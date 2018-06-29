Calendar

Mixed medium art by Jean Jusko: Runs through July 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“95 More Years”: Runs through June 30. Kent Art Association, Main Street.

KAA juried president’s show: Opening reception, June 30, 2 -4 p.m. Runs through July 22. Kent Art association, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of rare telephones: June 30-Oct. 31. AMEICO, 29 Church St. Exhibit will celebrate the building’s history, as it was built by Southern New England Telephone company. Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of works by women of Studio 130: Runs through July 6. Library, Sherman Center. Features works by Tricia Anderson, Bonnie Jo Cheron, Amy Dyer, Sue Edelstein, Kathy Flynn, Allison May Gennings, Monika Kenny, Sofie Kirk, Lisa Sachetti Mahon and Annie McAward, as well as their teacher Kathleen L’Hommedieu.

Historical/Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 8-August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 8-August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 8-August.Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Summer jazz series: June 29: with Bentley Lewis ad Joe Conticello, 5-7 p.m. July 6: duo performance TBA, 5-7 p.m. At The Smithy, 10 Main St. Free.

NEW MILFORD

Songwriters Series concert: June 29, 7-9 p.m. Hosted by musician Corey Durkin at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. Free. Priority seating reservations can be made by visiting notyouraverageconcert.com.

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: July 1: with guest Julie Sorcek, 5 p.m. July 8: with guests Mel & Vinnie, 5 p.m. July 15: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

KENT

Art exhibit based on “Noah Blake and His Wonderful Cabin” book: June 29-July 8. Eric Sloane Museum, Route 7 North. Artist’s reception, July 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3849.

Reading of “Declaration of Independence” and bell ringing: July 4, just before 2 p.m. Eric Sloane Museum, Route 7 North.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

New Preston Summer Stroll: July 7, 1-4 p.m. New Preston village. Variety of shops and businesses to be open for shopping, food, music, art, music and more.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: June 29: classic American folk music by John Bolster and Susan Reid Bozso. June 30: cabaret with Alan Clark July 6: concert featuring local talent with Clare Costello and Tyler Mahard. July 7: songs of life with Mike Latini and Jim Nowak. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Movie screening on the Village Green: June 29: “Mr. Deeds” (PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green. Free.

Connecticut Taco Festival: June 30, noon-6 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive.

“Staycation Celebration”: June 30, noon-5 p.m. New Milford Tennis & Swim Club, 93 Aspetuck Ridge Road. Includes tennis clinic from 4-5 p.m., giveaways and raffles, food for sale, live streaming of KBJB Radio and more. $10/adult. $5/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. For more information, call 860-354-7876.

Caregivers Support Group: July 3, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

FRIENDS of New Milford Public Library annual book sale: Early bird event, July 5, 9-10 a.m. $5. Sale: July 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., July 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and July 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Video game club: July 5, 6:30 p.m. Meets first Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: July 5: with Scott Mulhare, CPA of Bakewell & Mulhare, 7 a.m. July 12: with Jessica Williams of Number Nerd, 7 a.m. July 19: with Douglas Johnson of PrintWorks, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Fourth of July Celebration: July 7. 6 p.m.: Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford giant birthday cake. 6:30 p.m.: opening ceremony. 7 p.m.: music by Perfect Timing. All on Village Green. Lions Club carnival at Young’s Field starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks display to be shot off over Fort Hill/Still Meadow at dusk, about 9:30 p.m.

Tag sale: July 7, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7).

“Tie-in of State and Local Law into New Milford’s Town Government” workshop: July 11, 7 p.m. Hosted by town of New Milford, E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Cruise night: July 11, 7- 9 p.m. Presented by Connecticut Cruise News at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Danbury Road (Route 7 South).

Program about health care: July 11, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With guest speaker Debbie Bain, founder of Prism Health Advocate. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Program and book signing with historian (Deej) Webb: June 30, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. Author of book “Boats Against the Current: The Honeymoon Summer of Scott and Zelda,” created as a companion piece to the upcoming release of the film “Gatsby in Connecticut: The Untold Story”, which features noted actors Sam Waterston and Keir Dullea, copies of the book will be available for purchase.

“Movies & Popcorn”: July 2: “Peter Rabbit,” 4 p.m. July 9: “Lego DC: The Flash,” 4 p.m. Library, South Street.

Summer reading program offerings: July 3: screening of “Sing,” 6 p.m. July 10: “The Science of Caryn Lin,” 6:30 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

WASHINGTON

“Fishing for Science”: June 30, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by Steep Rock Association at Hidden Valley Preserve. To register, visit http://www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or call the office at 860-868-9131.

Fourth of July concert: July 4, 2 p.m. River Walk Pavilion, 11 School St. Bring picnic, blankets/chairs, and Frisbee, football or yard game.

Foreign film screenings: July 9: “Loveless,” 1 p.m. July 16: “A Fantastic Woman,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Theater

SHERMAN

“Other Desert Cities”: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., July 6-28, as well as July 15 and 22, 2 p.m. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North. For more information and ticket, visit www.shermanplayers.org.

Auditions for Steve Martin’s “The Underpants”: July 9-10, 7-9 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. Cast of four males and two females ages 20 to 60 is sought. For more information, email the director at danf417@gmail.com.