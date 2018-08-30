Calendar

Art show featuring works by fine artists: Sept. 1-29. Opening reception, Sept. 8, 4-6 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“A Rambling Brush” - exhibit of works by Bill Merklein: Sept. 1-Oct. 29. Artist’s reception, Sept. 29, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

Exhibit including portrait of Eric Sloane by David Armstrong: Runs through Sept. 2. Eric Sloane Museum, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7). Open Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 2. For more information, call 860-927-3849.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Lisa Brody of South Kent and Daniel Gugnoni of Litchfield: Opening reception, Sept. 1, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Oct. 14. The Loft at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“The Way of Water” - oil paintings by Joanne Conant: Sept. 8-Oct. 20. Artist’s reception, Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

Music/Dance

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble concert: Aug. 31: “music by Israeli-born pianist Benjamin Hochman, 8 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Route 7. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under who is accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.

Blugrass jamboree: Sept. 2, 1 pm. Kent Village Barns. With Sherman Chamber Ensemble.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: Sept. 2: with guests Chris Durham and Gypsy Ali, 5 p.m. Sept. 9: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends, 5 p.m.The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For information, call 860-799-6464.

“Oh Boy! The Best of the Boy Bands” concert: Sept. 8. Presented by Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus at NMHS, Route 7. $20/general admission. $25/premium seat. Benefits Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce. For tickets, visit www.gnmcc.booktix.com.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble concert series: Sept. 1: “music by Israeli-born pianist Benjamin Hochman, 8 p.m. Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under who is accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.

Bluegrass jamboree: Sept. 1, 2 p.m. Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. With Sherman Chamber Ensemble.

Lake Mauweehoo Coffeehouse with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Sept. 7, 8 p.m. Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $20.

Special Events

KENT

Annual book sale: September through mid-October hours: call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

Kent Carnival: Sept. 1, noon-3 p.m. At Golden Falcon Field. For information, call 860-927-3761.

Open house to tour Marvelwood School campus-wide renovation project: Sept. 7, 4-6 p.m. Marvelwood School, Skiff Mountain Road.

NEW MILFORD

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Drop-in tech help: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, in September. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Aug. 30: with Jennifer Birdseye of Webster Bank, 7 a.m. Sept. 6: with David Febbraio of Structured Home Solutions Audio/Video, 7 a.m. Sept. 13: with Marc Audette of Audette Electrical Services, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: Aug. 31: John Denver tribute with Nancy Walsh and Rob Brereton. Sept. 1: Labor Day road rally, bike tour and 5K with music. Sept. 7: Three Men with Guitars featuring Mitch Katz, Doug Mahard and Bruce Wheeler. Sept. 8: traditional Klezmer music with T-Klez. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

National Eat Outside Day event on Green: Aug. 31, noon-1 p.m. Lunch served by Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut on the Village Green. Lunch is $15 and orders must be placed online by visiting www.communityculinaryschool.org or calling the school at 203-512-5791.

Red, White and Blue wine tasting: Aug. 31, 7-9:30 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Bullls at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. Includes tastings, food, live acoustic music, raffles and prizes. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 after Aug. 20, and may be purchased online at www.bulls.ticketleap.com/redwhitebrew.

Cruise night: Sept. 5 and 19, 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

Fall registration sessions: Sept. 5, 5-7 p.m. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

Video game club: Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Soccer challenge penalty kick competition for boys and girls ages 9-14: Sept. 8, 9 a.m. Hosted by Knights of Columbus at NMHS soccer fields. Must bring proof of age and have parent/guardian present.

Gem, jewelry and mineral show: Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Danbury Mineralogical Society at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $5/adult. $4/senior and student. Free/child under 12 and Scouts in uniform.

VFW clambake: Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road. Includes horseshoes, cornhole, a raffle, food, music with a live band and food.

Cornhole competition for adults only: Sept. 8. Warm ups, 6 p.m. Start, 7 p.m. Hosted by Knights of Columbus at Connecticut Sports Arena, Still River Drive. $60/team of two. Bring own board and bags.

Spaghetti dinner: Sept. 8, 4:30-6:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7). $10/adult and senior. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under.

“Second Saturday Stars” program - “Cosmic Perspective”: Sept. 8, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Trees of Love event for New Milford VNA & Hospice: Sept. 9, 1 -3 p.m. At Harrybrooke Park. $25/seedling. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and food for picnics. For information or to purchase a seedling, call 860-354-2216.

Merryall Chapel services: Sept. 9: with the Rev. Jack Gilpin of St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford, 4 p.m. Oct. 21: with the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School, 4 p.m. Nov. 18: with the Rev. Linda Williams of Salem Covenant Church in Washington, 4 pm. Dec. 24: with Pastor Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road.

Program about Medicare health plan options: Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Margaret Ackley, local independent health insurance representative. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

SHERMAN

Heirloom tomato festival: Sept. 1, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East. Small dishes of food prepared with farm-grown heirloom tomatoes will be available to purchase. Music will be offered from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Bible study: Sept. 5. Coffee and fellowship, 10 a.m. Bible study, 11 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call 203-312-3256.

Deer Pond offerings: Sept. 7, 12, 20 and 28: early morning bird walk, 8 a.m. Sept. 9: nature sketching, 11 a.m. Sept. 9: photography fun, with a focus on bird photography, 1 p.m. For more information, call 860-799-4074 or visit www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm-programs-classes/.

WARREN

Pre-fall festival tag sale: Sept. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by Warren Volunteer Fire Company at Warren Woods, 251 Brick School Road.

WASHINGTON

Program with author Caroline Weber: Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Proust's Duchess: How Three Celebrated Women Captured the Imagination of Fin-de-Siècle Paris.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Auditions for Washington Green Cemetery Tour: Sept. 9, 3 p.m. Sept. 11, 6 p.m. Rehearsals, Sept. 23, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 21, 3-4 p.m. Tour, Oct. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 28. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. Seven male and five female principal actors are sought to represent the 18th and 19th centuries. For more information, email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Movie screenings: Sept. 10: “The Book Club,” 1 p.m. Sept. 17: “RBG,” 1 p.m. Sept. 24: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

AREA TOWNS

Brass City Brew & ‘Que (BCB&Q): Sept. 8, noon-5 p.m. Library Park at 267 Grand Street, Waterbury. Rain or shine. Features 125-plus breweries and brewpubs, 250+-plus domestic and international brews, live music, barbeque food vendors, pit master competitions, craft beer and barbeque seminars, home brewers competition and more. VIP session, noon-1 p.m. for additional $10. To get tickets visit www.brasscitybrewandque.com which lists Waterbury locations where tickets can also be purchased. Attendees must be age 21 or older with valid state-issued photo ID or passport. No charge for designated drivers.