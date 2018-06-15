Calendar

Mixed medium art by Jean Jusko: Runs through July 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Elected Artists Show and Solo Artist Show: Runs through June 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson: Runs through July 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

WASHINGTON

New collection of watercolor paintings by Jim Stanton: Runs through June 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: June 17: with guests Chris Durham and Gypsy Ali, 5 p.m. June 24: with guest Julie Sorcek, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

Jazz-inspired classics concert: June 24, 3 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. With clarinetist Enid Blount Press and pianist Laurel Larsen. Free.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Summer reading kickoff event and “Edible Insects” program: June 16, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With 11 a.m. program with Stamford Museum and Nature Center.

Little Britches 5k Run/Walk and Pint-Size Steeplechase: June 17. Starts at Bridgewater pavilion, Sarah Sanford Road East. Registration, 8 a.m. 5k start, 9:30 a.m. 5k: $25 in advance at Fast Track Timing at http://fasttracktiming.com/upcoming-races, or $30 on race day. Pint-Size Steeplechase: $15 at Fast Track Timing at http://fasttracktiming.com/upcoming-races, or n race day. Children must be accompanied by an adult on the course, and be 12 or under and at least 42 inches tall.

KENT

Annual book sale: June hours: Fridays and Sundays, noon- 5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July-August hours: Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. September through mid-October hours: call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

Program about KAA founders: June 16: with Karen Chase, who will discuss Rex Brasher, 3 p.m. KAA Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Creating Communities Free of Domestic Violence: A Key to Women’s Health and Equality”: June 16, 2:30-4 p.m. Co-sponsored by the library, Prism Health Advocates and Dr. Joseph Baxer, president of the United Nations Association of Connecticut at the library, Main Street. With Dr. D. Elizabeth “Betsey” Mauro, executive director of Women’s Support Services in Sharon. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Queens and Quigg” benefit: June 24, noon-4 p.m. Sponsored by KBJB Radio/TV at New Preston Women’s Club, 27 Church St. Features Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche, Olivia London and Annie Manildoo, as well as vendors, raffles and more. $45. Benefits Sean Quigg of New Milford, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.

NEW MILFORD

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: June 15: music of the 1940-50s by Missy Alexander and Bill Petkanas. June 16: a program about female composers with Brianne Chasanoff. June 22: songs of life and love with George Mallas. June 23: staged reading of “Twilight of the Gods.” Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Classic car show: June 15, 5-9 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North). Includes car exhibit, food, music, awards, prizes. $10 to exhibit a car. Free/spectator.

Funfest: June 16, 10 a.m.-noon. Hosted by Soccer Club of New Milford at fields at John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road.

Candlewoof Dog Park blessing: June 16, 10 a.m. Candlewoof Dog Park, 44 Pickett District Road. With Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest, the Abbot of the Middleway Meditation Centers and the Middle-Way Peace Order. Dogs must be on leash. For more information, visit www.newmilforddogpark.org.

“Cats and Cartoons at Throwbacks” kitten adoption event: June 16, noon-3 p.m. Hosted by Wells Valley Cat Rescue at Throwbacks Collectibles & More, 116 Danbury Road, in the TJ Maxx and Staples plaza, Route 7.

Program about Odysseus and Abraham as alternative models of patriarchy in Western culture with author David Mendelsohn: June 16, 3 pm. Temple Sholom, 122 Kent Road. For more information and RSVP, although RSVP is not required, call 860-354-0273.

Roast beef dinner: June 16, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Goatboy Soaps meet the baby goats and shopping event: June 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

Caregivers Support Group: June 19, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Informational session about Road Scholar Program: June 20, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meeting: June 21: with Scott Coulter of the Children’s Movement Center, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: June 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Affordable Automotive, Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum, The Greater New Milford Spectrum and The News-Times and the Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive.

“Conversations with Heaven” group reading with medium Jeanne Street: June 21, 7 p.m. At Java Haus, Bank Street. $50. Proceeds benefit Women’s Center of Danbury. For more information and tickets, visit www.inspiritstudio.com.

Program to honor the late Barbara Hyatt: June 24, 1 p.m. At New Milford Historical Society, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

ROXBURY

Art in the Meetinghouse juried art show: June 15, 6-9 p.m., with 7:30 p.m. awards presentation. June 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 17, 1-4 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

“Libraries Rock” summer reading kickoff event: June 22, 5-8 p.m. Hosted by library and recreation commission at Hurlburt Park, 18 Apple Lane.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond offerings: June 16: bird count, 8 a.m. “Birds and Pollinators: What’s the Connection?,” 11 a.m. June 21: early morning bird walk, 8 a.m. Invasive plant walk, 4 p.m. Deer Pond, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Rhubarb festival: June 16-17, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East. Dishes prepared with farm-grown rhubarb, $5. Includes music by Al Rivoli June 16 and Marty Meyer June 17, and book signing and baking with author Tinky Weisblat.

WARREN

Pancake breakfast: June 17, 7:30-11 a.m. Hosted by Women’s Auxiliary of Warren Volunteer Fire Company at community center, Sackett Hill Road. $5/adult. $2/child. Free/child under 3.

WASHINGTON

“Creating Communities Free of Domestic Violence: A Key to Women’s Health and Equality”: June 16, 2:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

Children’s story time: June 16, 11 a.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Alison Birks, who will read and sign copies of her new book “Lua the Llama and the Mountain of Joy.” Geared toward children 4 and older.

Book signing: June 16, 3 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Joe Cicio, author or “Bearing Gifts.”

Movie screenings: June 18: “Red Sparrow,” 1 p.m. June 25: “Game Night,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

“Summer Solstice Celebration: Havana Under the Stars”: June 23. At Washington Art Association & Gallery, Bryan Plaza. $60 in advance at www.washingtonartassociation.org and $75 at door. For more information, call 860-868-2878.

AREA TOWNS

The Great Hollow Natural Preserve and Ecological Research Center juried art show: Artist’s reception and awards presentation, June 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Also open June 16-17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Great Hollow Natural Preserve and Ecological Research Center, 225 Sate Route 37, New Fairfield.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

Auditions for “All My Sons”: June 24, 2-5 p.m. June 25, 7-9 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Five males and three females sought. All roles available except for those of Joe and Kate Keller. Audition requirements and sides can be found at http://theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.