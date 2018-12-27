Calendar

Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Jan. 5-Feb. 27. Reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of abstract paintings by Heather Neilson of Winsted: Runs through Jan. 6. Loft Gallery at Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

“From the Mountains to the Shore: The Transcendence of New England Moments” - new paintings by Thomas Adkins of Southbury: Runs through Dec. 31. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202.

ROXBURY

Works by the late Inga-Britta Mills: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of art quilts designed and sewn Norma Schlager of Danbury: Runs through Jan. 5. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

BRIDGEWATER

“Best of Baroque” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Jan. 6, 4 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission. $25/student and senior. Free/child 15 and under with a paid ticket. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930 or visit www.shermanchamberensemble.org.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Dec. 30: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 6: with guests Chris Durham and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 13: with guests Chris Durham, Amanda Woods and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 20: with guests Julie Sorcek, Dale Jones and Liz and Gordon Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 27: with guests Julie Sorcek, John Kreiger and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SHERMAN

Evening of jazz with the TJ Thompson Trio: Jan. 12, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050, email info@jccinsherman.org or visit www.jccinsherman.org by Jan. 10.

WASHINGTON

New Year’s Day concert: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. With Washington Friends of Music and the New Baroque Soloists at First Congregational Church meetinghouse on the Green. Includes party with musicians after concert. $30 in advance at washingtonct4music.blogspot.com, by phone 860-868-9174 and at the Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road and $35 at door. Children will be admitted free.

“Take Joy” concert with Wykeham Consort: Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

“Best of Baroque” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Jan. 5, 4 p.m. Christ Church, Quaker Hill, Pawling, N.Y. $30/general admission. $25/student and senior. Free/child 15 and under with a paid ticket. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930 or visit www.shermanchamberensemble.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

Improv comedy workshop: Jan. 12, 2-3:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Tech help: Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Housatonic Business Alliance meeting: Jan. 3: with Dorothyann Freifeld of Massage By Dorothyann, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Winter market: Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 9 a.m.-noon. Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building, 40 East St. Parking available behind building. For more information, call 860-210-2030.

Video game club: Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Holiday items for sale in Friendly Finds area: Run through Jan. 4. Library, Main Street.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “Multi-Messenger Astronomy”: Jan. 12, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

ROXBURY

Book signing and program about “Soldiers of a Foreign War”: Jan. 12, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. With Charles McNair, M.D.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm offerings: Jan. 2: “Sights, Sounds & Smell of a Winter Walk,” 10 a.m. With Deirdra Wallin, program coordinator, and Elizabeth O’Connor, local environmental educator. Jan. 11: “Birding Basics” with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Jan. 15, 23, 26 and 31: winter bird walks with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Jan. 17: “Nature Explorations” with Deirdra Wallin, program coordinator, 1 p.m. Jan. 28: winter ecology walk with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074, ext. 102.

WASHINGTON

Discussion and book signing with Elena Mannes: Dec. 30, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “Soul Dog: A Journey into the Spiritual Life of Animals.”

Old-fashioned New Year’s tea party and cookie contest: Jan. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Snow date, Jan. 8, 4-6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Bring tea cup. Sandwiches and tea will be served. To learn more about the cookie contest for all ages, visit www.gunnlibrary.org or call 860-868-7586.

Movie screenings: Jan. 7: “Lizzie: The Legend of Lizzie Borden,” (R) 1 p.m. Jan. 14: “A Simple Favor,” (R) 1 p.m. Jan. 28: “Old Man & The Gun,” (PG-13) 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

“Let’s Get Cooking” plant-based cooking workshop: Jan. 15, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With members of New Milford Hospital’s Diebold Family Cancer Care Center. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Man of La Mancha”: Fridays-Saturdays through Jan. 5, 8 p.m., as well as Dec. 30, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave. $30 for reserved seating. $25 for students and military personnel and veterans with ID. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.