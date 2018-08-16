Calendar

Burnham School student artwork: Runs through Aug. 25. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Photography by Philip Dutton: Aug. 18-Sept. 29. Library, Wykeham Road. Features photography that documents The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at Wounded Knee Creek.

Members’ II Show: Runs through Aug. 25. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

Exhibit including portrait of Eric Sloane by David Armstrong: Runs through Sept. 2. Eric Sloane Museum, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7). Open Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 2. For more information, call 860-927-3849.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Photography by Ellen Lynch: Runs through Aug. 26. Smithy, 10 Main St.

Music/Dance

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Summer jazz series: Aug. 24: duo performance TBA, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31: with Four and One Quintet, 5-7 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Free.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski:Aug. 19: with guests The Edukated Fleas, 5 p.m. Aug. 26: with guest Julie Sorcek, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

Su mmer concert series: Aug. 17: with Slam Allen. Aug. 24: with Lindsey Webster. Silo at Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. $30 in advance at www.hunthillfarm.org and $35 day of event. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

ROXBURY

Concert with Heart & Soul: Aug. 26, 3 p.m. Library, South Street. Free.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Bridgewater County Fair: Aug. 17, 4-11 p.m. Aug. 18, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Bridgewater Fairgrounds, Route 133. Admission to the fair will be $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and free for children younger than age 12. A three-day pass will be $16 and will be available at the Mobil gas station and Bridgewater Town Hall.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Reel Readers Book Club: Meetings to be held regularly bi-monthly at the Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. For more information and RSVP, email jenn@merwinsvillehotel.org or call 203-788-1200.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: Aug. 19 and 26. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Future dates: Aug. 22 and 28. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: Aug. 24. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Summer series of visiting pastors: Sundays, 10:30 a.m. through Sept. 2. Coffee hour, 9:30 a.m. Church school, 11 a.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Connecticut Clay Artists show and sale: Runs through Aug. 28. At Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: Aug. 17: blues night with Dean Snellback and Phil Spillane. Aug. 18: songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Al Burgasser. Aug. 24: country rock with Charm City Exiles Aug. 24. Aug. 25: Appalachian and world music by Wild Cat Creek. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Clear the Shelters event: Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. With Wells Valley Sanctuary in New Milford at Petco, 169 Danbury Road, Brookfield. Anyone interested in adopting that day is asked to bring in written permission from landlord and veterinary care records of current pets, if applicable. All principal family members should be present at the time of adoption. The adoption fee for adult cats is $125 and kittens is $175.

Broadway cabaret: Aug. 18, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39. Will include selections from the Broadway songbook performed by area actors. Directed by Beth Bonnabeau of PAC at 32 Below in New Milford. $25/JCC member. $30/non-member. $15/student. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.

Roast beef dinner: Aug. 18, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Artist talk with Paula Marian: Aug. 19, 2 p.m. At Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street. Discussion of an article she wrote for “Studio Potter Magazine” and highlight the changes that have happened since Romania joined the EU.

Caregivers Support Group: Aug. 21, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Cruise night: Aug. 22, 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

Character building workshop for students entering fifth through eighth grades: Aug. 22, 3-5 p.m. Youth Agency at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. For more information and RSVP, visit myyouthagency.com or call 860-210-2030.

Creative writing workshop: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street. With local author Terry-Lynne Defino. For all skill levels and individuals 16 and older. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Aug. 23: with Gary Passineau of William Raveis, 7 a.m. Aug. 30: with Jennifer Birdseye of Webster Bank, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Book club about military history: Aug. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

“Conversations with Heaven” with medium Jeanne Street: Aug. 24, 7 p.m. Sponsored by KBJB Radio/TV at Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Admission is $65; tickets, visit www.universe.com/conversationswithheaven.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: Aug. 28, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: Aug. 28, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

National Eat Outside Day event on Green: Aug. 31, noon-1 p.m. Lunch served by Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut on the Village Green. Lunch is $15 and orders must be placed online by visiting www.communityculinaryschool.org or calling the school at 203-512-5791.

Red, White and Blue wine tasting: Aug. 31, 7-9:30 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Bullls at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. Includes tastings, food, live acoustic music, raffles and prizes. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 after Aug. 20, and may be purchased online at www.bulls.ticketleap.com/redwhitebrew.

ROXBURY

Tag/bake sale: Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

SHERMAN

Old Store 20th anniversary celebration: Aug. 18, 4-7 p.m. Old Store, Sherman Center. 20% discounts available.

Blackberry festival: Aug. 18-19, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Movie screening: Aug. 20: “Final Portrait,” 1 p.m. Aug. 27: “Tully,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Summer reading Tuesday program for youth: Aug. 21: ice cream social, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.

Hike and picnic for senior citizens: Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-noon. At Steep Rock Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

Judea Garden open garden day: Aug. 25, 3 -5 p.m. Judea Garden, Macricostas Preserve, Christian Street.

Theater

AREA TOWNS

“The Servant of Two Masters”: Aug. 17-18, 8 p.m. Presented by Dramalites of Washington at 661 Washington Road. For more information and tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.