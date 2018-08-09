Calendar

Burnham School student artwork: Runs through Aug. 25. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Members’ II Show: Runs through Aug. 25. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Photography by Ellen Lynch: Runs through Aug. 26. Smithy, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings by Herbert Kroeger: Runs through Aug. 22. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Art show: Runs through Aug. 4. Washington Art Association, Bryan Hall Plaza. Features works by Joseph Byrne, John Willis, Dudley Zopp and Susan Bogle Finnegan.

Photography by Philip Dutton: Aug. 18-Sept. 29. Library, Wykeham Road. Features photography that documents The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at Wounded Knee Creek.

Historical/Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 8-August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 8-August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 8-August.Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

BRIDGEWATER

HOLD Concert celebrating solo string music of J.S. Bach: Aug. 17, 3 p.m. Promisek at Three Rivers Farm, 694 Skyline Ridge Road. $15.

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble concert series: Aug. 10: “The Heart and Soul of Beethoven, Op. 132,” 8 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Route 7. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under who is accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.

“An Afternoon of Story and Song” with musician Steve Katz: Aug. 11, 4 p.m. Presented by library at Fife ’n Drum, 56 North Main St. $20. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Summer jazz series: Aug. 10: sol performance TBA, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24: duo performance TBA, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31: with Four and One Quintet, 5-7 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Free.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski:Aug. 12: with guests Julie Sorcek and Rich Bessel, 5 p.m. Aug. 19: with guests The Edukated Fleas, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

Su mmer concert series: Aug. 21: with Gil Parris. Aug. 17: with Slam Allen. Aug. 24: with Lindsey Webster. Silo at Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. $30 in advance at www.hunthillfarm.org and $35 day of event. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

SHERMAN

Discussion and rehearsal of Beethoven’s “String Quartet, Op. 132”: Aug. 11, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With Sherman Chamber Ensemble.

Sherman Chamber Ensemble concert series: Aug. 11: “The Heart and Soul of Beethoven, Op. 132,” 8 p.m. Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under who is accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.

WASHINGTON

Concert with New Baroque Soloists: Aug.10, 5:30 p.m. Washington meetinghouse, 6 Kirby Road. Advance tickets: $25 at www.WashingtonCT4Music.blogspot.com, 860-868-917,4 as well as at The Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students at the door. Children will be admitted free of charge.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Bridgewater County Fair: Aug. 17, 4-11 p.m. Aug. 18, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Bridgewater Fairgrounds, Route 133. Admission to the fair will be $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and free for children younger than age 12. A three-day pass will be $16 and will be available at the Mobil gas station and Bridgewater Town Hall.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Flea market: Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Gaylordsville Historical Society at Little Red Schoolhouse, Gaylord Road. Benefits Mimi Burkhardt Continuing Education Scholarship Fund.

KENT

Program about KAA founders: Aug. 11: with Deborah Chabrian and Ed Martinez, who will discuss Willard Dryden Paddock, 3 p.m. KAA Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“How Sitting at Your Desk Affects Your Health, Well-Being, & Efficiency; And What to Do About It”: Aug. 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Marion Lynott, certified health coach and office ergonomic evaluator, health coach and founder of Max Your Wellness, LLC of Bethel. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Summer series of visiting pastors: Sundays, 10:30 a.m. through Sept. 2. Coffee hour, 9:30 a.m. Church school, 11 a.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: Aug. 10: square dancing. Aug. 11: American folk music and dance with Atwater/Donnelly. Aug. 17: blues night with Dean Snellback and Phil Spillane. Aug. 18: songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Al Burgasser. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Connecticut Clay Artists show and sale: Runs through Aug. 28. Artists’ reception, Aug. 11, 5- 8 p.m. At Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street.

Movie screening on the Village Green: Aug. 10: “Grease” (PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green. Free.

Program about French author Marcel Proust and his complicated relationship with his Jewish heritage: Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m. Temple Sholom, Route 7. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-0273.

“Second Saturday Stars” program, “The Evolution of Curiosity’s Sampling Capability During Operations”: Aug, 11, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Merryall Chapel service: Aug. 12: with Pastor Alan Freeman of the Connecticut Chaplaincy, 4 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: Aug. 14 and 28, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

“Tree Health Affecting You” program with Carlos Caridad: Aug. 14. Refreshments, 1 p.m. Program, 1:30 p.m. Hosted by Garden Club at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: Aug. 14, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

First responder appreciation brunch: Aug. 15, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Seatings, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Drop-in guests welcome all day. At Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. Free/first responder with ID. $8/adult. $5/senior and child 7 and older. Free/child under 7. For more information and reservations, call 860-354-7966.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Aug. 16: with Attorney Katherine Webster-O’Keefe, 7 a.m. Aug. 23: with Gary Passineau of William Raveis, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Appy Hour: Aug. 16, 6-7 p.m. Library, Main Street. Bring mobile devices and feedback about various apps. For more information and registration, call 860-355-1191.

Broadway cabaret: Aug. 18, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39. Will include selections from the Broadway songbook performed by area actors. Directed by Beth Bonnabeau of PAC at 32 Below in New Milford. $25/JCC member. $30/non-member. $15/student. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.

Roast beef dinner: Aug. 18. Regularly held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Artist talk with Paula Marian: Aug. 19, 2 p.m. At Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street. Discussion of an article she wrote for “Studio Potter Magazine” and highlight the changes that have happened since Romania joined the EU.

Caregivers Support Group: Aug. 21, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Cruise night: Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and 19. (Meets every other Wednesday night beginning July 11), 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

Character building workshop for students entering fifth through eighth grades: Aug. 22, 3-5 p.m. Youth Agency at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. For more information and RSVP, visit myyouthagency.com or call 860-210-2030.

Creative writing workshop: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street. With local author Terry-Lynne Defino. For all skill levels and individuals 16 and older. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Roxbury Jazz Festival: Aug. 11. Gates open, 1 p.m. Music starts, 3 p.m. Headliner band, 8 p.m. At Munson Meadow. Performers will include The Hot Club of Black Rock; Medusa, with Jocelyn Pleasant and Corey Hutchins; the Kathy Thompson Band; Marc Wager and the Roxtones; and The Doug White Quintet. VIP cocktail party, $30, which includes free drinks from 1 to 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., the party will change to a cash bar. Free/children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Roxbury Market as well as on Eventbrite and Facebook. For more information and tickets, visit www.roxburyjazzfestival.com.

Tag/bake sale: Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

SHERMAN

Old Store open: Thursdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m., or when the flag is flying. The Old Store and Museum, 3 Sherman Center.

“Twelfth Night”: Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, 1 p.m. Co-presented by Jewish Community in Sherman and Sherman Playhouse at JCC, 9 Route 39. $15/member. $20/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

Discussion and book signing: Aug. 12, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With author/painter Adam Van Doren who will discuss and sign copies of his new book “The Stones of Yale.”

Movie screenings: Aug. 13: “The Leisure Seeker,” 1 p.m. Aug. 20: “Final Portrait,” 1 p.m. Aug. 27: “Tully,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Summer reading Tuesday programs for youth: Aug. 14: “School of Rock” (PG-13) movie night, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21: ice cream social, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.

“Summer Garden Abundance: What to do with all those Veggies and Herbs”: Aug. 16, 6 p.m. Presented by Steep Rock Association’s Judea Garden at the library, Wykeham Road. With Ann Hodgman, acclaimed cookbook author, and Robin Hirschfield, owner of New Preston Provisions. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

AREA TOWNS

“Avenue Q”: Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 12, 2 p.m. Presented by Performing Arts Center at 32 Below in New Milford at Brookfield Theatre for the Arts, 184 Whisconier Road, Brookfield. $15/adult. $12/student and senior.