Calendar

Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury: Runs through Feb. 24. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

Works by the late Inga-Britta Mills: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Jan. 20: with guests Julie Sorcek, Dale Jones and Liz and Gordon Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 27: with guests Julie Sorcek, John Kreiger and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

WASHINGTON

Recital by cellist Mary Costanza: Jan. 19, 4 p.m. First Congregational Church of Washington, on the Green. Concert is a tribute for the Rev. Cheryl Anderson, who will retire after 22 years as pastor of the church. Free will offering will be taken.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Chili cookoff: Jan. 19, 5-7 p.m. Hosted by Bridgewater Grange at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street. $5 admission. For more information, call 203-470-4333 or email bridgewaterchili@gmail.com.

“Boards and Brews”: Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street South. Must be 21 or older. BYOB for board games. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“To Kill a Mockingbird” series: Jan. 19: book talk and signing, “Why To Kill a Mockingbird Matters - What Harper Lee’s Book and the Iconic American Film Mean to Us Today,” 3 p.m. With author Tom Santopietro. At town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761. Jan. 26: screening of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 6:30 p.m. At town, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761.

Kent Memorial Library annual meeting: Jan. 19, 2 p.m. At town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. Followed by “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Book Talk & Signing” with author Tom Santopietro. For more information and RSVP for the program, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Winter market: Jan. 19 and 26, 9 a.m.-noon. Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building, 40 East St. Parking available behind building. For more information, call 860-210-2030.

Paint along with Miss Deb: Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m. Village Center for the Arts, 12 Main St. “Tranquil Winter.” $35. Bring beverage and nut-free snack to share. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-4318.

Roast beef dinner: Jan. 19, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

POW/MIA Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots bell ringing to mark anniversary of signing of the Paris Peace Agreement: Jan. 20. Gather, 11:45 a.m. Ringing, noon. At St. Francis Xavier parish center, Elm Street, near top of Village Green.

Studio D winter showcase: Jan. 20, 6 p.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. Refreshments will follow. $8/person. $5/student. $15/family.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Jan. 24: with Douglas Johnson of PrintWorks, 7 a.m. Jan. 31: with Darren Piper of Laurel Road Bank, 7 a.m. Feb. 7: with Lisa Berte of LAB Media, 7 a.m. Feb. 14: with Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, 7 a.m. 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: Jan. 24, 9 a.m.-noon. Meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Screening of “What Lies Upstream”: Jan. 24. Light buffet, 5:30 p.m. Followed by introduction to the film by water expert Marc Cohen, and the film. Funded by Sierra Club of Connecticut at library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Corporation for New Milford Economic Development annual meeting: Jan. 24, 6 p.m. At Makery Coworking, Bank Street. Public invited to attend.

Book club about military history: Jan. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Pop-up pub: Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library, Route 67. Features brews from local breweries, musical entertainment and fireside refreshments.

Improv comedy workshop: Jan. 26, 11 a.m. Library, South Street. With Local Channel CTV-192 representatives. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: Jan. 23, 26 and 31: winter bird walks with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Jan. 28: winter ecology walk with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’sDeer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074, ext. 102.

WARREN

Book talk, signing and discussion: Jan. 27, 2 p.m. Co-sponsored by Warren Historical Society and Warren Land Trust at downstairs meeting room at Warren Town Hall. With travel and history author Marty Podskoch, author of “Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut.”

WASHINGTON

Book discussion and signing with Dani Shapiro: Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m. Hosted by Hickory Stick Bookshop and Community Table at Community Table.

“Washington Gives” day of service event: Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Central gathering place for day’s events, Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, town center. Variety of collection drives, exhibits, presentations and other offerings will be available at various locations in town. For full schedule, visit https://explorewashingtonct.com/featured_events/washington-gives-national-day-of-service/.

“Refugee? Asylum Seekers? Undocumented Immigrant? What is the Real Difference?”: Jan. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Chris George, executive director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS). For more information, call 860-868-0525.

Introduction to Tai Chi and meditation: Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Jan. 31. Library, Wykeham Road. With Jampa Mackenzie Stewart of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Movie screening: Jan. 28: “Old Man & The Gun,” (PG-13) 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

AREA TOWNS

“Song Power” - commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Jan. 20. Doors open, 3:30 p.m. Music, 4-6 p.m. Old Woodbury Town Hall, 5 Mountain Road,Woodbury. Co-sponsored by New Morning Market & Vitality Center. Supports Kingian nonviolence education. Craft vendors and networking opportunities available. Admission is by sliding scale, $10-20. Free/child under 12. For more information, visit www.ctnonviolence.org.