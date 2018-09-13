Calendar

Art show featuring works by fine artists: Runs through Sept. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South. For information, call 860-354-6937.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Alyssa Voytuk: Opening reception, Sept. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Runs through Oct. 12. Edward J. Duffy Family Art Gallery at Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“An Artist’s Eye” exhibit: Opening reception, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. Runs through Oct. 20. Historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

ROXBURY

“The Way of Water” - oil paintings by Joanne Conant: Artist’s reception, Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Oct. 20. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: Sept. 16: with guests Julie Sorcek and Dan Bonis, 5 p.m. Sept. 23: with guests Chris Durham and Emma Converse, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

WASHINGTON

Program of classical music: Sept. 23, 4 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, Baldwin Hill Road. With tenor Mark C. Silva accompanied by pianist Susan Anthony-Klein. Free will offering to be taken.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Senior center offerings: Sept. 20: September lunch, noon. Discussion of beekeeping with Larina Cipolla. $10. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Exercise, 11 am. Tuesdays: computer group, 10 a.m. appointments with municipal agent, 9 a.m.-noon or by appointment. Silver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure, 1-2 p.m. (second Tuesday each month). Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Senior center, Hut Hill Road.

Mushroom identification for beginners lecture: Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m. Library, Main Street South. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Flea market and chicken barbecue: Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary at Fireman’s Ball Field, Route 7. Fire department will hold chicken barbecue during the event.

KENT

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m. Library, Mani Street. All poets welcome to participate. Bring own poems or read poetry by someone else. Musicians welcome. For more information and RSVP, call Karen Chase at 860-927-4146 or the library at 860-927-3761.

Pig roast dinner: Sept. 15, 4-6 p.m. Hosted by Kent Republican Town Committee at Kent Commons Park Pavilion, Swifts Lane. $35/person. For more information and tickets, call Andy Ocif at 860-927-3318 or John Grant at 860-927-0097.

“The Evolution of Television News as I Lived It”: Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Rick Levy. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Programs about KAA founders: Sept. 15: with Barbara J. Sussman, who will discuss her grandfather Spencer Baird Nichols, 3 p.m. KAA Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

Book discussion group: Sept. 20: discussion of “Dance of the Jakaranda” by Peter Kimani, 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Dr. Betty Krasne. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Kent Quiz Night: Sept. 22. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Start, 7 p.m. Hosted by library at firehouse, 28 Maple St. $50/team of four in advance. $60 at door. For more information and sign up, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Meet the Maker event with Christina Gorbecki: Sept. 15, noon-3 p.m. The Smithy, 10 Main St. Creator of Simple Pure Love.

New Preston Women’s Club kickoff: Sept. 20. Refreshments, 6 p.m. Business meeting and potluck supper to follow. At Community House, 27 Church St. For more information, call 860-868-7022.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 16, 23 and 30. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 19 and 26. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 14 and 28. A National Back to Church Sunday event: Sept. 16, 11 a.m. See You at the Pole Prayer event: Sept. 26, 7 a.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: Sept. 14: square dancing. Sept. 15: songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Don Lowe. Sept. 22: piano music by At Once with Yalin Chi and Steven Beck. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Thrift Mart of New Milford fall bag sale: Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Sept. 17-18, but will re-open Sept. 19. Bags, $6.50, including tax. Thrift Mart, 146 Danbury Road, next to Ring’s End Lumber.

Roast beef dinner: Sept. 15, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Gardening show to celebrate Garden Club of New Milford’s 95th anniversary: Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Presented by garden club at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. Lectures: “Weeds, Invasive Plants & Pesticides,” 10 a.m. “Water Conservation” with Aquarion Water Co. at 11 a.m.; “How to Design a Garden” with Michelle Gervais at noon; “Beekeeping” with Mark Mankin at 1 p.m.; and to be determined at 2 p.m. Displays, floral designs, kids’ activities, Q&A session and more.

“A Day of Revolutionary History”: Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, DAR at historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Includes Revolutionary encampment, Constitution week celebration, Colonial children’s games, a children’s manual of arms drill with the Sixth Connecticut Regiment, genealogy workshops at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., a “Participatory Experience of 18th Century Music and Dance” at 1 p.m., and Constitution Week Bill of Rights skit performed by Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution.

Grand opening of cat habitat at Brookfield Petco: Sept. 15, noon-3 p.m. Presented by Wells Valley Cat Rescue in New Milford at Brookfield Petco. Games, prizes, giveaways will be offered. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption. To be pre-approved to adopt a cat or kitten, download an adoption app from www.wellsvalleycatsanctuary.org. For more information, email wvcrescue@gmail.com.

“Coffee with the Mayor”: Sept. 15, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room at Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. With Mayor Pete Bass.

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration: Sept. 15, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Smyrski Farm, 227 Merryall Road. Activities will include tethered hot-air balloon rides starting at 8 a.m.; free continental breakfast and BBQ lunch; a birds of prey show presented by Sharon Audubon; farm animal petting zoo including calves, pot belly pigs, ducks, rabbits, sheep and a donkey; hayrides, face and pumpkin painting, nature walks, games and barn tours; and live music by Switch Factory, a local bluegrass band.

Caregivers Support Group: Sept. 18, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Cruise night: Sept. 19, 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

Program with extreme couponer Lauren Ellard: Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Cookbook Club: Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

POW/MIA outdoor candlelight service: Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. Hosted by POW/MIA Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots at St. Francis Xavier Parish Center, Elm Street. Lightsticks provided.

Comedy night fundraiser: Sept. 21. Doors open, 7:30 p.m. Show, 8 p.m. Sponsored by Greater New Milford Board of Realtors at Fast Eddie’s, 46 Old State Road. $40 in advance. $45 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-0994 or email greater.new.milford@snet.net

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day: Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett Distirct Road. Open to residents of New Milford, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Kent, Roxbury, Sherman, Washington and Warren. For more information, call 860-355-6035.

“Colours of Genius” - exhibit of works by VCA’s summer camp participants: Sept. 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, 1-4 p.m. Hosted by Village Center for the Arts at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 Whittlesey Ave.

Kent Singers open rehearsal and potluck: Sept. 22. Two sessions, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Potluck, noon-1 p.m. At St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue

Program about the Foundation Center: Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Celebration of Sandy Kleisner’s 20 years of service at the church: Sept. 15, 10:30 a.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

Screening of “Green Fire”: Sept. 16, 3 p.m. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust at town hall, 29 North St. Event planned to raise awareness of Aldo Leopold’s significant contribution to the American conservation movement. With Connecticut State Coordinator of the Leopold Education Project, Mary Moulton, will answer questions concerning the documentary, Aldo Leopold, and the Leopold Foundation, which awarded the land trust a grant to show the movie.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond offerings: Sept. 15: private hike with Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust, 10 a.m. Sept. 20 and 28: early morning bird walk, 8 a.m. Sept. 22: nature hike with Jim Arrigoni, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22; autumnal equinox tree walk, 10 a.m. Deer Pond, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074 or visit www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm-programs-classes/.

Raspberry festival: Sept. 15-16, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East. Small plates of food with farm-grown raspberries to be served for $5 each. Live music: with Martin Meyer, Sept. 15, 1-4 pm. With Blue Yodels, Sept. 16, 1-4 p.m. Free farm winery and field tours available. Child and dog friendly event.

Book talk and book signing: Sept. 16, 1 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. With author Heidi Fishman and her mother, Ruth “Tutti” Lichtenstern Fishman. Discussion and signing of Heidi Fishman’s book “Tutti’s Promise.” $10. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

Potluck program about preparing gardens for fall and winter: Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Steep Rock Association at Judea Garden in the Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St., New Preston. With Alexis Barbalinardo, manager of Back 40 Farm in Washington. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

“Regime Change or War with Iran” with American diplomat William Luers: Sept. 15, 11 a.m. Hosted by Washington Democratic Town Committee at library, Wyeham Road.

Book signing and discussion with author Charles McNair, MD.: Sept. 16, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Discussion and signing of “Soldiers of a Foreign War: A Novel of Vietnam.”

Washington History Club in the Morning: Sept. 17, 10 a.m. At senior center, Bryan Hall Plaza. Topic: Washington pharmacies.

Movie screenings: Sept. 17: “RBG,” 1 p.m. Sept. 24: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Opening of “yellow” trail connector linking Gavel Farm Preserve and Lilly Preserve: Sept. 22, 11 a.m. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust and Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition on Dorothy Diebold Lane.

First annual art show and auction: Sept. 22, 5-7:30 p.m. Hosted by Washington Rotary Club at town hall, Bryan Plaza. $10 or $15. Tickets include glass of wine or beer. Tickets available from Rotary Club members and at The Hickory Stick Bookshop and Washington Supply.

“The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course”: Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, Wykeham Road. With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“All My Sons”: Fridays-Saturdays, Sept 21-Oct. 13, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/students and military personal with ID. Free dress rehearsal for seniors, Sept. 20, 8 p.m. Pay-what-you-can-night, Sept. 27 , 8 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“The Underpants”: Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sept. 21-Oct. 13, as well as Sept. 30, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39. For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.

Auditions for “A Christmas Story”: Sept. 24-25, 7-10 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. Cast calls for two men and two women ages 20 to 50, and five boys and two girls ages 9 to 12. For more information, call the director at 860-354-5990.