“Extending the Edges” - art by Lori Barker of Goshen: Runs through Nov. 14. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“A Rambling Brush” - exhibit of works by Bill Merklein: Runs through Oct. 29. Artist’s reception, Sept. 29, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Photography exhibit featuring works by Rich Pomerantz and Sanaa Sondhi: Opening reception, Oct. 20, 4-6 pm.. Runs through Nov. 25. At The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

“An Artist’s Eye” exhibit: Runs through Oct. 20. Historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

“From the Mountains to the Shore: The Transcendence of New England Moments” - new paintings by Thomas Adkins of Southbury: Opening reception, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m. Runs through Dec. 31. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202.

Exhibit of rare telephones: Runs through Oct. 31. AMEICO, 29 Church St. Exhibit will celebrate the building’s history, as it was built by Southern New England Telephone company. Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

ROXBURY

“The Way of Water” - oil paintings by Joanne Conant: Runs through Oct. 20. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“Dynamics” - works by illustrator Robert Giusti: Opening reception, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Dec. 8. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“One Thousand Bears Project” photography exhibit: Runs through Nov. 28. Library, Sherman Center. Features photography by Mako Kumano and John Charles.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of oil paintings and pastels by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Oct. 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. For information, call 860-868-1700.

“Sticks and Stones” - exhibit of works by Nicole Alger: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, Wykeham Road. Hours: Mondays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Oct. 21: with guests Julie Sorcek and Susan Lang, 5 p.m. Oct. 28: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

“Super Session: 3 Musicians and 1 Great Afternoon”: Oct. 27, 3 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. With Musicians Munro, Parris & Vitarello. $30. For more information, visit http://hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

WASHINGTON

Solo recital with pianist and composer Timothy Alexandra Wallace: Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Senior center offerings: Oct. 21, supper/concert club, 1-3 p.m. $5. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Exercise, 11 am. Tuesdays: computer group, 10 a.m. appointments with municipal agent, 9 a.m.-noon or by appointment. Silver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure, 1-2 p.m. (second Tuesday each month). Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Senior center, Hut Hill Road.

Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: First Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. and second Saturday of each month, 2 p.m. New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Third and fourth Wednesday each month, 6 p.m. Burnham Library, 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Blacksmithing demonstration: Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m. At Brown’s Forge, Brown’s Forge Road.

KENT

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Annual book sale: Runs through mid-October. For hours, call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

“Voting: Got Questions? We’ve Got Answers”: Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Kent Pumpkin Run: Oct. 28. Kids’ fun run, 11:15 a.m. Five-mile race, noon. Both races start and end at Kent Green near town hall. $25 by Oct. 19 or $30 after. For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentpumpkinrun.com.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Morning yoga: Oct. 19. Meet at 9 a.m. at parking area for Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St. Dress warmly, wear shoes for 5-minute hike and bring yoga mat. With Caroline Kinsolving. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

“Meet the Maker” event with Lynda Campbell: Oct. 20, noon-3 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Owner of Saltbox Press in Ridgefield.

NEW MILFORD

Digital literacy help: Wednesdays in October, 10 a.m.-noon: one-on-one guidance navigating digital devices. By appointment: one-on-one computer lessons. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Tech help: Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail: Oct. 19-20, 6-10 p.m. At Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Not intended for anyone under 12 or who may have a medical condition where scares or flashing lights could be of concern. Benefits Harrybrooke Park, the New Milford Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, the New Milford United Methodist Church, Our Lady of the Lakes Youth Group, Boy Scout Troop 66, The Children's Center, Wildlife Line and the NMHS Grad Party Committee. For more information, or to become a sponsor, volunteer or purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.universe.com/scarrybrooke18. or for group ticket information, email HarrybrookePark65@gmail.com, call 860-799-6520, or visit HarrybrookePark.org.

Coffee with Mayor Pete Bass: Oct. 20, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Special events for children and teens with special needs: Oct. 20: family, guided nature walk, with the help of Steven Morris and other friends, 11 a.m. Sunny Valley Farm. Bring water, snacks and camera. Oct. 28: Halloween costume party for all school-aged children, 1-3 p.m. The Maxx, Railroad Street. Youth Agency at JPCC, Pickett District Road. Nov. 17: family hike, 10:30 a.m. Train tunnel at Steep Rock Preserve in Washington. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Penny auction: Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Senior Center Advisory Board at senior center, 40 Main St. $2/25 tickets. $5/75 tickets.

Roast beef dinner: Oct. 20, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Merryall Chapel services: Oct. 21: with the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School, 4 p.m. Nov. 18: with the Rev. Linda Williams of Salem Covenant Church in Washington, 4 pm. Dec. 24: with Pastor Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Oct. 25: with Patty Oberg of All American Waste, 7 a.m. Nov. 1: with Anne McClelland of The First Bite, LLC, 7 a.m. Meets at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

“Introduction to Wine Appreciation”: Oct. 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Hosted by senior center at Classic Liquors, 149 Danbury Road (Route 7). $20. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6075.

Book club about military history: Oct. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Free group bike ride: Oct. 26. Gather at 10:45 a.m. for 11 a.m. in Patriot’s Way parking lot near railroad station. Ride will be 15 miles. Open to individuals age teenage through adult. For more information, call Susan at 203-448-7895.

“Wicked Wine Evening” wine tasting to benefit New Milford Hospital Breast Health Program: Oct. 26. VIP early entry at 6 p.m.: $75 and includes main tasting room and exclusive lounge. General admission at 6:30 p.m.: $40 for main tasting room. Organized by Nejaime’s Wine and Spirits. For tickets, visit the shop at 164 Danbury Road (Route 7) or www.nejaimeswineandspirits.com

Trunk or Treat: Oct. 31, 5:15-7:30 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Parks & Recreation downtown on Village Green. For more information, call 860-355-6050.

ROXBURY

“Spiders Among Us” family-oriented program about spiders: Oct. 28, 4 p.m. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust at town hall, Route 67. Includes screening of 10-minute comedy “Widows” and talk on intricate role spiders play in the ecosystem.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond offerings: Oct. 19 and 31: fall foliage bird walk with Miley Bull, 8 a.m. Oct. 19: private hike with the Litchfield Hills Audubon Society Oct. 19, 9 a.m.Oct. 20: CAS annual meeting in New London, 3 p.m. Oct. 21: 22nd annual celebration of Great Swamp Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Christ Church in Pawling, N.Y. Oct. 21: photography fun with wildlife photographers Brian Bennett, Sharon Cuartero and Rich Stone, 1 p.m. Oct. 24: autumn ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, 4 p.m. At Deer Pond Farm, unless otherwise noted, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Meet and greet session with Jahana Hayes and Julie Kushner: Oct. 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Hosted by Sherman Democratic Town Committee at Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Jahana is running for Congress for the 5th District and Kushner is running for the 24th District State Senate seat.

WARREN

Voter registration sessions: Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. For new voters. Nov. 5: for those specifically for those seeking to vote in the election whose qualifications as to age, citizenship, or residency was attained since Oct.31. Registrar of Voters at town hall.

WASHINGTON

Library children’s offerings: Oct. 20: pumpkin painting party (bring own pumpkin), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27: Halloween costume party and parade, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Discussion and book signing: Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Book Shop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Amy Julia Becker, author of “White Picket Fences: Turning Toward Love in a World Divided by Privilege.”

Book discussion: Oct. 26, 5 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Gunnery Headmaster Emeritus of Rumsey Hall School Thomas W. Farmen, author of “Bessie’s Story: Watching the Lights Go Out.”

Washington Green Cemetery Tour: Oct. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 28. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Penny auction: Oct. 27, 11:30 a.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. Drawing, 1 p.m.

AREA TOWNS

“Celebration of the Great Swamp”: Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 21, noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Great Swamp at Christ Church on Quaker Hill, 17 Church Road, Pawling, N.Y. Includes birds of prey program, presentations and talks, children’s activiites, food and more. Free.