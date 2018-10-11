Calendar

“A Rambling Brush” - exhibit of works by Bill Merklein: Runs through Oct. 29. Artist’s reception, Sept. 29, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Lisa Brody of South Kent and Daniel Gugnoni of Litchfield: Runs through Oct. 14. The Loft at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

Photography exhibit featuring works by Rich Pomerantz and Sanaa Sondhi: Opening reception, Oct. 20, 4-6 pm.. Runs through Nov. 25. At The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

“An Artist’s Eye” exhibit: Runs through Oct. 20. Historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Exhibit of rare telephones: Runs through Oct. 31. AMEICO, 29 Church St. Exhibit will celebrate the building’s history, as it was built by Southern New England Telephone company. Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

ROXBURY

“The Way of Water” - oil paintings by Joanne Conant: Runs through Oct. 20. Artist’s reception, Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of oil paintings and pastels by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Oct. 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. For more information, call 860-868-1700.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Oct. 14: with guests The Edukated Fleas, 5 p.m. Oct. 21: with guests Julie Sorcek and Susan Lang, 5 p.m. Oct. 28: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SHERMAN

Program of music with Bob Martinson Band: Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050 or visit www.jccinsherman.org.

WASHINGTON

Solo recital with pianist and composer Timothy Alexandra Wallace: Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Roast beef dinner: Oct. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted by Bridgewater Grange at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. $18/adult. $15/senior. Free/child under 5.

Apple product workshop: Oct. 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Library, Main Street South. Bring iPad or iPhone.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel annual arts and fine crafts show: Oct. 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. $2 donation/adult and child 10 and older. Free/child under 10 and hotel members.

Blacksmithing demonstration: Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m. At Brown’s Forge, Brown’s Forge Road.

KENT

Annual book sale: Runs through mid-October. For hours, call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

Book discussion group: Oct. 18: discussion of “Cry the Beloved Country” by Alan Paton, 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Dr. Betty Krasne. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Harvest bake sale: Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by New Preston Women’s Club at community house, 27 Church St.

New Preston Women’s Club meeting: Oct. 18. Happy half-hour and short meeting, 6 p.m. Program with etiquette coach Karen Thomas, 6:30 p.m. At Community House, 27 Church St.

Morning yoga: Oct. 19. Meet at 9 a.m. at parking area for Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St. Dress warmly, wear shoes for 5-minute hike and bring yoga mat. With Caroline Kinsolving. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

“Meet the Maker” event with Lynda Campbell: Oct. 20, noon-3 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Owner of Saltbox Press in Ridgefield.

NEW MILFORD

Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail: Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20, 6-10 p.m. At Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Not intended for anyone under 12 or who may have a medical condition where scares or flashing lights could be of concern. Benefits Harrybrooke Park, the New Milford Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, the New Milford United Methodist Church, Our Lady of the Lakes Youth Group, Boy Scout Troop 66, The Children's Center, Wildlife Line and the NMHS Grad Party Committee. For more information, or to become a sponsor, volunteer or purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.universe.com/scarrybrooke18. or for group ticket information, email HarrybrookePark65@gmail.com, call 860-799-6520, or visit HarrybrookePark.org.

Riverfest: Oct. 13, noon-9:30 p.m. At Young’s Field Park, Young’s Field Road. Includes live music and entertainment, food trucks and local food vendors, a beer and wine garden, Cyclocross races, arts and crafts vendors, environmental education and children’s activities at the park; an artisan pop-up event at the Makery on Bank Street; tours of historic government buildings; and guided walks along the new one-mile “Downtown to the River Loop.”

Penny auction: Oct. 13. Doors open, noon. Winners announced, 1:30 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild at St. Francis Xavier Church, at the church, Route 109. $1/envelope of 100 tickets.

Dinner-dance: Oct. 13, 6 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. Includes dinner and music by Larry Ace Band. $15/person. Benefits Odd Fellows and Rebekah Scholarship Fund.

Spaghetti dinner: Oct. 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7). $10/adult and senior. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under.

Second Saturday Stars program: “Apollo 8: The Defining Mission in the Race to the Moon”: Oct. 13, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Caregivers Support Group: Oct. 16, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Free language learning resource Mango Languages classes: Oct. 17, 2-3 p.m. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Cyber security program: Oct. 18, 1 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Chapter TRIAD at senior center, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.

Cookbook Club: Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: Oct. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by All American Waste and the Housatonic Business Alliance at Zaragoza Restaurant, 31 Bank St.

Housatonic Business Alliance meeting: Oct. 18: with Donald Hicks of North Sky Photography, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Special events for children and teens with special needs: Oct. 20: family, guided nature walk, with the help of Steven Morris and other friends, 11 a.m. Sunny Valley Farm. Bring water, snacks and camera. Oct. 28: Halloween costume party for all school-aged children, 1-3 p.m. The Maxx, Railroad Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Penny auction: Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Senior Center Advisory Board at senior center, 40 Main St. $2/25 tickets. $5/75 tickets.

Roast beef dinner: Oct. 20, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Merryall Chapel services: Oct. 21: with the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School, 4 p.m. Nov. 18: with the Rev. Linda Williams of Salem Covenant Church in Washington, 4 pm. Dec. 24: with Pastor Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road.

ROXBURY

“No-Till Cover Crops for the Home Garden: Small Scale Practices for Soil Improvement and Carbon Sequestration”: Oct. 14, 4 p.m. Library, South Street. With Sharon Gensler of Northeast Organics Farming Association, Massachusetts chapter.

SHERMAN

Program with Connecticut ghost hunter Barry Pirro: Oct. 13, 6 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2455 or email slkids@biblio.org.

Deer Pond offerings: Oct. 14: children’s story time, featuring a reading of “Flute’s Journey: The Life of a Wood Thrush,” and walk, 1 p.m. Oct. 14: birding basics with Jim Arrigoni, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16: nature hike with Jim Arrigoni, 4 p.m. Oct. 19 and 31: fall foliage bird walk with Miley Bull, 8 a.m. Oct. 19: private hike with the Litchfield Hills Audubon Society Oct. 19, 9 a.m.Oct. 20: CAS annual meeting in New London, 3 p.m. Oct. 21: 22nd annual celebration of Great Swamp Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Christ Church in Pawling, N.Y. Oct. 21: photography fun with wildlife photographers Brian Bennett, Sharon Cuartero and Rich Stone, 1 p.m. At Deer Pond Farm, unless otherwise noted, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

Wine & Cheese Market: Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. Rain or shine event will include local wines; award-winning farmstead and artisan cheeses, and specialty food producers from Connecticut; food trucks; local artisan products. $25 at door or at www.hopkinsvineyard.com.

WASHINGTON

Library children’s offerings: Oct. 13: pirate mini golf drop-in session, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20: pumpkin painting party (bring own pumpkin), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27: Halloween costume party and parade, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Women’s Saturday gathering: Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2794.

Harvest Festival: Oct. 13, noon-5 p.m. At River Walk Pavilion. Includes games, a mobile pub, fire truck and train rides, face painting, a hay maze, local crafts and vendors, a fall dessert contest, live music, pumpkin carving, a scarecrow contest and a bonfire.

“The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course”: Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, Wykeham Road. With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

New Beginnings of Northwest CT divorce support group: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Starts Oct. 16 and runs for 10 weeks. Meets at First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0569 or 203-266-4706.

Discussion and book signing: Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Book Shop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Amy Julia Becker, author of “White Picket Fences: Turning Toward Love in a World Divided by Privilege.”

Washington Green Cemetery Tour: Oct. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 28. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

AREA TOWNS

Fall family festival: Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran School, 10 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. Includes pumpkin patch, free pumpkin for each child, bounce houses, face painting, slime making, food trucks and more. Children are welcome to dress in costume. $5.

Jason D. Lewis kids’ fishing derby: Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. At Squantz Pond, New Fairfield. $5 donation. Worms, trophies, prizes, snacks provided. Open to kids under than 15. For more information, email mamaseal630@yahoo.com.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“All My Sons”: Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 13, 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/students and military personal with ID. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“The Underpants”: Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., through Oct. 13. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39. For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.