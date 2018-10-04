Calendar

“Extending the Edges” - art by Lori Barker of Goshen: Runs through Nov. 14. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 8. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

“A Rambling Brush” - exhibit of works by Bill Merklein: Runs through Oct. 29. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Lisa Brody of South Kent and Daniel Gugnoni of Litchfield: Runs through Oct. 14. The Loft at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

Photography exhibit featuring works by Rich Pomerantz and Sanaa Sondhi: Opening reception, Oct. 20, 4-6 pm.. Runs through Nov. 25. At The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Alyssa Voytuk: Runs through Oct. 12. Edward J. Duffy Family Art Gallery at Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“An Artist’s Eye” exhibit: Runs through Oct. 20. Historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

ROXBURY

“The Way of Water” - oil paintings by Joanne Conant: Runs through Oct. 20. Artist’s reception, Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“Dynamics” - works by illustrator Robert Giusti: Opening reception, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Dec. 8. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“One Thousand Bears Project” photography exhibit: Opening reception, Oct. 5, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through Nov. 28. Library, Sherman Center. Features photography by Mako Kumano and John Charles.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of student art: Runs through Oct. 6. Washington Art Association, Bryan Plaza.

“Sticks and Stones” - exhibit of works by Nicole Alger: Oct. 6-Nov. 16. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Oct. 7: with guest Jon Chapman, 5 p.m. Oct. 14: with guests The Edukated Fleas, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For information, call 860-799-6464.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Program about bears: Oct. 6, 11 a.m. Library, Main Street South. With Wildlife Conservationist Paul Colburn. For information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

Senior center offering: Oct. 7: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Four-week package, $30. Senior center, Hut Hill Road.

Roast beef dinner: Oct. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted by Bridgewater Grange at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. $18/adult. $15/senior. Free/child under 5.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel annual arts and fine crafts show: Oct. 5, preview party. Oct. 6-8 and 13-14, show. Preview party Oct. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Gala tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door. $20/hotel members. Tickets available at www.merwinsvillehotel.org. Show: Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $2 donation/adult and child 10 and older. Free/child under 10 and hotel members.

KENT

Annual book sale: Runs through mid-October. For hours, call 860-927-3761. Library, Main Street.

NEW MILFORD

Digital literacy help: Wednesdays in October, 10 a.m.-noon: one-on-one guidance navigating digital devices. By appointment: one-on-one computer lessons. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Special events for children and teens with special needs: Oct. 5: community service day for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Pratt Nature Center, Papermill Road. Oct. 5: pick-up basketball for students in ninth through twelfth grade, noon-2 p.m. John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. The Maxx, Railroad Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Fall Fair: Oct. 6, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7). White, gray and pink elephant sale items, silent auction, food, and sale of crafts, homemade food, and books.

Christmas tag sale and a craft fair: Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. At community room, Butter Brook Hill Apartments, off Hillside Avenue.

“Get the Most Out of Gmail”: Oct. 6, 10-11 a.m. Library, Main St. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Induction into the town’s Women’s Hall of Fame: Oct. 6, 1:30 p.m. At Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. Induction of Elizabeth “Libby” Knowles Porter and Ellen Knowles Harcourt.

Program about significance of Native Americans in our history and culture: Oct. 6, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street.

New Milford cornhole championship: Oct. 7. At Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Benefits Animal Welfare, Inc. in New Milford and Harrybrooke Park. For more information, to be a sponsor, to volunteer, to donate raffles or to compete, email newmilfordcornhole@gmail.com, call 203-417-2280, or visit www.newmilfordcornhole.com.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Oct. 11: with Dave Seegers of Hudson Valley Preservation, 7 a.m. Oct. 18: with Donald Hicks of North Sky Photography, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue.

Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail: Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20, 6-10 p.m. At Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Not intended for anyone under 12 or who may have a medical condition where scares or flashing lights could be of concern. For more information, or to become a sponsor, volunteer or purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.universe.com/scarrybrooke18. or for group ticket information, email HarrybrookePark65@gmail.com, call 860-799-6520, or visit HarrybrookePark.org.

Penny auction: Oct. 13. Doors open, noon. Winners announced, 1:30 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild at St. Francis Xavier Church, at the church, Route 109. $1/envelope of 100 tickets.

Dinner-dance: Oct. 13, 6 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. Includes dinner and music by Larry Ace Band. $15/person. Benefits Odd Fellows and Rebekah Scholarship Fund.

Spaghetti dinner: Oct. 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7). $10/adult and senior. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under.

Second Saturday Stars program: “Apollo 8: The Defining Mission in the Race to the Moon”: Oct. 13, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Caregivers Support Group: Oct. 16, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Free language learning resource Mango Languages classes: Oct. 17, 2-3 p.m. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

ROXBURY

Blessing of the animals: Oct. 6, 11 a.m. Christ Church, 4 Wellers Bridge Road. Pets should be leashed or properly contained to assure their safety as well as that of others. Individuals who would like to participate but whose pet would be too frightened or not easily transported are invited to bring a photo to the blessing.

Spaghetti supper: Oct. 6, 5-7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $10/adult. $5/child 5-12. Free/child under 5.

SHERMAN

Beet festival: Oct. 6-7, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm, 32 Route 37 East. Fee per plate of food featuring farm-grown beets. Music and farm tours.

Talk and book signing with Peter C. Vermilyea: Oct. 7, 2 p.m. Hosted by Sherman Historical Society at Northrop House, 10 Route 37 Center. Author of “Wicked Litchfield County.”

Deer Pond offerings: Oct. 11, 19 and 31: fall foliage bird walk with Miley Bull, 8 a.m. Oct. 19: private hike with the Litchfield Hills Audubon Society Oct. 19, 9 a.m. Oct. 14: children’s story time, featuring a reading of “Flute’s Journey: The Life of a Wood Thrush,” and walk, 1 p.m. Oct. 14: birding basics with Jim Arrigoni, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16: nature hike with Jim Arrigoni, 4 p.m. Oct. 20: CAS annual meeting in New London, 3 p.m. At Deer Pond Farm, unless otherwise noted, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Program with Connecticut ghost hunter Barry Pirro: Oct. 13, 6 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2455 or email slkids@biblio.org.

WARREN

Wine & Cheese Market: Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. Rain or shine event will include local wines; award-winning farmstead and artisan cheeses, and specialty food producers from Connecticut; food trucks; local artisan products. $25 at door or at www.hopkinsvineyard.com.

WASHINGTON

Free six-session mindfulness class: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 6-Nov. 10. At Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. With the Rev. Cheryl Anderson as facilitator. For more information, call Ray Fitch at 203-586-9599 or Charlie Stauffacher at 860-354-1274, before 8 p.m.

“BOOKED! The Next Chapter” fundraiser for Gunn Memorial Library: Oct. 6, 6-8:30 p.m. At Bryan Memorial Town Hall. Includes chic cocktail reception, music by the Bentley Lewis Trio and curated silent auction. Replaces Washington Connecticut Antiques Show. Tickets begin at $125. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586 or visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Library children’s offerings: Oct. 6: fall craft drop-in session, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13: pirate mini golf drop-in session, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20: pumpkin painting party (bring own pumpkin), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27: Halloween costume party and parade, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

HORSE basic care clinic: Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road. $10.

“A Look through Geologic Time (The Real Reason New Preston and Washington Seem Worlds Apart)”: Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With geologist Ray Underwood. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course”: Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, Wykeham Road. With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

New Beginnings of Northwest CT divorce support group: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Starts Oct. 16 and runs for 10 weeks. Meets at First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0569 or 203-266-4706.

AREA TOWNS

Jason D. Lewis kids’ fishing derby: Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. At Squantz Pond, New Fairfield. $5 donation. Worms, trophies, prizes, snacks provided. Open to kids under than 15. For more information, email mamaseal630@yahoo.com.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“All My Sons”: Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 13, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/students and military personal with ID. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“The Underpants”: Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., through Oct. 13. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39. For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.