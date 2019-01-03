Calendar

Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Jan. 5-Feb. 27. Reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of abstract paintings by Heather Neilson of Winsted: Runs through Jan. 6. Loft Gallery at Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury: Opening reception, Jan. 12, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Feb. 24. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

Works by the late Inga-Britta Mills: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Opening reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of art quilts designed and sewn Norma Schlager of Danbury: Runs through Jan. 5. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Opening reception, Jan. 12, noon-2 p.m. Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

BRIDGEWATER

“Best of Baroque” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Jan. 6, 4 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission. $25/student and senior. Free/child 15 and under with a paid ticket. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930 or visit www.shermanchamberensemble.org.

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Jan. 6: with guests Chris Durham and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 13: with guests Chris Durham, Amanda Woods and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 20: with guests Julie Sorcek, Dale Jones and Liz and Gordon Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 27: with guests Julie Sorcek, John Kreiger and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SHERMAN

Evening of jazz with the TJ Thompson Trio: Jan. 12, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050, email info@jccinsherman.org or visit www.jccinsherman.org by Jan. 10.

AREA TOWNS

“Best of Baroque” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Jan. 5, 4 p.m. Christ Church, Quaker Hill, Pawling, N.Y. $30/general admission. $25/student and senior. Free/child 15 and under with a paid ticket. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930 or visit www.shermanchamberensemble.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt appointments, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 pm. VNA with blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 pm. Wednesdays: Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: Second Saturday of each month, 1-5 p.m. Combination of Burnham Library in Bridgewater and New Milford Public Library, meets at New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Open to older teens and adults.

KENT

Improv comedy workshop: Jan. 12, 2-3:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” series: Jan. 12: book discussion with Athenaide Dallett, Ph.D., 4:30-6:30 p.m. At town, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761. Jan. 19: book talk and signing, “Why To Kill a Mockingbird Matters - What Harper Lee’s Book and the Iconic American Film Mean to Us Today,” 3 p.m. With author Tom Santopietro. At town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761. Jan. 26: screening of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 6:30 p.m. At town, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761.

Kent Memorial Library annual meeting: Jan. 19, 2 p.m. At town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. Followed by “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Book Talk & Signing” with author Tom Santopietro. For more information and RSVP for the program, call 860-927-3761.

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

One-on-one tech help: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, through December. Library, Main Street.

Tech help: Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Winter market: Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 9 a.m.-noon. Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building, 40 East St. Parking available behind building. For more information, call 860-210-2030.

Holiday items for sale in Friendly Finds area: Run through Jan. 4. Library, Main Street.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “Multi-Messenger Astronomy”: Jan. 12, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Free poetry writing workshop: Jan. 14, 6:15 p.m. Meets second Monday of each month, 6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With James Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Caregivers Support Group: Jan. 15, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Cookbook Club: Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m. Meets third Thursday each month, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Roast beef dinner: Jan. 19. Regularly held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: Jan. 24, 9 a.m.-noon. Meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Book club about military history: Jan. 25. Fourth Thursday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Video game club: Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. Meets first Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Book signing and program about “Soldiers of a Foreign War”: Jan. 12, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. With Charles McNair, M.D.

“Birds at the Feeder”: Jan. 15, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. With Angela Dimmitt.

Pop-up pub: Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library, Route 67. Features brews from local breweries, musical entertainment and fireside refreshments.

Yoga classes: Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. With Suzanne Fitch. Bring mat. $10/session. For more information, call 860-355-1978.

Tea and cookies: Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: Jan. 11: “Birding Basics” with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Jan. 15, 23, 26 and 31: winter bird walks with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Jan. 17: “Nature Explorations” with Deirdra Wallin, program coordinator, 1 p.m. Jan. 28: winter ecology walk with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074, ext. 102.

WASHINGTON

Old-fashioned New Year’s tea party and cookie contest: Jan. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Snow date, Jan. 8, 4-6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Bring tea cup. Sandwiches and tea will be served. To learn more about the cookie contest for all ages, visit www.gunnlibrary.org or call 860-868-7586.

Movie screenings: Jan. 7: “Lizzie: The Legend of Lizzie Borden,” (R) 1 p.m. Jan. 14: “A Simple Favor,” (R) 1 p.m. Jan. 28: “Old Man & The Gun,” (PG-13) 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

“Let’s Get Cooking” plant-based cooking workshop: Jan. 15, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With members of New Milford Hospital’s Diebold Family Cancer Care Center. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Man of La Mancha”: Fridays-Saturdays through Jan. 5, 8 p.m. TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave. $30 for reserved seating. $25 for students and military personnel and veterans with ID. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.