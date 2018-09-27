Calendar

Art show featuring works by fine artists: Runs through Sept. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South. For information, call 860-354-6937.

“Extending the Edges” - art by Lori Barker of Goshen: Oct. 1-Nov. 14. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 8. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

“A Rambling Brush” - exhibit of works by Bill Merklein: Runs through Oct. 29. Artist’s reception, Sept. 29, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Lisa Brody of South Kent and Daniel Gugnoni of Litchfield: Runs through Oct. 14. The Loft at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Alyssa Voytuk: Runs through Oct. 12. Edward J. Duffy Family Art Gallery at Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue.

“An Artist’s Eye” exhibit: Runs through Oct. 20. Historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

ROXBURY

“The Way of Water” - oil paintings by Joanne Conant: Runs through Oct. 20. Library, South Street.For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Group show by Great Hollow artists: Runs through Oct. 3. At Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of student art: Runs through Oct. 6. Washington Art Association, Bryan Plaza.

“Sticks and Stones” - exhibit of works by Nicole Alger: Oct. 6-Nov. 16. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

“Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations” - exhibit of works by Nancy Lasar of Washington: Runs through Sept. 28. Gallery at Still River Editions, 128 East Liberty St., Danbury. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Sept. 30: with guests Julie Sorcek and Mike Latini, 5 p.m. Oct. 7: with guest Jon Chapman, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

AREA TOWNS

Jazz Night on the Patio: Sept. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Great Hollow Nature Preserve, 225 State Route 37, New Fairfield. With music by BnB Jazz Trio. $25. For more information, call 203-546-7789 or email info@greathollow.org.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Program about bears: Oct. 6, 11 a.m. Library, Main Street South. With Wildlife Conservationist Paul Colburn. For information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

Senior center offerings: Oct. 7: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Four-week package, $30.Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Exercise, 11 am. Tuesdays: computer group, 10 a.m. appointments with municipal agent, 9 a.m.-noon or by appointment. Silver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure, 1-2 p.m. (second Tuesday each month). Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Senior center, Hut Hill Road.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel annual arts and fine crafts show: Oct. 5, preview party. Oct. 6-8 and 13-14, show. Preview party Oct. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Gala tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door. $20/hotel members. Tickets available at www.merwinsvillehotel.org. Show: Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $2 donation/adult and child 10 and older. Free/child under 10 and hotel members.

KENT

Annual book sale: Call 860-927-3761 for hours. Library, Main Street.

Reception to celebrate merger of Kent Nursing Association and Kent Community Fund: Sept. 28, 4 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of routes 7 and 341.

34th annual fall festival: Sept. 28-30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At Connecticut Antique Machinery Museum, Kent Road.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 30. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 28. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: Sept. 28: American folk music sing-along. Sept. 29: Gaelic and Irish night with Caroline Bennett and Susan Reid Bozso. Merryall Center for the Arts, Chapel Hill Road. For information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Free group bike ride: Sept. 28. Meet at 10:45 a.m. Start, 11 a.m. Meet in Patriot’s Way parking lot near railroad station. Ride will be approximately 15 miles through Merryall section of town. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

Walk A Mile for a Meal benefit for New Milford Food Bank: Sept. 30, 1-2 p.m. Starts at Big Y and ends at First Congregational Church parking lot, 36 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6079, ext. 1.

Run for Joe: Sept. 30. Registration, 12:30-1 p.m. Start, 1:30 p.m. Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue. Participants can choose a one-mile run or a 5K run/walk. For more information, to become a sponsor or to volunteer, call Mimi Leto at 860-354-4038. Donations should be made out to Canterbury School, with “Run for Joe” in the memo, and mailed to Canterbury School, c/o Joe Leto Scholarship Fun, 101 Aspetuck Ave., New Milford, CT 06776 or be made online at https://www.cbury.org/give.

Caregivers Support Group: Oct. 2, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Grief through art journaling workshop: Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2-4:30 p.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at 1 Old Park Lane Road. With instructor Vicki Cook. $20 for series. For more information and RSVP, call Cook at 203-482-0064.

“Hidden in Sight” program: Oct. 4, 7 p.m. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. For parents, adult caregivers and teachers. Adults only. Will offer parents, adult caregivers, and teachers a chance to learn about products, warning signs, and how to bring up important issues and concerns with youth. Mock bedroom will be set up. For more information and RSVP, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/978939935626004/permalink/978942405625757/. Questions can be emailed to wcgnm@wcgnm.com.

Video game club: Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Oct. 4: with Michael Giacona of Full Circle Promos, LLC, 7 a.m.At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Special events for children and teens with special needs: Oct. 5: community service day for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Pratt Nature Center, Papermill Road. Oct. 5: pick-up basketball for students in ninth through twelfth grade, noon-2 p.m. John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Fall Fair: Oct. 6, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7). White, gray and pink elephant sale items, silent auction, food, and sale of crafts, homemade food, and books.

Christmas tag sale and a craft fair: Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. At community room, Butter Brook Hill Apartments, off Hillside Avenue.

“Get the Most Out of Gmail”: Oct. 6, 10-11 a.m. Library, Main St. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Induction into the town’s Women’s Hall of Fame: Oct. 6, 1:30 p.m. At Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. Induction of Elizabeth “Libby” Knowles Porter and Ellen Knowles Harcourt.

Program about significance of Native Americans in our history and culture: Oct. 6, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street.

New Milford cornhole championship: Oct. 7. At Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Benefits Animal Welfare, Inc. in New Milford and Harrybrooke Park. For more information, to be a sponsor, to volunteer, to donate raffles or to compete, email newmilfordcornhole@gmail.com, call 203-417-2280, or visit www.newmilfordcornhole.com.

Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail: Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20, 6-10 p.m. At Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information, or to become a sponsor, volunteer or purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.universe.com/scarrybrooke18, or for group ticket information, email HarrybrookePark65@gmail.com, call 860-799-6520, or visit HarrybrookePark.org.

ROXBURY

“From Bach2Rock: The Science of Sound”: Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m. Library, South Street. For information, call 860-350-2181.

Blessing of the animals: Oct. 6, 11 a.m. Christ Church, 4 Wellers Bridge Road. Pets should be leashed or properly contained to assure their safety as well as that of others. Individuals who would like to participate but whose pet would be too frightened or not easily transported are invited to bring a photo to the blessing.

Spaghetti supper: Oct. 6, 5-7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $10/adult. $5/child 5-12. Free/child under 5.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond offering: Oct. 3: fall foliage bird walk with Miley Bull, 8 a.m.At Deer Pond Farm, unless otherwise noted, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Talk and book signing with Peter C. Vermilyea: Oct. 7, 2 p.m. Hosted by Sherman Historical Society at Northrop House, 10 Route 37 Center. Author of “Wicked Litchfield County.”

WARREN

Registrar of Voters office open to complete preliminary registration: Oct. 2, 5-7 p.m. Town Hall.

WASHINGTON

“Farm & House Tour”: Sept. 29, 1-5 p.m. Hosted by Washington Environmental Council. Includes self-guided tours of historic homes. $50. For more information and tickets, visit www.farmandhouse.eventbrite.com, or visit Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington Depot and at Dawn Hill Antiques in New Preston. For more information, call 860-868-0845.

“The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course”: Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, Wykeham Road. With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Shaping Shepaug: The Inclusion of AgriScience”: community conversation: Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Region 12 Superintendent Megan Bennett. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Free six-session mindfulness class: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 6-Nov. 10. At Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. With the Rev. Cheryl Anderson as facilitator. For more information, call Ray Fitch at 203-586-9599 or Charlie Stauffacher at 860-354-1274, before 8 p.m.

“BOOKED! The Next Chapter” fundraiser for Gunn Memorial Library: Oct. 6, 6-8:30 p.m. At Bryan Memorial Town Hall. Includes chic cocktail reception, music by the Bentley Lewis Trio and curated silent auction. Replaces Washington Connecticut Antiques Show. Tickets begin at $125. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586 or visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“All My Sons”: Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 13, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/students and military personal with ID. Pay-what-you-can-night, Sept. 27 , 8 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“The Underpants”: Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., through Oct. 13. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39. For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.