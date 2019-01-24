Calendar

Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Feb. 1-March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

Works by the late Inga-Britta Mills: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Opening reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Jan. 27: with guests Julie Sorcek, John Kreiger and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

Concert with Natalie Forteza and Chris Vitarello: Feb. 2, 7 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $25. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“Boards and Brews”: Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street South. Must be 21 or older. BYOB for board games. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

“The Beer Snob”: Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m. Library, Main Street South. With Will Sis, Connecticut Beer Snob. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“To Kill a Mockingbird” program: Jan. 26: screening of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 6:30 p.m. At town, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761.

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Feb. 2, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Open to poets and musicians. For more information or to read or perform, call Karen Chase at 860-927-4146.

NEW MILFORD

Alzheimer’s community forum: Jan. 25, 4-5 p.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. With Carolyn DeRocco of Alzheimer’s Association. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.

Book club about military history: Jan. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

“Connecticut Yankels” - a program on the history of Jews in Connecticut: Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. Temple Sholom, 122 Kent Road (Route 7). With author and journalist Cathryn J Prince. For more information, call 860-354-0273.

Winter market: Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-noon. Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building, 40 East St. Parking available behind building. For more information, call 860-210-2030.

POW/MIA Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots bell ringing to mark anniversary of signing of the Paris Peace Agreement: Jan. 27. Gather, 11:45 a.m. Ringing, noon. At St. Francis Xavier parish center, Elm Street, near top of Village Green. Bring handbells.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Jan. 31: with Darren Piper of Laurel Road Bank, 7 a.m. Feb. 7: with Lisa Berte of LAB Media, 7 a.m. Feb. 14: with Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, 7 a.m. 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Super Bowl party: Feb. 3, 1:30 p.m.-end of game. VFW hall, Avery Road. $20 in advance. $25 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-7995.

ROXBURY

Pop-up pub: Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library, Route 67. Features brews from local breweries, musical entertainment and fireside refreshments.

Improv comedy workshop: Jan. 26, 11 a.m. Library, South Street. With Local Channel CTV-192 representatives. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: Jan. 26 and 31: winter bird walks with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Jan. 28: winter ecology walk with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’sDeer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074, ext. 102.

Community conversation with State Senator Julie Kushner (D-24th): Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m. Charter Hall at firehouse, 1 Route 39 North.

“For the Love of Shakespeare”: Feb. 1, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Will feature scenes, songs and monologues centered around love themes from “As You Like It, Much to do About Nothing,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “King Lear,” “Antony and Cleopatra,” “Julius Caesar,” “The Tempest,” as well as sonnets and songs. $20/member. $25/non-member. BYOB. For more information and tickets, visit www.jccinsherman.org.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: Feb. 1: late winter ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Feb. 6 and 14: winter bird walk with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Feb. 27: winter bird walk with Miley Bull, 1 p.m. Feb. 19: full moon owl prowl with Jim Arrigoni and Stefan Martin, 6 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member family. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Screening of “A Voice Among the Silent: The Legacy of James G. McDonald”: Feb. 2, 7 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 9. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Includes talk with McDonald’s grandson, H. Vail Barrett. $10/member. $15/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050 by Jan. 31.