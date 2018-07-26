Calendar

Mixed medium art by Jean Jusko: Runs through July 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Members’ II Show: Opening reception, Aug. 4, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Aug. 25. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Photography by Ellen Lynch: Runs through Aug. 26. Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Mindscapes” - exhibit of works by Sebastian Tillinger: Runs through Sept. 1. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings by Herbert Kroeger: Runs through Aug. 22. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Art show: Runs through Aug. 4. Washington Art Association, Bryan Hall Plaza. Features works by Joseph Byrne, John Willis, Dudley Zopp and Susan Bogle Finnegan.

Historical/Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., through August.Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

KENT

Free “Concerts on the Lawn” series: Aug. 2: with the Joint Chiefs, 6-8 p.m. On lawn at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. In case of rain, concerts will be held at Kent Community House, 93 North Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Summer jazz series: July 27: the Four and One Quintet, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 10: sol performance TBA, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24: duo performance TBA, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31: with Four and One Quintet, 5-7 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Free.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: July 29: with guests Chris Durham and Gypsy Ali, 5 p.m. Aug. 5: with friends, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For information, call 860-799-6464.

WASHINGTON

Concert series with New Baroque Soloists: July 27 and Aug. 3 and 10, 5:30 p.m. Washington meetinghouse, 6 Kirby Road. Advance tickets: $25 each or $90 for the series at www.WashingtonCT4Music.blogspot.com, 860-868-917,4 as well as at The Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students at the door. Children will be admitted free of charge.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Program about food standards claims and how they relate to animal production: July 27, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-354-6937.

Patio party: July 28, 4-7 p.m. Senior center, Hut Hill Road. $25 in advance and $30 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-3090 or email bwseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Program about food standards and how they relate to animal production: July 28, 5 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Annual book sale: July-August hours: Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Library, Main Street.

Antique engine show: July 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. On the grounds of the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

Kent Sidewalk Festival: Aug. 2-5. In and around Kent. Includes sales, car show, food, demonstrations and more. For more information, visit www.kentct.com.

KAA Clothesline Art Sale: Aug. 3-5, 1-5 p.m. each day. Kent Art Association Gallery, South Main St.

“DJ Red Supreme Dance Party” for children: Aug. 8, 11 a.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

New England clambake dinner: July 29, 3-5 p.m. Rain date, Aug. 5. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. $50. For more information, visit www.hopkinsvineyard.com/events.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Summer series of visiting pastors: Sundays, 10:30 a.m. through Sept. 2. Coffee hour, 9:30 a.m. Church school, 11 a.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

“Cooking as a Life Skill” classes for children ages 8 and older: Registration, ongoing. Aug. 6-10 and Aug. 13-17, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4 p.m. Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $200/child. For more information and RSVP, call 203-512-5791.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: July 28: Center Stage, a preview of upcoming concerts. Aug. 3: singing storyteller Dave Ray. Aug. 4: music by Song Horse featuring Chuck Cundari, Felicia Michael and Nancy Janutolo. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Tag sale: July 27-28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (with 50 percent off items). New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Village Fair Days: July 27-28, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce on Village Green.

A. Russell Ayre Scholarship tag sale: July 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and July 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fellowship hall at First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Sale of homemade pies and other baked goods: July 27-28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Under a tent on front steps of First Congregational Church, 36 Main St. Includes homemade pies made by women of the church, as well as baked goods.

Hike with New Milford River Trail Association: July 28, 10 a.m. Meet at south parking lot, next to Dagwood’s restaurant near Boardman Bridge. Hike will be at Sega Meadows Park.

Program about World War I monuments in the state: Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Aug. 2: with Lisa Berte of LAB Media, 7 a.m. Aug. 9: with Evan Garrity of Garrity Water Solutions, 7 a.m. Aug. 16: with Attorney Katherine Webster O’Keefe, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Connecticut Clay Artists show and sale: Aug. 2-28. Artists’ reception, Aug. 11, 5- 7 p.m. At Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street.

Video game club: Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

NMVNA 100th anniversary celebration: Aug. 3, 4-10 p.m. Village Green. Includes raffles, music, food, entertainment, games and activities for all ages. $15/adult. $5/child 12 and under. $40/family of four or more. Tickets can be purchased at www.newmilfordvna.org.

Book signing with R. C. Goodwin: Aug. 4. Bank Street Book Nook, Bank Street. For more information, call 860-354-3865.

Caregivers Support Group: Aug. 7 and 21, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Cruise night: Aug. 8 and 22, 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

Program with representatives from Aquarion Water: Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Free shower timers for the first 50 registrants. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Movie screening on the Village Green: Aug. 10: “Grease” (PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green. Free.

ROXBURY

“Libraries Rock” summer reading program offerings: July 28: “Bring the Hoopla,” a hoop class, 11:30 a.m. July 30: “Fun with Rhymes,” a drumming program, 11:30 a.m. July 31: music trivia night, 6:30 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

Trivia night: July 28. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Trivia, 7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $75/table of six. $12/individual who will join a team. BYOB/S. For more information, call 860-355-9067.

Roxbury Jazz Festival: Aug. 11. Gates open, 1 p.m. Music starts, 3 p.m. Headliner band, 8 p.m. At Munson Meadow. Performers will include The Hot Club of Black Rock; Medusa, with Jocelyn Pleasant and Corey Hutchins; the Kathy Thompson Band; Marc Wager and the Roxtones; and The Doug White Quintet. VIP cocktail party, $30, which includes free drinks from 1 to 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., the party will change to a cash bar. Free/children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Roxbury Market as well as on Eventbrite and Facebook. For more information and tickets, visit www.roxburyjazzfestival.com.

SHERMAN

Blood drive in memory of Julia Malsin: Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Co-hosted by Julia’s Wings Foundation, Holiday Point Association and American Red Cross. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Sponsor code is Julia.

Sherman Volunteer Fire Department annual ball: Aug. 4. At firehouse. $35 in advance. $40 at door. For information and tickets, visit www.shermanvfd.org.

WASHINGTON

Foreign film screenings: July 30: “Amelie,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Talk and book signing with Simon Winchester: Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “The Perfectionists: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World.”

Discussion and book signing: Aug. 5, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With local author and conservationist Edwin Matthews, who will discuss and sign copies of his new book of essays “Litchfield Country Journal: Notes on Wildness Around Us.”

Movie screenings: Aug. 6: “Chappaquiddick,” 1 p.m. Aug. 13: “The Leisure Seeker,” 1 p.m. Aug. 20: “Final Portrait,” 1 p.m. Aug. 27: “Tully,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Summer reading Tuesday program for youth: Aug. 7: lip sync battle for ages 8 and older, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.

“How We Got the Lake from Green to Clean,” focusing on Lake Waramaug: Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Sean Hayden, Lake Waramaug Task Force Executive Director. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

World Turtle Day: July 28, 1-4 p.m. Great Hollow Nature Preserve, 225 State Route 37, New Fairfield. Includes visit with 200-pound African tortoises and other exotic species from all over the world, in addition to several turtles that call Connecticut home; presentations about turtle conservation and captive breeding of endangered species; and turtle-themed activities and games for kids. A suggested donation of $5/person or $10/family.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“An Act of God”: Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 4, 8 p.m., as well as July 29, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“Other Desert Cities”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., through July 28. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North. For more information and ticket, visit www.shermanplayers.org.