Calendar

Mixed medium art by Jean Jusko: Runs through July 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA juried president’s show: Runs through July 22. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Photography by Ellen Lynch: Opening reception, July 13, 5-7 p.m. Runs through Aug. 26. Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Mindscapes” - exhibit of works by Sebastian Tillinger: Opening reception, July 21, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Sept. 1. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings by Herbert Kroeger: Opening reception, July 13, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through Aug. 22. Library, Sherman Center.

Music/Dance

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble concert: July 14: “The Great Schubert Quintet,” 8 p.m. At RT Facts Gallery, 8 Old Barn Road, Kent. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Route 7. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under who is accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.

Free “Concerts on the Lawn” series: July 19: with The Regulators, 6-8 p.m. July 26: with The Carlson Family Band, 6-8 p.m. On lawn at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. In case of rain, concerts will be held at Kent Community House, 93 North Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Summer jazz series: July 13: with Bentley Lewis, 5-7 p.m. July 20: solo performance to be announced, 5-7 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Free.

NEW MILFORD

Summer concert series: July 14: with La Pompe Attack. Aug. 21: with Gil Parris. Aug. 17: with Slam Allen. Aug. 24: with Lindsey Webster. Silo at Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. $30 in advance at www.hunthillfarm.org and $35 day of event. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: July15: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends, 5 p.m. July 22: with friends, 5 p.m. July 29: with friends, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

SHERMAN

Free children’s concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: July 14, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center.

Concert with Big Frank & The Healers: July 21, 7:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/JCC member. $25/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Trivia night: July 14, 6-8:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Bridgewater Recreation at Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, Main Street. Must be 21 or older. $10 per-person entry fee payable at the door. Registration is available via Eventbrite at www.burnhamlibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook page. For more information, call 860-354-6937 or email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.

StoryWalk, self-guided walk to read “Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie”: July 19-21. Library, Main Street.

KENT

Book signing with Steven Parlato: July 14, 2-3 p.m. House of Books, 10 North Mani St. Author of new young adult novel “The Precious Dreadful.”

Program about KAA founders: July 14: with Amy Kurtz Lansing of the Florence Griswold Museum, who will discuss Robert Nogg Nisbet, 3 p.m. KAA Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Summer series of visiting pastors: Sundays, 10:30 a.m. through Sept. 2. Coffee hour, 9:30 a.m. Church school, 11 a.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: July 13: square dancing. July 14: banjos, dulcimers and harmonies with Sally Rogers and Howie Burston. July 20: satiric, ironic and comedic songs with David Goldenburg. July 21: program with David Roth. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Comedy cabaret: July 14, 2 p.m. Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation, 19 Poplar St. For more information and RSVP, call the 19 Poplar St. facility at 860-915-1221.

Book signing with Vince LaFontan: July 14, 1-2:30 p.m. Bank Street Book Nook, Bank Street. Author of “The Farmhouse LadyBug.”

Corn hole tournament: July 14. Warmups, 6 p.m. Start, 7 p.m. Hosted by Knights of Columbus at Connecticut Sports Arena, Still River Drive. $60/team. Bring own board. Registration is available at www.ctsportsarena.com or by calling 860-799-6000.

Movie screenings on the Village Green: July 14: “Finding Nemo” (G), 8:30 p.m. “Grease” (PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green. Free.

Thanksgiving in July car, motorcycle and truck show: July 14, 5-9 p.m. Rain date, July 21. Co-hosted by Paradice Cruisers and Union Savings Bank at the bank, Route 202. Bring non-perishable items to benefit food bank.

The Big Jeep Thing: July 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, Aug. 5. Sponsored by Wetmore’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram at Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information and registration, visit www.wetmoresonline.com.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “The Outer Solar System - Winter is (Always) Here”: July 14, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7.

Caregivers Support Group: July 17, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Screening of and discussion about “The History of the Movies”: July 18, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With guest speaker Simon Melzer, writer, producer and narrator of the documentary “The History of the Movies.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meeting: July 19: with Douglas Johnson of PrintWorks, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Roast beef dinner: July 21. Regularly held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Summer tag sale: July 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

“Game On, Gearing Up for Life’s Big Games” children’s camp: July 23-27, 9 a.m.-noon each day. Walnut Hill Community Church, Dorwin Hill Road. For children ages 4-seventh grade $25/camper. $40 family maximum. To register, visit http://walnuthillkids.camp/kids-camp-new-milford/. For more information, call 203-796-7373 or email cblevins@walnuthillcc.org.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: July 24, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: July 24, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ Contest: July 14, 2 p.m. Gates open, noon. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Rain date, July 15. Hurlbut Park, Apple Lane. $12/person 10 and older. Free/child under 10.

Summer reading program offerings: July 17: tie dye night, 6:30 p.m. July 24: musical chairs night, 6:30 p.m. July 31: music trivia night, 6:30 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

“Movies & Popcorn”: July 16: “Early Man,” 4 p.m. July 23: “Sherlock Gnomes,” 4 p.m. Library, South Street.

“Libraries Rock” summer reading program offerings: July 21: “Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Musical Petting Zoo,” 11:30 a.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Naromi Land Trust annual meeting and program: July 13, 6 p.m. At Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, corner of Route 37 South and Leach Hollow Road. With guest speaker Debbie Corcione, founder and director of the Wildlife-Line, Inc., a wildlife rehabilitator in Sherman.

Deer Pond offerings: July 17: hike, 9 a.m.-noon. July 20: morning bird walk, 8 a.m. July 25: bird walk, 8 a.m. Deer Pond, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-5074.

WASHINGTON

Foreign film screenings: July 16: “A Fantastic Woman,” 1 p.m. July 23: “The Wedding Plan,” 1 p.m. July 30: “Amelie,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Library offerings: July 19: “Branching into Foresty,” 10 a.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

“Of Bohemians and Bovines: Florence Griswold Museum and ‘The Art of the New England Farm’”: July 19, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With David D.J. Rau, director of education and outreach at Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“An Act of God”: Fridays-Saturdays, July 13-Aug. 4, 8 p.m., as well as July 29, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“Other Desert Cities”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., through July 28, as well as July 15 and 22, 2 p.m. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North. For more information and ticket, visit www.shermanplayers.org.