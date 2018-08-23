Calendar

Burnham School student artwork: Runs through Aug. 25. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Art show featuring works by fine artists: Sept. 1-29. Opening reception, Sept. 8, 4-6 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Members’ II Show: Runs through Aug. 25. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

Exhibit including portrait of Eric Sloane by David Armstrong: Runs through Sept. 2. Eric Sloane Museum, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7). Open Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 2. For more information, call 860-927-3849.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of rare telephones: Runs through Oct. 31. AMEICO, 29 Church St. Exhibit will celebrate the building’s history, as it was built by Southern New England Telephone company. Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

ROXBURY

“Mindscapes” - exhibit of works by Sebastian Tillinger: Runs through Sept. 1. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“The Way of Water” - oil paintings by Joanne Conant: Sept. 8-Oct. 20. Artist’s reception, Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Group show by Great Hollow artists: Runs through Oct. 3. Opening reception Aug. 24, 6:30-8 p.m. At Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39.

Historical/Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble concert: Aug. 31: “music by Israeli-born pianist Benjamin Hochman, 8 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Route 7. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under who is accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.

Blugrass jamboree: Sept. 2, 1 pm. Kent Village Barns. With Sherman Chamber Ensemble.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Summer jazz series: Aug. 24: duo performance TBA, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31: with Four and One Quintet, 5-7 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Free.

NEW MILFORD

S mmer concert series: Aug. 24: with Lindsey Webster. Silo at Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. $30 in advance at www.hunthillfarm.org and $35 day of event. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: Aug. 26: with guests Julie Sorcek and Dean Snellback, 5 p.m. Sept. 2: with guests Chris Durham and Gypsy Ali, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

“Oh Boy! The Best of the Boy Bands” concert: Sept. 8. Presented by Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus at NMHS, Route 7. $20/general admission. $25/premium seat. Benefits Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce. For tickets, visit www.gnmcc.booktix.com.

ROXBURY

Concert with Heart & Soul: Aug. 26, 3 p.m. Library, South Street. Free.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble concert series: Sept. 1: “music by Israeli-born pianist Benjamin Hochman, 8 p.m. Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under who is accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.

Bluegrass jamboree: Sept. 1, 2 p.m. Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. With Sherman Chamber Ensemble.

Lake Mauweehoo Coffeehouse with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Sept. 7, 8 p.m. Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $20.

Special Events

GAYLORDSVILLE

Group bike ride: Aug. 25, 11 a.m. Meet at Gaylordsville plaza, Route 7. 14-mile ride will head north on back roads to Kent, stopping at Kent Coffee and Chocolate en route. For more information email srosati999@gmail.com or text 203-448-7895.

KENT

Kent Carnival: Sept. 1, noon-3 p.m. At Golden Falcon Field. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

Open house to tour Marvelwood School campus-wide renovation project: Sept. 7, 4-6 p.m. Marvelwood School, Skiff Mountain Road.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: Aug. 19 and 26. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Future dates: Aug. 22 and 28. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: Aug. 24. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Summer series of visiting pastors: Sundays, 10:30 a.m. through Sept. 2. Coffee hour, 9:30 a.m. Church school, 11 a.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Connecticut Clay Artists show and sale: Runs through Aug. 28. At Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street.

StoryWalk: Runs through Aug. 28. Co-sponsored by library and Harrybrooke Park at the park, off Still River Drive. Book featured is “Bailey” by Harry Bliss.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: Aug. 24. Aug. 25: Appalachian and world music by Wild Cat Creek. Aug. 31: John Denver tribute with Nancy Walsh and Rob Brereton. Sept. 1: Labor Day road rally, bike tour and 5K with music. Sept. 7: Three Men with Guitars featuring Mitch Katz, Doug Mahard and Bruce Wheeler. Sept. 8: traditional Klezmer music with T-Klez. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

“Conversations with Heaven” with medium Jeanne Street: Aug. 24, 7 p.m. Sponsored by KBJB Radio/TV at Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Admission is $65; tickets, visit www.universe.com/conversationswithheaven.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: Aug. 28, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: Aug. 28, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Aug. 30: with Jennifer Birdseye of Webster Bank, 7 a.m. Sept. 6: with David Febbraio of Structured Home Solutions Audio/Video, 7 a.m. Sept. 13: with Marc Audette of Audette Electrical Services, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

National Eat Outside Day event on Green: Aug. 31, noon-1 p.m. Lunch served by Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut on the Village Green. Lunch is $15 and orders must be placed online by visiting www.communityculinaryschool.org or calling the school at 203-512-5791.

Red, White and Blue wine tasting: Aug. 31, 7-9:30 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Bullls at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. Includes tastings, food, live acoustic music, raffles and prizes. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 after Aug. 20, and may be purchased online at www.bulls.ticketleap.com/redwhitebrew.

Caregivers Support Group: Sept. 4, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Cruise night: Sept. 5, 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

Fall registration sessions: Sept. 5, 5-7 p.m. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

Video game club: Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m. Meets first Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Old-fashioned beef barbecue: Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $17/adult. $15/senior. $5/child under 10.

WASHINGTON

Judea Garden open garden day: Aug. 25, 3 -5 p.m. Judea Garden, Macricostas Preserve, Christian Street.

“Prescient Politics” Art Foreshadows Life”: Aug. 26, 3 p.m. Part of “Conversations on the Green” series at St. John’s Episcopal Church. With actor Tim Daly and Hollywood legend Barry Levinson. $45. Benefits local charities. For more information and tickets, email conversationsonthegreen@gmail.com or visit conversationsonthegreen.com.

Movie screenings: Aug. 27: “Tully,” 1 p.m. Sept. 10: “The Book Club,” 1 p.m. Sept. 17: “RBG,” 1 p.m. Sept. 24: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.