Calendar

“95 More Years”: Runs through June 30. Kent Art Association, Main Street.

KAA juried president’s show: Opening reception, June 30, 2 -4 p.m. Runs through July 22. Kent Art association, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson: Runs through July 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

Photography by Ellen Lynch: Opening reception, July 13, 5-7 p.m. Runs through Aug. 26. Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of rare telephones: June 30-Oct. 31. AMEICO, 29 Church St. Exhibit will celebrate the building’s history, as it was built by Southern New England Telephone company. Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

WASHINGTON

New collection of watercolor paintings by Jim Stanton: Runs through June 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Free “Concerts on the Lawn” series program: June 28: with Heather and Tobias, 6-8 p.m. On lawn at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. In case of rain, concerts will be held at Kent Community House, 93 North Main St.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: June 24: with guest Julie Sorcek, 5 p.m. July 1: with guest Julie Sorcek, 5 p.m. July 8: with guests Mel & Vinnie, 5 p.m. July 15: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

Jazz-inspired classics concert: June 24, 3 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. With clarinetist Enid Blount Press and pianist Laurel Larsen. Free.

Songwriters Series concert: June 29, 7-9 p.m. Hosted by musician Corey Durkin at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. Free. Priority seating reservations can be made by visiting notyouraverageconcert.com.

Special Events

KENT

Annual book sale: June hours: Fridays and Sundays, noon- 5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July-August hours: Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Library, Main Street.

Art exhibit based on “Noah Blake and His Wonderful Cabin” book: June 29-July 8. Eric Sloane Museum, Route 7 North. Artist’s reception, July 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3849.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Queens and Quigg” benefit: June 24, noon-4 p.m. Sponsored by KBJB Radio/TV at New Preston Women’s Club, 27 Church St. Features Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche, Olivia London and Annie Manildoo, as well as vendors, raffles and more. $45. Benefits Sean Quigg of New Milford, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

“Cooking as a Life Skill” classes for children ages 8 and older: Registration, ongoing. Aug. 6-10 and Aug. 13-17, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4 p.m. Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $200/child. For more information and RSVP, call 203-512-5791.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: June 22: songs of life and love with George Mallas. June 23: staged reading of “Twilight of the Gods.” June 29: classic American folk music by John Bolster and Susan Reid Bozso. June 30: cabaret with Alan Clark.Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Rabies clinic: June 24, 9 a.m.-noon. Administered by Park Lane Animal Hospital at Animal Welfare Society, 8 Dodd Road. $20 cash fee/cat or dog. Cats must be in carrier. Dogs must be on leash. For more information, call 860-354-1350.

Program to honor the late Barbara Hyatt: June 24, 1 p.m. At New Milford Historical Society, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: June 26, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: June 26, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: June 27, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

“The Town Meeting form in Government in Connecticut” workshop: June 27, 7 p.m. Hosted by town of New Milford, E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: June 28: with Wayne Locke of Matson Financial Advisors, 7 a.m. July 5: with Scott Mulhare, CPA of Bakewell & Mulhare, 7 a.m. July 12: with Jessica Williams of Number Nerd, 7 a.m. July 19: with Douglas Johnson of PrintWorks, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Community dinner: June 28. Hosted by Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $15/adult. $7.50/child 12 and under. For more information and tickets, call 203-512-5791.

Book club about military history: June 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Movie screening on the Village Green: June 29: “Mr. Deeds” (PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater on Village Green. Free.

Connecticut Taco Festival: June 30, noon-6 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive.

“Staycation Celebration”: June 30, noon-5 p.m. New Milford Tennis & Swim Club, 93 Aspetuck Ridge Road. Includes tennis clinic from 4-5 p.m., giveaways and raffles, food for sale, live streaming of KBJB Radio and more. $10/adult. $5/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. For more information, call 860-354-7876.

Caregivers Support Group: July 3 and 17, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

FRIENDS of New Milford Public Library annual book sale: Early bird event, July 5, 9-10 a.m. $5. Sale: July 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., July 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and July 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

ROXBURY

“Libraries Rock” summer reading kickoff event: June 22, 5-8 p.m. Hosted by library and recreation commission at Hurlburt Park, 18 Apple Lane.

“Movies & Popcorn”: June 25: “Paddington,” 4 p.m. July 2: “Peter Rabbit,” 4 p.m. Library, South Street.

Summer reading program kickoff: June 26: rock painting program 6:30 p.m. Future offerings: July 3: screening of “Sing,” 6 p.m. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Program and book signing with historian (Deej) Webb: June 30, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. Author of book “Boats Against the Current: The Honeymoon Summer of Scott and Zelda,” created as a companion piece to the upcoming release of the film “Gatsby in Connecticut: The Untold Story”, which features noted actors Sam Waterston and Keir Dullea, copies of the book will be available for purchase.

SHERMAN

Old Store open: Thursdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m., or when the flag is flying. The Old Store and Museum, 3 Sherman Center.

Screening of “Ben-Gurion, Epilogue”: June 23, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $10/member. $15/non-member.

Word Weavers: July 21, 9 a.m.-noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call Carol at 203-702-7006.

WASHINGTON

“Summer Solstice Celebration: Havana Under the Stars”: June 23. At Washington Art Association & Gallery, Bryan Plaza. $60 in advance at www.washingtonartassociation.org and $75 at door. For more information, call 860-868-2878.

HORSE’s kids’ fun day: June 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road. Offerings will include pony rides, arts and crafts, horseshoe decorating, cupcake decorating, face painting, necklace and bracelet making, T-shirt tie-dying, pony grooming and an obstacle course.

Movie screenings: June 25: “Game Night,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

“Fishing for Science”: June 30, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by Steep Rock Association at Hidden Valley Preserve. To register, visit http://www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or call the office at 860-868-9131.

AREA TOWNS

Acts 4 Ministry: “Inspiration: Inspiring Acts of Love” fundraising reception: June 28, 5:30-8 p.m. Lower Lobby of Palace Theater, 100 East Main St., Waterbury. Featuring Blues Hall of Fame guitarist Chris Vitarello and the Jeremey Baum Trio-JB3 blues and funky soul-jazz band. $45/person at www.acts4.org and www.palacetheaterct.org.

“Reflections on Serendipity” - works by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Runs through July 1. At Gallery at Miranda Vineyard, 42 Ives Road, Goshen. Open Saturdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

Auditions for “All My Sons”: June 24, 2-5 p.m. June 25, 7-9 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Five males and three females sought. All roles available except for those of Joe and Kate Keller. Audition requirements and sides can be found at http://theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.