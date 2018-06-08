Calendar

Mixed medium art by Jean Jusko: Reception, June 10, 3-5 p.m. Runs through July 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Elected Artists Show and Solo Artist Show: Runs through June 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of works by women of Studio 130: Opening reception, June 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through July 6. Library, Sherman Center. Features works by Tricia Anderson, Bonnie Jo Cheron, Amy Dyer, Sue Edelstein, Kathy Flynn, Allison May Gennings, Monika Kenny, Sofie Kirk, Lisa Sachetti Mahon and Annie McAward, as well as their teacher Kathleen L’Hommedieu.

WASHINGTON

New collection of watercolor paintings by Jim Stanton: Runs through June 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

AREA TOWNS

“Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations” - exhibit of works by Nancy Lasar of Washington: Opening reception, June 9, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Sept. 28. Gallery at Still River Editions, 128 East Liberty St., Danbury. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concert of Mozart, Haydn and Schubert music: June 10, 5 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $20 in advance. $25 at door. Free/child under 12. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110.

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: June 10: with guest Julie Sorcek, 5 p.m. June 17: with guests Chris Durham and Gypsy Ali, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Program about ways to prevent Alzheimer’s Disease through lifestyle choices and holistic methods: June 8, 7 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Dr. Arthur Klein of Family First Chiropractic and Wellness Center in New Milford. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

Bridgewater Grange meeting: June 13, 7 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South.

Summer reading kickoff event and “Edible Insects” program: June 16, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With 11 a.m. program with Stamford Museum and Nature Center.

Little Britches 5k Run/Walk and Pint-Size Steeplechase: June 17. Starts at Bridgewater pavilion, Sarah Sanford Road East. Registration, 8 a.m. 5k start, 9:30 a.m. 5k: $25 in advance at Fast Track Timing at http://fasttracktiming.com/upcoming-races, or $30 on race day. Pint-Size Steeplechase: $15 at Fast Track Timing at http://fasttracktiming.com/upcoming-races, or n race day. Children must be accompanied by an adult on the course, and be 12 or under and at least 42 inches tall.

KENT

Annual book sale: June hours: Fridays and Sundays, noon- 5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July-August hours: Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. September through mid-October hours: call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

Art exhibit based on “Noah Blake and His Wonderful Cabin” book: June 29-July 8. Eric Sloane Museum, Route 7 North. Artist’s reception, July 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3849.

Gem, jewelry and mineral show: June 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. At Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, just north of the town’s center, Route 7. Free.

“Warblers in Kent: A Closer Look” workshop: June 9, 1:30 p.m. Co-hosted by Kent Land Trust and the library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. With Laurie Doss, science teacher at Marvelwood School. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Kent Firemen’s Ball: June 9, 6 p.m. Firehouse. $40 in advance. $45 at door. Individual seats and tables of 10 can be reserved by calling 860-927-3080 or email KVFDBall@kentfire.org. Tickets will also be available at Kent Wine, Kent Fabrics and the town clerk’s office at town hall. Tickets are also available by mail. Checks, made out to KVFD Firemen’s Ball, should be mailed to KVFD Firemen’s Ball, P.O. Box 355, Kent, CT 06757. Tickets will be held at the door.

“Birds & Bagels”: June 10, 7-8:30 a.m. Co-hosted by Kent Land Trust and library at entry to Skiff Mountain South Preserve. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book discussion series: June 14: “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” by Richard Flanagan, 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3716.

Program about KAA founders: June 16: with Karen Chase, who will discuss Rex Brasher, 3 p.m.KAA Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Creating Communities Free of Domestic Violence: A Key to Women’s Health and Equality”: June 16, 2:30-4 p.m. Co-sponsored by the library, Prism Health Advocates and Dr. Joseph Baxer, president of the United Nations Association of Connecticut at the library, Main Street. With Dr. D. Elizabeth “Betsey” Mauro, executive director of Women’s Support Services in Sharon. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

“Cooking as a Life Skill” classes for children ages 8 and older: Registration, ongoing. Aug. 6-10 and Aug. 13-17, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4 p.m. Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $200/child. For more information and RSVP, call 203-512-5791.

Tag sale: June 8-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Butter Brook Hill Apartments, off Hillside Avenue.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: June 8: gender neutral square dancing. June 9: rock and roll with Susanne Sheridan. June 15: music of the 1940-50s by Missy Alexander and Bill Petkanas. June 16: a program about female composers with Brianne Chasanoff. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

“Complexity of Inspiration” art show: June 8, 7-8:30 p.m. June 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by Village Center for the Arts at 25 Church St. Features works by VCA’s students in the Club Mud Program and adult art classes.

Village Center for the Arts special event: June 9. Village Center for the Arts, 12 Main St. Free make a bookmark workshop at main studio and pottery wheel and handbuilding with clay demonstrations at pottery studio at 1 Church St.

Program with Augie Turk: June 9, 5 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. Turk is author, entrepreneur, CEO and spiritual seeker. He will speak about “Hero’s Journey: A Quest for Meaning & Purpose in the Modern World.” $10. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

Chicken ’n biscuit dinner: June 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. $12/adult. $10/senior. $4/child 5-12. Free/child under 5. $25/family living under same roof.

Bird walks: June 9, 6:30-10 a.m. Hosted by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust at Smyrski Farm, 237 Merryall Road. For more information and RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Second Saturday Stars program: “Astronomy: It’s More Down to Earth than You Think”: June 9, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South. With Louise Gagnon.

Goatboy Soaps meet the baby goats and shopping event: June 10 and 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: June 12 and 26, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: June 12 and 26, 10 a.m., 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

“Experience Your Nature as Healer”: June 14, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Classic car show: June 15, 5-9 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North). Includes car exhibit, food, music, awards, prizes. $10 to exhibit a car. Free/spectator.

Candlewoof Dog Park blessing: June 16, 10 a.m. Candlewoof Dog Park, 44 Pickett District Road. With Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest, the Abbot of the Middleway Meditation Centers and the Middle-Way Peace Order. Dogs must be on leash. For more information, visit www.newmilforddogpark.org.

Roast beef dinner: June 16, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

ROXBURY

Trail walk: June 10, 2 p.m. Co-hosted by Minor Memorial Library, the Roxbury Land Trust and the Roxbury Conservation Commission at River Road parking area near Roxbury Land Trust. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“Bone Marrow Transplant: Past, Present and Future”: June 14, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. With Dr. Richard O’Reilly, chief at pediatric bone marrow transplant service, Claire L. Tow chair in Pediatric Oncology Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

Art in the Meetinghouse juried art show: June 15, 6-9 p.m., with 7:30 p.m. awards presentation. June 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 17, 1-4 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

SHERMAN

DuckFest Carnival: June 10, noon-4 p.m. Hosted by library at Sherman School. Includes carnival games, crafts, inflatables and more. Tickets available at gate.

Word Weavers: June 16, 9 a.m.-noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call Carol at 203-702-7006.

WASHINGTON

Annual family picnic: June 8, 6 p.m. Hosted by Village Improvement Society at River Walk Pavilion, next to Washington Primary School.

Horse care clinic: June 9, 10 a.m.-noon. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road. $10. For more information, call 860-868-1960.

Community day: June 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Washington Business Association on lawn of town hall.

Book signing: June 9, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Abby Fabiaschi, author of “I Liked My Life,” and Sally Koslow, author of “Another Side of Paradise.”

Program about invasive plants: June 9, 11 a.m. Hosted by Steep Rock Association outside Bryan Memorial Hall, Bryan Plaza. With Todd Mervosh, invasive plant specialist with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.

Invasive plants work party: June 10, 9 a.m. Hosted by Steep Rock Association. Meet at Steep Rock Preserve parking lot, 2 Tunnel Road.

Book discussion and book signing: June 10, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With poet Cortney Davis, author of “Taking Care of Time.”

Movie screenings: June 11: “Call Me By Your Name,” 1 p.m. June 18: “Red Sparrow,” 1 p.m. June 25: “Game Night,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Book signing: June 16, 3 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Joe Cicio, author or “Bearing Gifts.”

AREA TOWNS

“Reflections on Serendipity” - works by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Artist’s reception, June 9, 1:30-4:30 p.m.Runs through July 1. At Gallery at Miranda Vineyard, 42 Ives Road, Goshen. Open Saturdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

The Great Hollow Natural Preserve and Ecological Research Center juried art show: Artist’s reception and awards presentation, June 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Also open June 16-17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Great Hollow Natural Preserve and Ecological Research Center, 225 Sate Route 37, New Fairfield.