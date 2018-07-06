Calendar

Photography by Ellen Lynch: Opening reception, July 13, 5-7 p.m. Runs through Aug. 26. Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Botanical Paintings” - works by Phil Stone: Runs through July 14. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

WASHINGTON

Art show: Opening reception, July 7, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Aug. 4. Washington Art Association, Bryan Hall Plaza. Features works by Joseph Byrne, John Willis, Dudley Zopp and Susan Bogle Finnegan.

Music/Dance

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Summer jazz series: July 6: duo performance TBA, 5-7 p.m. July 13: with Bentley Lewis, 5-7 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Free.

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble concert series: July 14: “The Great Schubert Quintet,” 8 p.m. At RT Facts Gallery, 8 Old Barn Road, Kent.At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Route 7. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under who is accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: July 8: with guests Mel and Vinnie, 5 p.m. June 15: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends, 5 p.m. July The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

Su mmer concert: July 14: with La Pompe Attack. Silo at Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. $30 in advance at www.hunthillfarm.org and $35 day of event. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

SHERMAN

Free children’s concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: July 14, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center.

AREA TOWNS

Sherman Chamber Ensemble concert: July 13: “The Great Schubert Quintet,” 7:30 p.m. At Smithfield Church, 656 Smithfield Valley Road (Route 83), Amenia, N.Y. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under who is accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Trivia night: July 14, 6-8:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Bridgewater Recreation at Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, Main Street. Must be 21 or older. $10 per-person entry fee payable at the door. Registration is available via Eventbrite at www.burnhamlibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook page. For more information, call 860-354-6937 or email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.

KENT

Book signings: July 7. 2-3 p.m.: with John Milnes Baker, author of “American House Styles: A Concise Guide. 3-4 p.m.: with Adam Van Doren, author of “The Stones of Yale.”

Art exhibit based on “Noah Blake and His Wonderful Cabin” book: Runs through July 8. Eric Sloane Museum, Route 7 North. Artist’s reception, July 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3849.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

New Preston Summer Stroll: July 7, 1-4 p.m. New Preston village. Variety of shops and businesses to be open for shopping, food, music, art, music and more.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: July 6: concert featuring local talent with Clare Costello and Tyler Mahard. July 7: songs of life with Mike Latini and Jim Nowak. July 13: square dancing. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

FRIENDS of New Milford Public Library annual book sale: July 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and July 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Tag sale: July 7, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7).

Fourth of July Celebration: July 7. 6 p.m.: Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford giant birthday cake. 6:30 p.m.: opening ceremony. 7 p.m.: music by Perfect Timing. All on Village Green. Lions Club carnival at Young’s Field starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks display to be shot off over Fort Hill/Still Meadow at dusk, about 9:30 p.m.

“Smokin’ in the Hills” BBQ: July 7, 5 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm tobacco barn, 81 Crossmon Road. $75/general admission. $100/class scholarship ticket. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0300.

Cruise night: July 11 and 25, 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

Program about health care: July 11, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With guest speaker Debbie Bain, founder of Prism Health Advocate. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

“Tie-in of State and Local Law into New Milford’s Town Government” workshop: July 11, 7 p.m. Hosted by town of New Milford, E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: July 12: with Jessica Williams of Number Nerd, 7 a.m. July 19: with Douglas Johnson of PrintWorks, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Comedy cabaret: July 14, 2 p.m. Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation, 19 Poplar St. For more information and RSVP, call the 19 Poplar St. facility at 860-915-1221.

Corn hole tournament: July 14. Warmups, 6 p.m. Start, 7 p.m. Hosted by Knights of Columbus at Connecticut Sports Arena, Still River Drive. $60/team. Bring own board. Registration is available at www.ctsportsarena.com or by calling 860-799-6000.

“Screening of “Finding Nemo” on Green: July 14, 8:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green. Free.

The Big Jeep Thing: July 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, Aug. 5. Sponsored by Wetmore’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram at Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information and registration, visit www.wetmoresonline.com.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “The Outer Solar System - Winter is (Always) Here”: July 14, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7.

ROXBURY

“Libraries Rock” summer reading program offerings: July 7: “Caravan Puppets: The Musical,” 11:30 a.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“Movies & Popcorn”: July 9: “Lego DC: The Flash,” 4 p.m. July 16: “Early Man,” 4 p.m. Library, South Street.

Summer reading program offerings: July 10: “The Science of Caryn Lin,” 6:30 p.m. July 17: tie dye night, 6:30 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

“Under the Nighttime Sky: Astral Photography with Rob MacPherson”: July 12, 6:30-10 p.m. Start at land trust’s office, 6 Mine Hill Road, and ends at River Road Preserve along Shepaug River. To register for the program, call Barbara at 860-350-4148 or email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.

Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ Contest: July 14, 2 p.m. Gates open, noon. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Rain date, July 15. Hurlbut Park, Apple Lane. $12/person 10 and older. Free/child under 10.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond offerings: July 6: ground and trails open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Guided bird walk, 10 a.m. July 11: “Birds & More: Ecology Walk,” 7-9 p.m. July 12: plant walk, 9 a.m. Advanced volunteer training session for bird monitoring and data collection, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Deer Pond, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-5074.

Deer Pond grand grounds opening: July 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Includes 8 a.m. bird walk, 10 a.m. opening remarks, welcome and ribbon cutting, 10:30 a.m. Skyhunters in Flight Birds of Prey demonstration and 11:30 a.m. guided bird walks. Deer Pond, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-5074.

Naromi Land Trust annual meeting and program: July 13, 6 p.m. At Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, corner of Route 37 South and Leach Hollow Road. With guest speaker Debbie Corcione, founder and director of the Wildlife-Line, Inc., a wildlife rehabilitator in Sherman.

WASHINGTON

HORSE volunteer day: July 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, July 8. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road.

Photography session at Judea Garden: July 7, 4 p.m. Judea Garden, at Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St. With photographer Rich Pomerantz.

Foreign film screenings: July 9: “Loveless,” 1 p.m. July 16: “A Fantastic Woman,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Program with cookbook authors: July 12, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarborough, authors of “The Kitchen Shortcut Bible.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Library offerings: July 12: A-MAIZE-ingly Corny,” 10 a.m. July 19: “Branching into Foresty,” 10 a.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“An Act of God”: Fridays-Saturdays, July 13-Aug. 4, 8 p.m., as well as July 29, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“Other Desert Cities”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., July 6-28, as well as July 15 and 22, 2 p.m. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North. For more information and ticket, visit www.shermanplayers.org.

Auditions for Steve Martin’s “The Underpants”: July 9-10, 7-9 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. Cast of four males and two females ages 20 to 60 is sought. For more information, email the director at danf417@gmail.com.