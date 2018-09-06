Calendar

Art show featuring works by fine artists: Opening reception, Sept. 8, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Sept. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Fall juried show: Opening reception, Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Oct. 8. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

“A Rambling Brush” - exhibit of works by Bill Merklein: Runs through Oct. 29. Artist’s reception, Sept. 29, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

Photography by Philip Dutton: Runs through Sept. 29. Library, Wykeham Road. Features photography that documents The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at Wounded Knee Creek.

ROXBURY

“The Way of Water” - oil paintings by Joanne Conant: Sept. 8-Oct. 20. Artist’s reception, Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Group show by Great Hollow artists: Runs through Oct. 3. At Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39.

AREA TOWNS

“Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations” - exhibit of works by Nancy Lasar of Washington: Runs through Sept. 28. Gallery at Still River Editions, 128 East Liberty St., Danbury. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

“Oh Boy! The Best of the Boy Bands” concert: Sept. 8. Presented by Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus at NMHS, Route 7. $20/general admission. $25/premium seat. Benefits Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce. For tickets, visit www.gnmcc.booktix.com.

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: Sept. 9: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends, 5 p.m. Sept. 16: with guests Julie Sorcek and Dan Bonis, 5 p.m. Sept. 23: with guests Chris Durham and Emma Converse, 5 p.m. Sept. 30: with guest Julie Sorcek, 5 p.m. Oct. 7: with guest Jon Chapman, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SHERMAN

Lake Mauweehoo Coffeehouse with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Sept. 7, 8 p.m. Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $20.

Special Events

GAYLORDSVILLE

Potluck dinner and program with author Peter Vermilyea: Sept. 7. Appetizers, 6 p.m. Dinner, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Membership meeting, 7:15-7:30 p.m. Program with Vermilyea, 7:30-8:15 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, Browns Forge Road.

Flea market: Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary at Fireman’s Ball Field, Route 7.

KENT

Annual book sale: September through mid-October hours: call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

Open house to tour Marvelwood School campus-wide renovation project: Sept. 7, 4-6 p.m. Marvelwood School, Skiff Mountain Road.

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m. Library, Mani Street. All poets welcome to participate. Bring own poems or read poetry by someone else. Musicians welcome. For more information and RSVP, call Karen Chase at 860-927-4146 or the library at 860-927-3761.

Pig roast dinner: Sept. 15, 4-6 p.m. Hosted by Kent Republican Town Committee at Kent Commons Park Pavilion, Swifts Lane. $35/person. For more information and tickets, call Andy Ocif at 860-927-3318 or John Grant at 860-927-0097.

“The Evolution of Television News as I Lived It”: Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Rick Levy. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Program about KAA founders: Sept. 15: with Barbara J. Sussman, who will discuss her grandfather Spencer Baird Nichols, 3 p.m. KAA Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 12, 19 and 26. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: Sept. 14 and 28. A National Back to Church Sunday event: Sept. 16, 11 a.m. See You at the Pole Prayer event: Sept. 26, 7 a.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Drop-in tech help: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, in September. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: Sept. 7: Three Men with Guitars featuring Mitch Katz, Doug Mahard and Bruce Wheeler. Sept. 8: traditional Klezmer music with T-Klez. Sept. 14: square dancing. Sept. 15: songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Don Lowe. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Soccer challenge penalty kick competition for boys and girls ages 9-14: Sept. 8, 9 a.m. Hosted by Knights of Columbus at NMHS soccer fields. Must bring proof of age and have parent/guardian present.

Gem, jewelry and mineral show: Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Danbury Mineralogical Society at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $5/adult. $4/senior and student. Free/child under 12 and Scouts in uniform.

Cornhole competition for adults only: Sept. 8. Warm ups, 6 p.m. Start, 7 p.m. Hosted by Knights of Columbus at Connecticut Sports Arena, Still River Drive. $60/team of two. Bring own board and bags.

Spaghetti dinner: Sept. 8, 4:30-6:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7). $10/adult and senior. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under.

“Second Saturday Stars” program - “Cosmic Perspective”: Sept. 8, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

VFW clambake: Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road. Includes horseshoes, cornhole, a raffle, food, music with a live band and food.

Trees of Love event for New Milford VNA & Hospice: Sept. 9, 1 -3 p.m. At Harrybrooke Park. $25/seedling. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and food for picnics. For more information or to purchase a seedling, call 860-354-2216.

Merryall Chapel service: Sept. 9: with the Rev. Jack Gilpin of St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford, 4 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road.

Garden Club meeting and program, “Designing with Shrubs”: Sept. 11, 11 a.m. At Trinity Lutheran Church, Kent Road (Route 7).

Program about Medicare health plan options: Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Margaret Ackley, local independent health insurance representative. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

E-book Q&A sessions: Sept. 13 and 27, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street. Bring device, library card and questions.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Sept. 13: with Marc Audette of Audette Electrical Services, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Writer’s Salon: Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-355-1191 or email vfisher@biblio.org or aripley@sbcglobal.net.

Thrift Mart of New Milford fall bag sale: Sept. 13-14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Sept. 17-18, but will re-open Sept. 19. Bags, $6.50, including tax. Thrift Mart, 146 Danbury Road, next to Ring’s End Lumber.

Roast beef dinner: Sept. 15. Regularly held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Gardening show to celebrate Garden Club of New Milford’s 95th anniversary: Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Presented by garden club at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. Lectures: “Weeds, Invasive Plants & Pesticides,” 10 a.m. “Water Conservation” with Aquarion Water Co. at 11 a.m.; “How to Design a Garden” with Michelle Gervais at noon; “Beekeeping” with Mark Mankin at 1 p.m.; and to be determined at 2 p.m. Displays, floral designs, kids’ activities, Q&A session and more.

“A Day of Revolutionary History”: Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, DAR at historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Includes Revolutionary encampment, Constitution week celebration, Colonial children’s games, a children’s manual of arms drill with the Sixth Connecticut Regiment, genealogy workshops at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., a “Participatory Experience of 18th Century Music and Dance” at 1 p.m., and Constitution Week Bill of Rights skit performed by Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution.

“Coffee with the Mayor”: Sept. 15, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room at Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. With Mayor Pete Bass.

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration: Sept. 15, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Smyrski Farm, 227 Merryall Road. Activities will include tethered hot-air balloon rides starting at 8 a.m.; free continental breakfast and BBQ lunch; a birds of prey show presented by Sharon Audubon; farm animal petting zoo including calves, pot belly pigs, ducks, rabbits, sheep and a donkey; hayrides, face and pumpkin painting, nature walks, games and barn tours; and live music by Switch Factory, a local bluegrass band.

Cruise night: Sept. 19. (Meets every other Wednesday night beginning July 11), 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

Program with extreme couponer Lauren Ellard: Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Screening of “Green Fire”: Sept. 16, 3 p.m. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust at town hall, 29 North St. Event planned to raise awareness of Aldo Leopold’s significant contribution to the American conservation movement. With Connecticut State Coordinator of the Leopold Education Project, Mary Moulton, will answer questions concerning the documentary, Aldo Leopold, and the Leopold Foundation, which awarded the land trust a grant to show the movie.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond offerings: Sept. 7, 12: early morning bird walk, 8 a.m. Sept. 9: nature sketching, 11 a.m. Sept. 9: photography fun, with a focus on bird photography, 1 p.m. Sept. 15: private hike with Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust, 10 a.m. Deer Pond, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074 or visit www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm-programs-classes/.

WASHINGTON

Fall volunteer day at HORSE: Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, Sept. 9. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road.

Auditions for Washington Green Cemetery Tour: Sept. 9, 3 p.m. Sept. 11, 6 p.m. Rehearsals, Sept. 23, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 21, 3-4 p.m. Tour, Oct. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 28. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. Seven male and five female principal actors are sought to represent the 18th and 19th centuries. For more information, email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Movie screenings: Sept. 10: “The Book Club,” 1 p.m. Sept. 17: “RBG,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

9/11 memorial ceremony: Sept. 11, 9:30 a.m. Firehouse, Bee Brook Road. Reception to follow.

Screening of “Cezanne: Portraits of a Life”: Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Potluck program about preparing gardens for fall and winter: Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Steep Rock Association at Judea Garden in the Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St., New Preston. With Alexis Barbalinardo, manager of Back 40 Farm in Washington. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

“Regime Change or War with Iran” with American diplomat William Luers: Sept. 15, 11 a.m. Hosted by Washington Democratic Town Committee at library, Wyeham Road.

Book signing and discussion with author Charles McNair, MD.: Sept. 16, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Discussion and signing of “Soldiers of a Foreign War: A Novel of Vietnam.”

Washington History Club in the Morning: Sept. 17, 10 a.m. At senior center, Bryan Hall Plaza. Topic: Washington pharmacies.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

Auditions for “Man of La Mancha”: Sept. 9, 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10, 7-9 p.m. Hosted by TheatreWorks at New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. A cast of 10 males ages 20 to 65 and five females ages 18 to 65 are sought, as well as a woman age 20-30 who can belly dance.

SHERMAN

“The Underpants”: Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sept. 21-Oct. 13, as well as Sept. 30, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39. For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.