old State Road. $20 in advance. $25 at door. Tickets can be purchased at Fast Eddie’s or by emailing paypal-helpdesk@kbjbradio.com or calling 860-350-8152.

Caregivers Support Group: Feb. 19, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

“Nature as Mentor” workshop: Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Marlow Shami. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Filmmaker mixer: Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Film Commission at Lucia’s, 51 Bank St. Open to local actors, screenwriters, producers, directors and others involved in film, as well as New Milford residents who are film fans. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Open to first 50 people. For more information and RSVP, visit http://filmnewmilfordct.org/

ROXBURY

Trivia Night: Feb. 9. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Trivia, 7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $75/table of six. $12/individual who will be combined with others to form a team. BYOB. For more information, call Chris Childs at 860-355-9067.

“Land and Culture: A Deep Look at the History of Land Use”: Feb 21: presentation on ways in which Native Americans interacted with the local landscape with Lucianne Lavin of the Institute of American Indian Studies. March 7: discussion of the rise and fall of water-powered industry in Litchfield County with author Peter Vermilyea. March 21: program about how to read the landscape with Kyle Turoczi. April 6: field walk on Roxbury Land Trust property with Kyle Turoczi. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: Feb. 14: winter bird walk with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Feb. 19: full moon owl prowl with Jim Arrigoni and Stefan Martin, 6 p.m. Feb. 27: winter bird walk with Miley Bull, 1 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member family. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WASHINGTON

Puppetry festival: Feb. 9: “Jack and the Beanstalk,” 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16: “In Search of the Unicorn,” 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). $8/person. Free/child under 2. For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Gunn Junior Library events: Feb. 9: Valentine’s cards workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 16: indoor sports fest, 1 p.m. Feb. 23: Dr. Seuss Day, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

HORSE of Connecticut Valentine’s celebration: Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 10. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road.

Washington Montessori School classroom visits: Feb. 9: for children ages 3-4, 9:30 a.m. Followed by puppet show, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16: for children ages 10-18 months, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Followed by puppet show, 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Family outing to explore paw prints: Feb. 9, 10-11:30 a.m. Steep Rock Association at Steep Rock Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

Book discussion and signing with Bob Mandel: Feb. 10, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “Smart Love.”

Movie screenings: Feb. 11: “Boy Erased,” 1 p.m. Feb. 25: “A Star is Born,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

“How to Live a Happy & Fulfilled 2019”: Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 19. Library, Wykeham Road. With Tal Fagin, a skilled Martha Beck certified master life coach. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

Auditions for “Quartet”: Feb. 23, 3-6 p.m. Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Cast of two men and two females ages 60 and older sought. Come prepared to read from the script with a British accent, and bring a headshot and resume. For more information, call 860-350-6863.

“Race”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Feb. 22 through March 16, as well as March 10, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave. Play contains strong language and controversial themes. $25/reserved seat. $20/student, and military personnel and veterans with ID. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. Pay-what-you-can-night, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.

SHERMAN

Auditions for “The Graduate”: Feb. 18-19, 7-9 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. Seeks five males and six females ages 18-60. For more information, email director Susan Abrams at snuzzywaa5a@gmail.com.