Calendar

Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Feb. 1-March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Opening reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Feb. 2, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Open to poets and musicians. For more information or to read or perform, call Karen Chase at 860-927-4146.

NEW MILFORD

One-on-one tech help: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, through December. Library, Main Street.

Tech help: Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

National Wear Red and National Hearth Health Month recognition: Feb. 1, noon. Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Super Bowl party: Feb. 3, 1:30 p.m.-end of game. VFW hall, Avery Road. $20 in advance. $25 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-7995.

Caregivers Support Group: Feb. 5 and 19 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Improv comedy workshop for beginners: Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Open to individuals age 15 and older. Teens ages 15-17 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Video game club: Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Feb. 7: with Lisa Berte of LAB Media, 7 a.m. Feb. 14: with Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, 7 a.m. 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

“Second Saturday Stars” - “NASA’s Great Space Observatory Program”: Feb. 9, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Workshop on learning how to knit or crochet: Feb. 9, 1 p.m. Library, Main Street. Participants age 16 to adult need to know basic knitting skills (cast on, bind off, knit and purl) or basic crochet skills (chain and single crochet) and bring tarn- #5 bulky or #6 chunky; one pair of knitting needles (US 10.5, 11 or 13) or a crochet hook (K, L or N), with the equipment sized appropriate for the yarn chosen. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Free poetry writing workshop: Feb. 11, 6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With James Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Gingerbread house workshop: Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Nancy Stuart. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

“Queens of Heart” show drag style: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. Fast Eddie’s, 46 Old State Road. $20 in advance. $25 at door. Tickets can be purchased at Fast Eddie’s or by emailing paypal-helpdesk@kbjbradio.com or calling 860-350-8152.

ROXBURY

“Land and Culture: A Deep Look at the History of Land Use”: Feb. 7 (snow date, Feb. 14): with Robert Thorson of UConn, who will describe geological history of Roxbury and northwest Connecticut, and how landforms have influenced human activities throughout history, 7 p.m. Feb 21: presentation on ways in which Native Americans interacted with the local landscape with Lucianne Lavin of the Institute of American Indian Studies. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“For the Love of Shakespeare”: Feb. 1, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Will feature scenes, songs and monologues centered around love themes from “As You Like It, Much to do About Nothing,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “King Lear,” “Antony and Cleopatra,” “Julius Caesar,” “The Tempest,” as well as sonnets and songs. $20/member. $25/non-member. BYOB. For information and tickets, visit www.jccinsherman.org.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: Feb. 1: late winter ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Feb. 6 and 14: winter bird walk with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Feb. 27: winter bird walk with Miley Bull, 1 p.m. Feb. 19: full moon owl prowl with Jim Arrigoni and Stefan Martin, 6 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member family. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Take Your Child to the Library Day events: Feb. 2. Crafts and take-home magic tricks, 10 a.m. Amazing Andy’s Magic Show, 10:30 a.m. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Puppetry festival: Feb. 2: “Peter Rabbit,” 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9: “Jack and the Beanstalk,” 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16: “In Search of the Unicorn,” 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). $8/person. Free/child under 2. For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Gunn Junior Library events: Feb. 2: “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9: Valentine’s cards workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 16: indoor sports fest, 1 p.m. Feb. 23: Dr. Seuss Day, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For information, call 860-868-2310.

Movie screenings: Feb. 4: “First Man,” 1 p.m. Feb. 11: “Boy Erased,” 1 p.m. Feb. 25: “A Star is Born,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For information, call 860-868-7586.

“Love and Light, Karen Kilmartin, The Messenger” - fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 65: Feb. 6. Registration, 6:30 p.m. Group, 7 p.m. At American Legion Hall, 6 Bryan Hall Plaza. $25. For more information or registration, call Julie at 860-868-2525.

Mother-daughter interactive workshop: Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 14. Library, Wykeham Road. With Whitney Ryan, expert and frequent speaker on girls’ and women’s issues. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Washington Montessori School classroom visits: Feb. 9: for children ages 3-4, 9:30 a.m. Followed by puppet show, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16: for children ages 10-18 months, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Followed by puppet show, 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Family outing to explore paw prints: Feb. 9, 10-11:30 a.m. Steep Rock Association at Steep Rock Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

Book discussion and signing with Bob Mandel: Feb. 10, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “Smart Love.”