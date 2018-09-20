Calendar

Art show featuring works by fine artists: Runs through Sept. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South. For information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Photography by Philip Dutton: Runs through Sept. 29. Library, Wykeham Road. Features photography that documents The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at Wounded Knee Creek.

Fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 8. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Lisa Brody of South Kent and Daniel Gugnoni of Litchfield: Runs through Oct. 14. The Loft at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

Photography exhibit featuring works by Rich Pomerantz and Sanaa Sondhi: Opening reception, Oct. 20, 4-6 pm.. Runs through Nov. 25. At The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Alyssa Voytuk: Runs through Oct. 12. Edward J. Duffy Family Art Gallery at Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue.

“An Artist’s Eye” exhibit: Runs through Oct. 20. Historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

SHERMAN

Group show by Great Hollow artists: Runs through Oct. 3. At Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of student art: Opening reception, Sept. 22, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Oct. 6. Washington Art Association, Bryan Plaza.

AREA TOWNS

“Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations” - exhibit of works by Nancy Lasar of Washington: Runs through Sept. 28. Gallery at Still River Editions, 128 East Liberty St., Danbury. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Sept. 23: with guests Chris Durham and Emma Converse, 5 p.m. Sept. 30: with guests Julie Sorcek and Mike Latini, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For information, call 860-799-6464.

Concert to benefit New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition: Sept. 23, 3 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. With trumpet players Matthew Doiron and Jens Larsen and pianist Laurel Larsen, who will play the music of Vivaldi, Ewazen, Haydn, Turrin and Porte. Donations to the coalition welcome.

WASHINGTON

Program of classical music: Sept. 23, 4 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, Baldwin Hill Road. With tenor Mark C. Silva accompanied by pianist Susan Anthony-Klein. Free will offering to be taken.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Mushroom identification for beginners lecture: Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m. Library, Main Street South. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

Senior center offerings: Sept. 27: birthday lunch for September and October, 1 p.m. Sign up required. Senior center, Hut Hill Road.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Flea market and chicken barbecue: Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary at Fireman’s Ball Field, Route 7. Fire department will hold chicken barbecue during the event.

KENT

Annual book sale: September through mid-October hours: call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

Turkey dinner: Sept. 22, 4-8 p.m. Kent Community House, Route 7. Prepared by professional chef Chris O’Meara.

Kent Quiz Night: Sept. 22. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Start, 7 p.m. Hosted by library at firehouse, 28 Maple St. $50/team of four in advance. $60 at door. For more information and sign up, call 860-927-3761.

Reception to celebrate merger of Kent Nursing Association and Kent Community Fund: Sept. 28, 4 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of routes 7 and 341.

34th annual fall festival: Sept. 28-30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At Connecticut Antique Machinery Museum, Kent Road.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 23 and 30. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 26. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 28. See You at the Pole Prayer event: Sept. 26, 7 a.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

POW/MIA outdoor candlelight service: Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. Hosted by POW/MIA Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots at St. Francis Xavier Parish Center, Elm Street. Lightsticks provided.

Comedy night fundraiser: Sept. 21. Doors open, 7:30 p.m. Show, 8 p.m. Sponsored by Greater New Milford Board of Realtors at Fast Eddie’s, 46 Old State Road. $40 in advance. $45 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-0994 or email greater.new.milford@snet.net

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day: Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett Distirct Road. Open to residents of New Milford, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Kent, Roxbury, Sherman, Washington and Warren. For information, call 860-355-6035.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: Sept. 22: piano music by At Once with Yalin Chi and Steven Beck. Sept. 28: American folk music sing-along. Sept. 29: Gaelic and Irish night with Caroline Bennett and Susan Reid Bozso. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For information, including prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

USBands home competition: Sept. 22, 6 p.m. New Milford High School, Route 7 South, Includes NMHS band and color guard, as well as seven other schools from the region. $10/adult. $5/student and senior citizen.

“Colours of Genius” - exhibit of works by VCA’s summer camp participants: Sept. 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, 1-4 p.m. Hosted by Village Center for the Arts at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 Whittlesey Ave.

Kent Singers open rehearsal and potluck: Sept. 22. Two sessions, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Potluck, noon-1 p.m. At St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue

Program about the Foundation Center: Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Program with author Martha Hall Kelly: Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Author of “Lilac Girls.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

E-book Q&A sessions: Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street. Bring device, library card and questions.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Sept. 27: with Sean Corrigan of Coldwell Banker, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Book club about military history: Sept. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Free group bike ride: Sept. 28. Meet at 10:45 a.m. Start, 11 a.m. Meet in Patriot’s Way parking lot near railroad station. Ride will be approximately 15 miles through Merryall section of town. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

Walk A Mile for a Meal benefit for New Milford Food Bank: Sept. 30, 1-2 p.m. Starts at Big Y and ends at First Congregational Church parking lot, 36 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6079, ext. 1.

Run for Joe: Sept. 30. Registration, 12:30-1 p.m. Start, 1:30 p.m. Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue. Participants can choose a one-mile run or a 5K run/walk. For more information, to become a sponsor or to volunteer, call Mimi Leto at 860-354-4038. Donations should be made out to Canterbury School, with “Run for Joe” in the memo, and mailed to Canterbury School, c/o Joe Leto Scholarship Fun, 101 Aspetuck Ave., New Milford, CT 06776 or be made online at https://www.cbury.org/give.

ROXBURY

Pub night: Sept. 22, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Hosted by Minor Memorial Library at Hodge Library, 4 North St. Bring food and drinks. Small hors d’oeuvres available. Beer and wine available to purchase. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“From Bach2Rock: The Science of Sound”: Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m. Library, South Street. For information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond offerings: Sept. 22: nature hike with Jim Arrigoni, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22; autumnal equinox tree walk, 10 a.m. Sept. 28: early morning bird walk, 8 a.m. Deer Pond, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074 or visit www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm-programs-classes/.

“The Echoes of Leach Hollow”: Sept. 23, 1 p.m. Hosted by The Sherman Historical Society and The Old Store at Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. With Gloria Thorne. $10 suggested donation to JCC.

WARREN

Housatonic Heritage Hike to Finney Monument: Sept. 22, 10 a.m. Meet at site on Cunningham Road. Co-hosted by Warren Historical Society and Warren Land Trust. For more information and RSVP, email info@warrenlandtrust.org.

WASHINGTON

Opening of “yellow” trail connector linking Gavel Farm Preserve and Lilly Preserve: Sept. 22, 11 a.m. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust and Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition on Dorothy Diebold Lane.

First annual art show and auction: Sept. 22, 5-7:30 p.m. Hosted by Washington Rotary Club at town hall, Bryan Plaza. $10 or $15. Tickets include glass of wine or beer. Tickets available from Rotary Club members and at The Hickory Stick Bookshop and Washington Supply.

Movie screenings: Sept. 24: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

“The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course”: Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, Wykeham Road. With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Beethoven Unvarnished”: Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Dr. Vincent P. De Luise, cultural ambassador for the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra and frequent lecturer on the humanities. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Farm & House Tour”: Sept. 29, 1-5 p.m. Hosted by Washington Environmental Council. Includes self-guided tours of historic homes. $50. For more information and tickets, visit www.farmandhouse.eventbrite.com, or visit Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington Depot and at Dawn Hill Antiques in New Preston. For information, call 860-868-0845.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“All My Sons”: Fridays-Saturdays, Sept 21-Oct. 13, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/students and military personal with ID. Pay-what-you-can-night, Sept. 27 , 8 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“The Underpants”: Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sept. 21-Oct. 13, as well as Sept. 30, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39. For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.

Auditions for “A Christmas Story”: Sept. 24-25, 7-10 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. Cast calls for two men and two women ages 20 to 50, and five boys and two girls ages 9 to 12. For more information, call the director at 860-354-5990.