Calendar

Mixed medium art by Jean Jusko: Runs through July 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Members’ II Show: Opening reception, Aug. 4, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Aug. 25. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Photography by Ellen Lynch: Runs through Aug. 26. Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Mindscapes” - exhibit of works by Sebastian Tillinger: Opening reception, July 21, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Sept. 1. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings by Herbert Kroeger: Runs through Aug. 22. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Art show: Runs through Aug. 4. Washington Art Association, Bryan Hall Plaza. Features works by Joseph Byrne, John Willis, Dudley Zopp and Susan Bogle Finnegan.

Music/Dance

KENT

Free “Concerts on the Lawn” series: July 26: with The Carlson Family Band, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2: with the Joint Chiefs, 6-8 p.m. On lawn at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. In case of rain, concerts will be held at Kent Community House, 93 North Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Summer jazz series: July 20: solo performance to be announced, 5-7 p.m. July 27: the Four and One Quintet, 5-7 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Free.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: July 22: with friends, 5 p.m. July 29: with friends, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

SHERMAN

Concert with Big Frank & The Healers: July 21, 7:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/JCC member. $25/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

StoryWalk: Through July 21, during library hours. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

Program about food standards claims and how they relate to animal production: July 27, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Annual book sale: July-August hours: Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. September through mid-October hours: call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

Antique engine show: July 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. On the grounds of the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

New England clambake dinner: July 29, 3-5 p.m. Rain date, Aug. 5. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. $50. For more information, visit www.hopkinsvineyard.com/events.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Summer series of visiting pastors: Sundays, 10:30 a.m. through Sept. 2. Coffee hour, 9:30 a.m. Church school, 11 a.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: July 20: satiric, ironic and comedic songs with David Goldenburg. July 21: program with David Roth. July 28: Center Stage, a preview of upcoming concerts. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Book signing with Mark Stevens: July 21, noon. Bank Street Book Nook. Author of “Sky’s Amazing Dream.”

Roast beef dinner: July 21, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Summer tag sale: July 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

“Game On, Gearing Up for Life’s Big Games” children’s camp: July 23-27, 9 a.m.-noon each day. Walnut Hill Community Church, Dorwin Hill Road. For children ages 4-seventh grade $25/camper. $40 family maximum. To register, visit http://walnuthillkids.camp/kids-camp-new-milford/. For more information, call 203-796-7373 or email cblevins@walnuthillcc.org.

Cruise night: July 25. Meets every other Wednesday night beginning July 11, 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

VFW session with state veteran service officer: July 25, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: July 26: with Douglas Johnson of PrintWorks, 7 a.m. Aug. 2: with Lisa Berte of LAB Media, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Tag sale: Preview night, July 26, 6-8 p.m. $5 admission. Also open, with no admission: July 27-28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (with 50 percent off items). New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Book club about military history: July 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

One-on-one guidance navigating digital devices: July 25, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street.

Tech help Q&A session: July 26, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street. Provides help for library’s downloadable options.

Village Fair Days: July 27-28, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce on Village Green.

Hike with New Milford River Trail Association: July 28, 10 a.m. Meet at south parking lot, next to Dagwood’s restaurant near Boardman Bridge. Hike will be at Sega Meadows Park.

Program about World War I monuments in the state: Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

“Libraries Rock” summer reading program offerings: July 21: “Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Musical Petting Zoo,” 11:30 a.m. July 28: “Bring the Hoopla,” a hoop class, 11:30 a.m. July 30: “Fun with Rhymes,” a drumming program, 11:30 a.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“Movies & Popcorn”: July 23: “Sherlock Gnomes,” 4 p.m. Library, South Street.

Summer reading program offerings: July 24: musical chairs night, 6:30 p.m. July 31: music trivia night, 6:30 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond offerings: July 20: morning bird walk, 8 a.m. July 25: bird walk, 8 a.m. July 27: “Birds & More: Ecology Walk,” 8-10 p.m. July 31: bird walk, 8 a.m. Family friendly walk, 10 a.m. Deer Pond, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-5074.

“America & Me” with William Kinsolving: July 22, 2 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $10.

WASHINGTON

Horse showing: July 21, 1-3 p.m. Tack sale, noon-3 p.m. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road.

Foreign film screenings: July 23: “The Wedding Plan,” 1 p.m. July 30: “Amelie,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“An Act of God”: Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 4, 8 p.m., as well as July 29, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“Other Desert Cities”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., through July 28, as well as July 22, 2 p.m. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North. For more information and ticket, visit www.shermanplayers.org.